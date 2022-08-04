The Padres’ big trade deadline acquisition mashed a grand slam in his first at-bat (not Juan Soto)

By getting Juan Soto, the Padres made one of the biggest trade deadline deals in MLB history. But even as Soto himself significantly boosted the Padres’ chances at a World Series, he wasn’t the only player San Diego acquired at the deadline.

It somewhat got lost in the shuffle, but the Padres also traded for Brandon Drury — their new third baseman. As San Diego endeavored to show off their new toys against the Rockies (+1.5) at home on Wednesday night, it was Drury — not Soto — who made his presence known in front of the crowd at Petco Park.

In his very first at-bat!

Oh, my word. I can’t remember the last time a new player, acquired at a trade deadline, hit a grand slam right away.

It’s never really happened with the Padres either, as Drury is the first to hit a grand slam in a debut in franchise history:

Now that’s something special.

Not to be outdone, Soto still contributed well in his first San Diego plate appearance by drawing a walk. It’s the superstar’s 92nd walk of the year, well ahead of the rest of the field as he picks up where he left off in D.C.:

The Padres couldn’t have hoped for a better debut for their new players. You have to think Drury and Soto are satisfied with the stellar and quietly good results, too.