The Padres’ big trade deadline acquisition mashed a grand slam in his first at-bat (not Juan Soto)

By Robert Zeglinski
 4 days ago
By getting Juan Soto, the Padres made one of the biggest trade deadline deals in MLB history. But even as Soto himself significantly boosted the Padres’ chances at a World Series, he wasn’t the only player San Diego acquired at the deadline.

It somewhat got lost in the shuffle, but the Padres also traded for Brandon Drury — their new third baseman. As San Diego endeavored to show off their new toys against the Rockies (+1.5) at home on Wednesday night, it was Drury — not Soto — who made his presence known in front of the crowd at Petco Park.

In his very first at-bat!

Oh, my word. I can’t remember the last time a new player, acquired at a trade deadline, hit a grand slam right away.

It’s never really happened with the Padres either, as Drury is the first to hit a grand slam in a debut in franchise history:

Now that’s something special.

Not to be outdone, Soto still contributed well in his first San Diego plate appearance by drawing a walk. It’s the superstar’s 92nd walk of the year, well ahead of the rest of the field as he picks up where he left off in D.C.:

The Padres couldn’t have hoped for a better debut for their new players. You have to think Drury and Soto are satisfied with the stellar and quietly good results, too.

