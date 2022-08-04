ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

American alligator surrendered to Long Island authorities

By Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45OEgx_0h4WPm6q00

LONG ISLAND, New York (PIX11) — A 5-foot American alligator was surrendered to Suffolk County officials by an owner no longer able to care for the wild reptile, authorities said Thursday.

The gator, dubbed Zachary, was turned over to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police and the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on Wednesday, according to officials. The owner, whose identity was not released, purchased the alligator out of state, did not have a state permit to legally own it, and found that they could no longer care for it, according to Chief Roy Gross of the Suffolk County SPCA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kTmHg_0h4WPm6q00
Zachary, a 5-foot American alligator surrendered to Suffolk County officials on Aug. 3, 2022. (Credit: Suffolk County SPCA)

The alligator, believed to be about 9-years-old, will now be turned over to a licensed wildlife sanctuary, officials said.

“Alligators do not make good pets, are a danger to the public, and are illegal to own without a permit from the NYSDEC,” said Gross in a statement. The SPCA warned locals against approaching wild reptiles, noting that alligators have a keen sense of hearing. In the past, 22 alligators were illegally dumped over the course of one year on Long Island, endangering the public, the agency said.

The gator was surrendered less than a week after a Eurasian lynx was captured in Central Islip.

More Long Island News

The SPCA extended to owners of exotic animals the opportunity to surrender their illegal pets without facing criminal charges or other penalties.

Anyone who encounters an abandoned reptile is asked to call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722 or NYSDEC Police at 631-444-0250. All calls will be kept confidential.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
syossetjerichotribune.com

Neo-Nazi Gibberish Left On Lawns, Cars

Nassau police and lawmakers are looking for answers about the party or parties responsible for distributing fliers containing antisemitic, antitransgender disinformation in three Nassau County communities in July. The Nassau County Police Department says that one or more people in a white 2009 or 2010 Toyota Prius may be among...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suffolk County, NY
Pets & Animals
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Central Islip, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Government
City
Islip, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Lifestyle
longisland.com

Suffolk Police Report Arrests of Carjacking Duo in Lake Grove

Suffolk County Police arrested two men after they robbed a man of his vehicle in Lake Grove. A man was charging his Chevrolet Bolt in the parking lot of the Smith Haven Mall when he fell asleep and was awoken to someone searching his pockets at 2 p.m. Two men demanded money, then sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant and forced him out of the vehicle. The men fled in the victim's vehicle.
LAKE GROVE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#American Alligator#Reptiles#Nysdec#Spca#Eurasian
longisland.com

8 People Rob Walmart in Uniondale and Threaten Security with Stun Gun

The First Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 9:22 pm in Uniondale. According to detectives, First Precinct police responded to Walmart located at 1123 Jerusalem Avenue for a Robbery that just occurred. After an investigation conducted it was revealed that 7 male subjects and 1 female entered the location together and loaded up 3 separate shopping carts full of electronics that included tv’s and speakers. The value of the items was in excess of $2500 dollars.
UNIONDALE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
longisland.com

SCPD Seeking Suspects Who Stole Wallets from Multiple Unlocked Vehicles

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people responsible for stealing wallets and cash from unlocked cars in the Sixth Precinct in June. Two individuals have been involved in multiple grand larcenies in the Setauket,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster

The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
BROOKLYN, NY
TBR News Media

Loose lynx captured and brought to temporary home in Smithtown

A lynx was captured and brought to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown after roaming around the Town of Islip for three days. On July 29, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) and Suffolk County Police Department officials announced the capture of the lynx. It was first spotted on the loose July 26. The SCPD received a call on July 29 that the animal was seen on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip after a few sightings around the town. Third Precinct and Emergency Service Section officers captured it after it was tranquilized with the help of Frankie Floridia, from Strong Island Animal Rescue League, who brought the animal to Sweetbriar.
SMITHTOWN, NY
longisland.com

Man Sprayed in Face and Car Stolen at Smith Haven Mall

Suffolk County Police today arrested two men after they robbed a man of his vehicle in Lake Grove. A man was charging his Chevrolet Bolt in the parking lot of the Smith Haven Mall when he fell asleep and was awoken to someone searching his pockets at 2 p.m. Two men demanded money, then sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant and forced him out of the vehicle. The men fled in the victim’s vehicle.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

Southampton police: Man found dead on coastline of Sag Harbor Cove

A man was found dead on the shoreline of Sag Harbor Cove Monday, according to Southampton police. The Southampton Town Police Communicatons Division received a call for a male deceased at around 11:43 a.m. Patrol units, detective units and bay constables responded to the area and found the man on...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested For Threatening Mass Harm to Jake's 58 Casino Employees

Suffolk County Police today arrested a man for threatening mass harm at an Islandia casino last week. Joshua Hurt wrote a comment on a travel website on July 30 threatening to bring a gun to Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel, located at 3635 Express Drive North, with the intent of hurting the staff at the gaming facility.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand

Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy