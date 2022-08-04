Emaciated Chihuahua Weighing Under 3 Pounds Found Abandoned in Malden

Police in Dedham say they've exhausted all leads into an investigation to learn who left a Pomeranian in a cage by the side of a road during last month's heat wave. Someone found the dog in a black crate by the side of Bussey Street on July 23, when the temperature was close to or already had reached 90 degrees, according to Dedham police.

DEDHAM, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO