Columbia, SC

Lawsuit: Unsanitary conditions killed man in SC jail

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LrdyE_0h4WP2mn00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges that unsanitary conditions and staff negligence caused the death of a 27-year-old man detained in a South Carolina jail.

Police arrested Lason Butler on Jan. 31 on charges of reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights and driving with a suspended license.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday says that he was found dead on Feburary 12 with fresh rat bites and no running water.

An autopsy report found that Butler died of dehydration.

The lawsuit alleges that Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center staff failed to provide “sanitary conditions, appropriate health care, and relief from solitary confinement.”

