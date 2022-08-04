Emaciated Chihuahua Weighing Under 3 Pounds Found Abandoned in Malden

Read on www.nbcboston.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Pomeranian Abandoned in Dedham Up for Adoption Soon; Police Exhaust All Leads
Police in Dedham say they've exhausted all leads into an investigation to learn who left a Pomeranian in a cage by the side of a road during last month's heat wave. Someone found the dog in a black crate by the side of Bussey Street on July 23, when the temperature was close to or already had reached 90 degrees, according to Dedham police.
nbcboston.com
Police Dealing With Person Barricaded Inside Rental Storage Facility in Quincy
Police are dealing with a person who has reportedly barricaded themselves inside a rental storage facility in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning. Quincy police said they have SWAT and crisis negotiation teams assisting the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section with the barricaded subject on Washington Street. The person...
nbcboston.com
Man Rescued From Pond in Lynn, Mass.
A man is in stable condition after being rescued from Breeds Pond in Lynn, Massachusetts, according to authorities. Police say they pulled a man out of Breeds Pond who was apparently drowning. After police performed CPR on the unconscious man, he was taken to Salem Hospital, where officials say he's in stable condition.
nbcboston.com
At Least 1 Person Injured in Dramatic Rollover Crash in Boston
At least one person was injured in a dramatic rollover crash in Boston's South End on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on East Berkeley Street at Albany Street. Two vehicles collided with each other, and the street is completely blocked. One person was extricated from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
Explosion at Lexington Substation Sends Flames Into Sky
Emergency crews responded Monday to an explosion that sparked a large fire at a substation in Lexington, Massachusetts. Video from the scene at Massachusetts Avenue and Grant Street showed heavy smoke and flames coming from the building before a fireball burst through. Witnesses across the street from the Eversource substation...
nbcboston.com
Large Highway Sign Falls Right Onto I-190 in Worcester
A large highway sign fell right onto two travel lanes on Interstate 190 in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning. Twitter user @miss_shush shared a photo showing the large green overhead road sign for Exit 1 resting in the two far right travel lanes on I-190 south. Orange traffic cones had been set up around the sign, with cars able to get by in the far left passing lane only.
nbcboston.com
Woman Hit by MBTA Train in Weymouth
Police said a woman was hit by a train in Weymouth, Massachusetts Sunday around 9 p.m. First aid was performed at the intersection of Pond and Hollis streets where the woman was hit, and she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities. Her condition was not immediately known.
nbcboston.com
Man Pulled From Pond in Medford Not Expected to Survive
State and local police said a 28-year-old man who was pulled from Wright's Pond in Medford, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning is not expected to survive. Massachusetts State Police confirm they assisted Medford police with a "drowning in progress" Sunday at Wright's Pond. They said the person was still alive when they were pulled from the water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Missing Woman Found Dead in Lake in Spencer, Mass.
A woman was found dead floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore Saturday afternoon in Spencer, Massachusetts, police announced. The 51-year-old woman was originally reported missing to police and later found by an on-duty lifeguard at Luther Hill Park's beach, Spencer police said. The discovery of the deceased woman caused...
nbcboston.com
Bear Sightings in Danvers and West Peabody
Police in Danvers, Massachusetts, issued a warning about bears on Sunday after there were several sightings in the town, as well as nearby West Peabody. In Danvers, police said several people had spotted a bear in the Centre Street area. "We are asking residents to temporarily remove bird feeders and...
nbcboston.com
Suffolk County DA's Office Defends Handling of Transit Police Case
The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office says it is actively investigating a case that has drawn criticism following an investigation by the Boston Globe. The newspaper reported Saturday on an April 2021 incident in which MBTA Transit Police officer Jacob Green allegedly pulled a gun on a driver in a traffic dispute while off-duty.
nbcboston.com
Man Rowing in Merrimack River Drowns
A man is dead after drowning in the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Saturday, said police. Police say that the man was rowing a scull when he fell into the river. Others were nearby and brought him to shore. Police say CPR was performed on the shore before...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcboston.com
Saugus Firefighters Battle House Fire in Record-Setting Heat
Firefighters in Saugus, Massachusetts, are battling a house fire in extreme temperatures on Monday. The fire was reported around 1 p.m. in the 200-block of Essex Street. The Essex Street westbound ramp from Route 1 north has been shut down so firefighters can battle the flames. No injuries have been...
nbcboston.com
Boat Runs Aground in Nahant During Sunday's Storms
Five people were rescued after their boat ran aground off Nahant, Massachusetts, during Sunday's severe storms. Around 8 p.m., Nahant police received multiple 911 calls about a boat taking on water after getting lodged on some rocks as a result of the severe weather. The harbormaster's boat was deployed and...
nbcboston.com
Pickup Truck in Hanover, Mass. Drives Off Road and into Woods
A truck in Hanover, Massachusetts drove off the road and into a wooded area Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The accident was bad enough that the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. The truck was badly damaged, and required a crane to have it lifted out of a ditch in the woods, said officials.
nbcboston.com
Portuguese Man o' War Sightings Prompt Beach Closings In Massachusetts
Several Massachusetts beaches have been closed in recent days due to sightings of Portuguese men-of-war, venomous marine animals closely related to jellyfish. Harding's Beach in Chatham was closed Sunday and part of Monday due to the animals. The town of Yarmouth closed all south side beaches on Monday for the same reason, warning that a sting from a man-of-war is "excruciatingly painful."
nbcboston.com
Arrest Made in Lowell Stabbing Death
Authorities in Lowell have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a fatal stabbing in the city last month. The Middlesex County District Attorney's office, in conjunction with the Lowell Police Department, announced the arrest of 22-year-old Rayshawn Settles, the grand nephew of 64-year-old Linda Gilbert, whom he allegedly stabbed to death on July 31.
nbcboston.com
Crews Knock Down Overnight Fire in Wareham; Cause Under Investigation
A firefighter was taken to the hospital for a heat-related issue after the Wareham Fire Department responded to a fire late Sunday night. Wareham fire responded to Longmeadow Drive just after 11 p.m. Sunday, and "found multiple items burning directly in front of the garage," according to a news release from the agency.
nbcboston.com
Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea Announces Closing Date
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A restaurant and bar known for its steak tips and ribs will be closing its original location next month. According to a tweet from the place, Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea is planning to close on Sept. 9, with the post referring customers to their new location in Wakefield and their upcoming restaurant in Malden.
nbcboston.com
Boston's Heat Emergency Extended Through Tuesday as Hot Weather Persists
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has extended the current heat emergency through Tuesday due to the ongoing hot weather. This is now the second time the heat emergency has been extended, after it started last Thursday. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re...
Comments / 2