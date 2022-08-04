Read on www.saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU RB Tre Bradford No Longer With Program, Importance of John Emery
The Oklahoma transfer is off the roster, making a big year from John Emery that much more imperative
BREAKING: LSU Gains Commitment From Five-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr.
The Tigers get a tremendous in-state win by landing Sampson Jr., adding a lethal wide receiver to this 2023 class
Five SEC players most likely to win the Heisman in 2022
The SEC has won the last three Heisman trophies, and it is reasonable to believe that the award will be coming south for the winter yet again in 2022. From returning winner Bryce Young to dark horse Jaxson Dart, the award is anyone’s for the taking. The Crimson Tide...
2022 SEC Unit Rankings: The Top 5 offensive lines in the SEC
Even in an era of spread football, the best offenses usually still have a few bullies up front, and the SEC is ripe with 6-foot-5, 300+ pound maulers who open holes for tailbacks and create sound pockets for some of the best quarterbacks in the country. Here’s a look at...
Nick Saban Admits Standout Transfer's Had 'Difficult' Transition
It's not always easy to transfer for a new program, particularly when you're coming off injuries. On Sunday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked how LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks has adjusted to life in Tuscaloosa. After a strong freshman season with the Tigers in 2020, Ricks was physically limited in 2021.
SEC Football: Projecting the conference's final standings for the 2022 season
The last three national titles have all come out of the Southeastern Conference, and all three were from different universities. So, it is safe to say that the path to the national title likely runs through the SEC yet again. The Georgia Bulldogs wear the target on their back as...
How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Israel National Team
Here's how you can watch the Auburn basketball teams take on the Israel National team.
On300 S Kylin Jackson pushes back commitment date, down to two teams
Four-star Louisiana safety Kylin Jackson was aiming to have a commitment in place on Monday as two-a-days get underway for the defending Class 5A champs in Zachary. Instead, he will have one made by the end of the week. The On300 safety Kylin Jackson will announce his college commitment on...
SEC Network Pick Arkansas Most Likely to Upset Alabama
Arkansas remains one of six schools that never beat Nick Saban and is on a 15-game losing streak against Alabama. The last time Arkansas defeated Roll TArkide was in 2006, a 24-23 overtime thriller on the road. During an SEC NOW broadcast, former Georgia tackle Matt Stinchcomb picked Arkansas as a legitimate team to beat Alabama this year after the FPI said Texas was the most likely to defeat the juggernaut program. “Did you see the way [Alabama] played on the road last year against teams that weren’t that great?” Stinchcomb asked. “Did anybody think A&M was going to beat Alabama? Even they...
LSU football: Brian Kelly issues challenge to the family’s star wide receiver
Brian Kelly challenges LSU football wide receiver Kayshon Boutte to be the best in the game. Not to say there is trouble brewing within Brian Kelly’s LSU football family, but he is just getting started when it comes to firing up Kayshon Boutte ahead of their first season working together.
LSU chooses BJ Ojulari to wear prestigious No. 18 jersey this season
The No. 18 jersey is one of the great LSU traditions, given to the player — or players — who best exemplify Tigers football. This year, Brian Kelly has decided who will wear that number. BJ Ojulari, a junior defensive end, will wear No. 18 this season, Kelly...
