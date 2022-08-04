Norway: Decrease In Plug-In Electric Car Sales Deepens In July 2022

Read on insideevs.com
US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
notebookcheck.net
Revolt power station and solar generator has 2,200 W output and fast charging
The Revolt HS-1200 Powerstation & Solar Generator is now available in Europe. The portable power station has a 2,240 Wh capacity and a maximum power output of 2,200 W. There are 11 ports on the gadget, including a 12 V cigarette lighter socket, two 12 V DC sockets and two 230 V AC sockets. The device includes six USB ports: three 15.5 W USB-A ports and a fourth 18 W USB-A port, alongside two USB-C ports with up to 100 W and Quick Charge 3.0 technology.
insideevs.com
China: Plug-In Car Sales Forecast For 2022 Revised Upward
Sales of plug-in electric vehicles in China, where they are called New Energy Vehicles (NEV), are very strong this year. The results are so good that the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) recently revised upward its forecast for 2022, from 5.5 million passenger cars to 6 million passenger cars (plus commercial vehicles on top of that).
insideevs.com
China: Tesla EV Sales Decreased In July 2022 To Below 30,000
July has been another slower month in terms of vehicle production at the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant in China. After recovering from a lockdown, in June the production and sales volume reached a new record. However, in July, the production was intentionally halted/slowed down to handle factory upgrades, which will increase the output beyond 750,000 electric cars per year.
insideevs.com
Ford Announces F-150 Lightning Price Hike, More Range And New Content
Ford today announced the company will soon open up the order banks for the next wave of reservation holders, allowing those to configure their vehicles and lock in a specific build. Normally, that would be met with joy and excitement for the lucky Lightning reservation holders included in this next wave.
‘We absolutely have too many people’: Ford ready to wield the axe as U.S. economy slips into technical recession
Ford CEO Jim Farley is looking to let go of staff as the industry faces harsher economic headwinds. Facing costly investments in electric vehicles, U.S. carmakers are following Tesla’s lead by laying off staff as the U.S. economy slipped into a technical recession. On Wednesday, Ford chief executive Jim...
Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late
Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
Putin's army is guzzling gas and Russians are stuck vacationing at home — boosting the country's oil production to a 5-month high
Russian oil production has hit its highest level since February as the army guzzles gas and people holiday at home, according to data company Kpler. The boom in domestic demand has seen exports to Asia tumble by 40% from their wartime peak, data shows. "Russians can barely fly anywhere, so...
One Green Planet
For the First Time Ever, United States Produced More Power from Wind and Solar Than Nuclear
The United States officially produced more power from wind and solar than nuclear for the first time. In April of this year, sustainable wind and solar energy sources produced 17.96 percent more electricity than nuclear power plants, setting a record in the U.S. Source: CNBC/Youtube. The surge in the wind...
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
The 2023 Genesis G90 is Still a Bargain Even With a Price Increase
The 2023 Genesis G90 is looking to be one of the most impressive luxury cars. This new sedan will impress, even with a price increase! The post The 2023 Genesis G90 is Still a Bargain Even With a Price Increase appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The other supply-chain crisis: The Rhine is drying up, and it could become the ‘Achilles’ heel’ of European energy, Deutsche Bank warns
A supply-chain crisis has been disrupting the ocean shipping industry and trucking companies for months, causing chaos around the globe and befuddling U.S. retailers. But there might be a new arena for a transportation crisis on the horizon: European rivers. The Rhine, which runs through Western Europe from Switzerland to...
Chip makers have a message for car makers: Your turn to pay
Aug 3 (Reuters) - The shortages of computer chips that forced global automakers to scrap production plans for millions of cars over the past two years are easing - at a new and permanent cost to the car companies.
Here's why supercars keep catching fire although they are so expensive
YouTuber Driven Media is an expert on cars bringing us episodes such as this one where he put skinny tires on a regular car and this one where he explains how Honda's oval piston engine works. In his latest show, he tackles the question of why supercars keep catching fire...
insideevs.com
BMW Delivers Final i3 Models In Special Ceremony At Munich Museum
After over eight years of production, BMW finally discontinued the i3 in June. However, the last cars were only delivered this week. All 18 final models featured the same Galvanic Gold and black paint job. Customers got the chance to pick up their cars from BMW's Munich Museum. Throughout its...
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y In China Gets New Airbag
According to a report published by our friends at Teslarati, Tesla is working to make the Model Y in China even safer with an additional airbag. Tesla is known for emphasizing its vehicles' safety, so this comes as no surprise. The Tesla Model Y is already among the safest SUVs...
insideevs.com
Volvo Group Intends To Build Battery Cell Plant In Sweden
Volvo Group announced this month that it intends to establish a large-scale production plant for battery cells in Sweden. The group, which is separate from Volvo Cars, is engaged in commercial vehicle applications, including trucks (Volvo Trucks), buses (Volvo Buses), construction equipment (Volvo Construction Equipment) and electric drivelines (Volvo Penta).
insideevs.com
2023 MG4 EV Starts At £25,995 In The UK, Offers 218 Miles of Range
MG Motor has announced UK pricing for the all-new MG4 EV, which it describes as an "affordable compact EV without compromise." Arriving in the United Kingdom in September, the all-electric compact hatchback will be offered in three specifications at launch: MG4 EV SE Standard Range, SE Long Range and Trophy Long Range.
electrek.co
Aptera teases clean new interior of its solar electric car with 1,000 miles of range
Aptera is teasing a new clean interior of for the latest prototype of its solar electric car with up to 1,000 miles of range. A lot of people get into electric vehicles for their efficiency, and there’s nothing more efficient than Aptera’s solar electric vehicle (SEV). Thanks to an extremely lightweight, three-wheel design and a drag coefficient (Cd) of only 0.13, the Aptera SEV can achieve 250 miles of range on a fairly small battery pack and 1,000 miles with bigger battery packs.
insideevs.com
BYD Tang Shines In Banana Box Test
The BYD Tang achieved one of the best results in the Bjørn Nyland humorous banana box test, which highlights the cargo capacity. The BYD Tang, offered in Norway, is a large, three-row 7-seat SUV, which makes it a strong contender, even despite the fact that there is no frunk (front trunk).
