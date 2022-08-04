ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Body Found Floating Along Raritan River (DEVELOPING)

A body was found floating at a park along the Raritan River in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident was reported before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Boyd Park in New Brunswick, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TOMS RIVER: FIRE AT CARMONA-BOLEN FUNERAL HOME

Emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fire at the Carmona-Bolen Funeral Home on Main Street in downtown Toms River. There are firemen on the roof but no flames are showing at this time. If additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TOMS RIVER: POLE FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a pole fire in the Whitesville section on Swallow Tail Court. Use caution in the area. Report if your power it out.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TOMS RIVER: STRUCTURE FIRE

First responders are on the scene of a lightning strike with fire on the 2200 block of Crystal Mile. The building is reportedly filling with smoke. We do not have any additional information available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TOMS RIVER: HOUSE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING

First responders are on the scene of a house that has been struck by lightning on the 400 block of Santa Anita. We have no information as to injuries or the extent of damage. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
JACKSON: HOUSE FLOODING — SMELL OF NATURAL GAS

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a house at the 0 block of Citadel for a house that is flooding with water and has a smell of a natural gas leak. We will update our page should new information become available.
JACKSON, NJ
JACKSON: LIGHTNING STRIKE

Emergency personnel is on the scene of a house stuck by lightning on the 0 block of Sanford Road. We have no information as to injuries or extent of damage. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
JACKSON, NJ
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant

Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

