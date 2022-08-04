Charles Oliveira admits he wanted Conor McGregor fight over Islam Makhachev matchup: “I didn’t want this fight. Everyone knows it”

Read on www.bjpenn.com
UFC Vegas 59 video: Mayra Bueno Silva wins armbar submission after ref misses tap, polls judges
Mayra Bueno Silva released an armbar she said had produced a tap from Stephanie Egger. But when Egger sat up, she did not concede to the submission, prompting referee Chris Tognoni to poll the judges at UFC Vegas 59. After cageside judge Ron McCarthy said he “absolutely 100 percent” backed...
UFC on ESPN 40 video: Cory McKenna makes history, taps Miranda Granger with Von Flue choke
Cory McKenna earned the eighth Von Flue choke finish in UFC history on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 40. McKenna (7-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), who at 23 years old is the youngest female fighter on the UFC roster, got a finish with a rarely-utilized grappling technique against Miranda Granger (7-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC) in their strawweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Oscar De La Hoya Says He’s ‘Moving On’ From Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Negotiations
Moments after picking up stoppage victory at Crypto.com Arena in July, Ryan Garcia let the world know that he’d like to fight Gervonta “Tank” Davis next. “I’m not going back to 135 for nothing, but I want Tank next,” Garcia said. “I’m never afraid, I...
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers
If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
Jiu-Jitsu Legend Leandro Lo Confirmed Dead After Being Shot In Brazil, MMA Community Mourns
Leandro Lo was confirmed dead after being reportedly shot by a police officer in Brazil. A number of MMA stars mourned the passing of the Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend. On Saturday, news broke that Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo has been shot dead in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Lo’s lawyer confirmed the devastating news to Brazilian news outlet G1, stating the 33-year-old was shot at a concert in Sao Paolo.
BJJ legend Leandro Lo shot & killed in Brazil
Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Leandro Lo has died. Lo was shot and killed following a scuffle at a concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In the police report, officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo was listed as a suspect. The police report (via Combate) notes that Velozo took a bottle from Lo’s...
Nate Diaz goes to bat for Mike Tyson after boxing legend claims Hulu streaming service “stole” his story
Nate Diaz is not a fan of how Hulu has handled business with the new Mike Tyson biopic. Tyson has made it clear that he does not support Hulu’s Mike, which is the streaming service’s take on the legendary boxer’s life story. Tyson has likened it to having his life rights stolen as he was never contacted by Hulu about the project.
Jorge Masvidal responds to Gilbert Burns, reveals the fight “that makes the most sense” for his comeback
Jorge Masvidal has given his thoughts on a potential welterweight showdown with fellow contender Gilbert Burns. While he may have enjoyed an incredible year back in 2019, things haven’t quite gone to plan for Jorge Masvidal ever since then. ‘Gamebred’ has lost three straight fights, two to Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title and one to rival Colby Covington. Many have wondered whether or not he’s got what it takes to get back to the top of the 170-pound division, and most importantly, have wondered how motivated he is to do so.
Terence Crawford: 'I Actually Know I'm No. 1 P4P, There's No Ifs, Ands Or Buts About It'
Three-division crownholder Terence Crawford has been considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world for better parts of the last half decade. The mythical rankings have shifted in recent years when you consider Canelo Alvarez’s crusade across three weight classes and most recent fall as well as Naoya Inoue’s ascent pulverizing opponents in the lower weight divisions. Errol Spence Jr. has also made a case for himself as the sport’s elite with a string of impressive wins against credible counterparts, as has Oleksandr Usyk after being an undisputed cruiserweight king and by beating Anthony Joshua for the heavyweight titles.
Conor McGregor joins ‘Road House’ cast in leading role
Conor McGregor has booked a leading role in the Amazon Studios remake of “Road House,” the production company announced on Monday. McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 80s cult classic, which begins filming this month in the Dominican Republic. The ex-champ’s role has not been announced, but Deadline reported he will play an original character.
Jon Jones applauds Glover Teixeira for being the only fighter to have kept “kicking ass” after fighting him: “I’ve always found this interesting”
Jon Jones has applauded Glover Teixeira as being his only opponent to continue thriving after fighting him. While he may not be ‘undefeated’ in the traditional sense as a result of a DQ loss and a no contest, Jon Jones is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all-time – and the only one of the modern era, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has technically never lost a fight.
UFC Vegas 59 video: Cory McKenna becomes first woman in UFC history to earn Von Flue choke submission
Not only did Cory McKenna overcome an incredible reach advantage, she made UFC history in the process. The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner took on Miranda Granger on the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 59 event at the APEX. After Granger — who had a 10-inch reach advantage — was likely saved by the horn during a tight arm triangle by McKenna in the opening round, the youngest female fighter on the roster got Granger back to the mat to start the second before becoming the first ever woman in UFC history to complete and get a tap due to a Von Flue choke.
The UFC parts ways with three more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The three fighters recently removed...
Sam Alvey issues statement following TKO loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Vegas 59
Sam Alvey has issued a statement following his TKO loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk at tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 event. Alvey (33-18-1 MMA) had entered the contest on an eight-fight winless skid, his most recent effort resulting in a submission loss to Brendan Allen. “Smile’n Sam’s” most recent win had come back in June of 2018, when he earned a split-decision victory over Gian Villante.
KSI challenges Jake Paul to winner-takes-all mega-fight at Wembley: 'Put your money where your mouth is!'
KSI has challenged Jake Paul to a winner-takes-all fight at Wembley to finally end their long-running feud. The two YouTuber-turned-boxers have traded insults over social media in the past few days after both of their scheduled fights this month suffered last-minute setbacks. Paul was due to face Hasim Rahman Jr...
Anthony Smith discusses his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277: “He wasn’t as good as I expected him to be”
Anthony Smith suffered a critical loss at the hands of Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 on July 30. The former light heavyweight title challenger also endured a brutal injury in the form of a broken ankle. Smith, who burst on to the scene in 2018, has fought some of the...
Hasim Rahman Jr. leaks footage of sparring session with Jake Paul (Video)
Hasim Rahman Jr. has leaked footage from his previous sparring session with Jake Paul. Paul (5-0) was slated to face his biggest test to date in the form of Rahman Jr. (12-1) later this month in New York. The son of former heavyweight champ Hasim Rahman had agreed to fight...
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 90 with James Krause, Devin Clark, David Onama, Tyson Nam, and Ode Osbourne
The 90th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC San Diego. We’re first joined by MMA coach James Krause (1:48). Next, UFC light heavyweight Devin Clark (12:31) comes on. UFC featherweight David Onama (25:48) then stops by. Closing out the program are UFC flyweights Tyson Nam (36:07) and Ode Osbourne (47:40).
