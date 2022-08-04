Read on thelakewoodscoop.com
NJ hot spot named one of the priciest summer destinations
At $384 a night, New Jersey's Long Beach Island (LBI) has been ranked as the 4th most expensive summer vacation destination in the entire United States. This study by CheapHotels.org compared average double occupancy accommodation rates for the month of August 2022. The rankings include some pretty ritzy locales. Topping...
Body Found Floating Along Raritan River (DEVELOPING)
A body was found floating at a park along the Raritan River in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident was reported before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Boyd Park in New Brunswick, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR...
Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth Over $89K
OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky lottery player has won $89,165 after purchasing a $5 Jersey Jackpot ticket on August 7. Fast Play Progressive tickets offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. The winning ticket was sold at Happy Hour, located at...
EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant
Franklin and Linden are two of 23 towns U.S. environmental officials say have higher cancer risks from factory-emitted air pollution. The post EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Mom with 4-year-old trapped in pitch-black air bubble under sinking boat on NJ coast
BARNEGAT LIGHT — Five people were recovered Sunday night from a capsized boat, including a mother and her young daughter who were trapped in a shrinking air bubble. The group on a 23-foot pleasure craft wound up in the water off the north jetty just before 7 p.m., according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer McGee.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FIRE AT CARMONA-BOLEN FUNERAL HOME
Emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fire at the Carmona-Bolen Funeral Home on Main Street in downtown Toms River. There are firemen on the roof but no flames are showing at this time. If additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
LONG BEACH TWP: TWP ADOPTS EMERGENCY DECLARATION FOR CURFEW AND AMOUNT OF PEOPLE PERMITTED IN A GROUP
On August 2nd, 2022 @longbeachtownship adopted an Emergency Declaration and Order which in summary reads that A) All persons 17 and under shall not be permitted outside upon a. public street, avenue, boulevard, place, walkway, alley, park, beach, or any public area or. unimproved private property located in the Township...
Two Arrested in a Massive New Jersey Drug Ring Found Right Here at the Jersey Shore
There are two more drug dealers behind bars in New Jersey following a multi-agency investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics across Burlington, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties. The task force responsible for bringing down this New Jersey Drug Ring according to Ocean County Prosecutor's Office:. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MULTIPLE HOMES EXPERIENCING UNKNOWN ELECTRICAL PROBLEM
Emergency responders as well as JCP&L are on the 0 block of Cardinal with multiple homes in a row experiencing an electrical problem. We do not have details on the issue. Should additional information become available we will update our page.
12 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ
Sausage links, bacon, pork roll, eggs, pancakes, the list goes on and on. I love breakfast. We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your...
wrnjradio.com
1 injured after pickup truck crashes into house in Hunterdon County
HIGH BRIDGE BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – One person was injured after a pickup truck crashed into a house in Hunterdon County early Saturday morning, according to a post on the High Bridge Fire Department’s Facebook page. The crash happened at 4:48 a.m. at residence on Church Street...
Thousands of spotted lanternflies seen Tuesday at the Jersey Shore
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo saw thousands of spotted lanternflies Tuesday in Belmar. Have you seen them at the Jersey Shore?
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: POLE FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a pole fire in the Whitesville section on Swallow Tail Court. Use caution in the area. Report if your power it out.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: STRUCTURE FIRE
First responders are on the scene of a lightning strike with fire on the 2200 block of Crystal Mile. The building is reportedly filling with smoke. We do not have any additional information available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: HOUSE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING
First responders are on the scene of a house that has been struck by lightning on the 400 block of Santa Anita. We have no information as to injuries or the extent of damage. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FIRE ON EXTERIOR OF RESTAURANT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a fire on the exterior of Fortune Buffet. Cause of fire is unknown. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: HOUSE FLOODING — SMELL OF NATURAL GAS
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a house at the 0 block of Citadel for a house that is flooding with water and has a smell of a natural gas leak. We will update our page should new information become available.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: LIGHTNING STRIKE
Emergency personnel is on the scene of a house stuck by lightning on the 0 block of Sanford Road. We have no information as to injuries or extent of damage. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
