Bay News 9
Volunteers needed for Hillsborough County botanical garden
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County is looking for volunteers to lend a hand at Eureka Springs Conservation Park in Tampa. Eureka Springs Conservation Park is the only 31-acre botanical garden in Hillsborough County’s entire park system. Hillsborough County is looking for volunteers to maintain the park. Volunteer Brandon...
Bay News 9
Parents search for deals on tax-free holiday
LUTZ, Fla. — Sunday marked the last day of the state’s back-to-school sales tax holiday. Families were out getting what they need before the first bell rings this week. Lindsay Emery said the tax-free holiday helped with back-to-school shopping this year. Travis and Lindsay Emery were at the...
Bay News 9
Kush Con highlights Florida's growing cannabis industry
TAMPA, Fla. — Last weekend in Tampa it was Comic Con —his weekend, it’s Kush Con. More than 150 vendors with the growing cannabis industry set up at the Tampa Convention Center this weekend for Kush Con — a trade show to help the public and folks in the industry to learn more about cannabis in Florida.
thatssotampa.com
Bolay to debut its first-ever drive-thru in Tampa this September
Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen, the dynamic build your own ‘Bol’ concept from South Florida, officially debuted in the Tampa Bay market with the opening of their Brandon location last May. Soon after they opened a location in St. Petersburg at 1330 4th Street North. The grand opening of the Tampa location at 402 S Dale Mabry Highway is set for September 1.
thatssotampa.com
Tampa’s first cat cafe, Cats & Caffeine, opens this weekend
Tampa’s first ever cate cafe opens Saturday, August 6. Those who want to visit Cats & Caffeine can book their reservation on the cafe’s website. The cafe will feature sweet treats by We Vegan Eats, and coffee courtesy of Blind Tiger Coffee. The popular concept that has spread...
What's happening this weekend? A glance at Aug. 6-7 events
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The first weekend of August is bringing a summer full of events before students go back to school in the Tampa Bay area. What: Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans is making a stop at Tampa Improv on his tour, "Marlon Wayans: The Microphone Fiend Tour." Ticket prices start at $48 for a single person and rise to $288 for a table of six.
travelawaits.com
20 Florida Monthly Rentals On The Pinellas Peninsula For Snowbirds
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. You’ve earned this. You’ve earned the time off. You’ve earned the chance to get away. And now it’s time for you and yours to take on full snowbird status and head to Florida for a month or more. Where do you start, you might ask? We’re here to help! If the Pinellas Peninsula in Florida sounds appealing to you (I’ve been, trust me… it’s appealing), then we hope you take a few moments to look at these 20 rental options selected just for you. These are nearly exclusively designed for couples — your chance to truly get away from it all!
A Florida Chick-Fil-A Was Fined Over $12.4K For Overworking Young Teens
A Chick-Fil-A in Florida was under investigation for overworking young teens past their legal working hours between Labor Day and June 1. The chain that was explored was located at 2551 North Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa. The U.S. Department of Labor published the report on August 2, revealing that...
Hillsborough County schools still looking to fill job openings heading into the new school year
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of students across the Tampa Bay area are set to go back to school this week. For Hillsborough County schools, the first day back is Wednesday, however, the district is still facing staffing issues. “We do face challenges trying to win the talent war....
wbtw.com
Tropics waking up with possible development
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics have been quiet for over a month now, which is not uncommon in June and July. August, September and October are, on average, much busier months. Right on cue, a tropical wave is about to emerge off the coast of Africa. Once it...
79-year-old Lutz man dies in Montana climbing incident
Authorities have identified a Florida man who died while climbing in Montana's Glacier National Park.
thegabber.com
Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg
Twitter feed. Not a dog lover or cat fanatic? Any of these three young budgies, although shy at first, will, with a little love and training, be your feathered BFF. They’re easy to train, sweet, and they don’t need walks or their litter scooped. Please call Pet Pal about adoption specifics. 727-328-7738.
Pinellas County leaders nearly complete 75 mile loop around county
Great news for walkers, runners and bicyclists in Pinellas County: You can nearly travel a whopping 75 miles on the Pinellas County Duke Energy Trail loop!
stpetecatalyst.com
Large cannabis B2B firm blazes future in Tampa
Tampa is now the home to the company that claims to be the nation’s largest business-to-business network of cannabis products, Kush.com. The Seattle-founded company’s goal is to become to go-to-market resource for companies trying to break into the cannabis retail industry by providing a trusted network of verified seed growers, testing labs and distributors.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
Lakeland Christian School Fires Mayor Mutz
Lakeland Christian School is Polk County’s oldest and largest private K-12 school in Lakeland, Florida. Offering academic excellence and character training to students from four years old to 12th grade. Mayor Mutz was removed from the board of the Lakeland Christian School because of his personal support of LGBTQ+...
Clearwater lifeguard helps woman stuck in wheeled chair on beach
A Clearwater lifeguard was recently recognized for helping a woman who got stuck in a wheeled chair on the beach.
Bradenton police find lost 5-year-old’s parents
Bradenton police are looking for the family of a 5-year-old girl who they said was found wandering barefoot around the city Sunday morning.
thegabber.com
Blue-Green Algae Alert in St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay
There’s still an alert for the blue green-algae bloom at Maximo Park, according to the Pinellas County Health Department. The toxic algae bloom was reported on June 30, and the beach was closed to prevent swimming and other water activities. “We expect the warnings to be posted for the...
boatlyfe.com
Statement Marine Introduces Next-Level 43-Foot Quad-Engine Center Console Catamaran
<!– In the News: Statement Marine Introduces Next-Level 43-Foot Quad-Engine Center Console Catamaran. For the past 15 years, Statement Marine in Clearwater, Fla., has continued to push the envelope in the performance boat industry. Now, in typical Statement flare and fashion, the company that has been building offshore V-bottoms, catamarans and center consoles since 2007—well, the center consoles came a few years later—is announcing another groundbreaking new model.
