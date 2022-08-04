ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spoilers

Wordle today: Answer, clues for Thursday, August 4 2022 word of the day

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sGq4_0h4WPO7W00

WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE AUGUST 4, 2022 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU.

OK.

As far as hardest Wordle words go, Thursday’s answer was pretty tough. If you’re here, you’re probably struggling with it and looking for some help. So let’s run down a few clues with today’s Wordle that could help you solve it:

1. There is one true vowel.

2. It ends with that vowel.

3. It’s associated with poems.

And the answer to Thursday’s Wordle is below this photo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5x82_0h4WPO7W00
(Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

It’s …

RHYME.

While you’re here, some more Wordle advice:

How to play Wordle

Go to this link from the New York Times and start guessing words.

Best Wordle starting word

That’s a topic we’ve covered a bunch here. According to the Times’ WordleBot, the best starting word is: CRANE. Others that I’ve seen include ADIEU, STARE and ROAST.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
The Guardian

I love Cabaret – but watching the Weimer Republic-set musical suddenly feels a little too immersive

I must have seen the 1972 film Cabaret 30 times. I’ve watched it with people who didn’t like musicals, a guy who thought Liza Minnelli looked like a duck (who I no longer speak to), children so young that I started off trying to explain the Weimar aesthetic, only to realise partway through this that I’d first have to tell them who Hitler was. Yet, I had never seen it on stage, and by the time the current West End production opened, assumed I probably wouldn’t, being opposed in principle to super-expensive tickets. It’s a weird objection. I’m in favour of performers at the apex of their game being paid a lot, and I strongly support the live arts breaking even. I just can’t spend £200 on a thing that lasts such a short time.
MOVIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy