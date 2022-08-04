Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Star Reacts to Cancellation Rumors

Read on www.tvfanatic.com
Related
TV Fanatic
In The Dark Season 4 Episode 9
In The Dark Season 4 Episode 9 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
9-1-1 Season 6 Teaser Trailer Introduces a Disaster From Above
Every season, we at TV Fanatic ponder what disasters could be on tap next for everyone on 9-1-1. Thanks to some new teaser trailers, we finally have some clarity. The latest horrifying event comes from the sky, thanks to a blimp. "And welcome to another record crowd at CalAir Stadium....
TV Fanatic
Watch The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 5 Online
Watch The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 5 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the The Bachelorette S19E5 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 5, after reckoning with the fallout of Logan’s decision, Rachel makes...
TV Fanatic
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 13
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 13 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
IN THIS ARTICLE
TV Fanatic
Anne Heche Is in a Coma Following Car Crash
Anne Heche's condition is worse than was first detailed over the weekend following a fiery crash in Los Angeles. “At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” a representative for the actress told People.
TV Fanatic
Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 8
Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 8 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
The Way Home: Chyler Leigh to Star Opposite Andie MacDowell in Hallmark Drama
The Way Home is adding another big star to its cast. Hallmark announced Tuesday that Chyler Leigh (Supergirl, Grey’s Anatomy) has joined the cast of its new original primetime series. The project is slated to begin production later this month for a 2023 premiere on Hallmark Channel. Leigh plays...
TV Fanatic
Kenan Thompson to Host 2022 Emmys
Kenan Thompson will be the face of the 74th annual Emmy Awards. NBC and the Television Academy confirmed Tuesday morning that the comedian and actor will host the telecast. The three-hour, coast-to-coast live telecast from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 and begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live for the first time on Peacock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TV Fanatic
Neve Campbell on Turning Down Scream 6: “I Couldn’t Walk On Set…Feeling Undervalued”
Scream fans were left in shock earlier this year when Neve Campbell revealed she would not be returning for Scream 6. At the time, it was reported that a salary dispute paved the way for her exit. Now, Campbell has elaborated on the decision in an interview with People. “I...
TV Fanatic
Only Murders In the Building Season 2 Episode 8 Review: Hello Darkness
In the darkness, everything is illuminated. On Only Murders In the Building Season 2 Episode 8, a blackout engulfs the entire tri-state area. This episode has it all, folks -- romance, suspense, thrills, a Simon and Garfunkel singalong (complete with yodeling), and a cliffhanger reveal that will lead into the final two episodes.
TV Fanatic
Criminal Minds Revival First Look: Paget Brewster Introduces "Sassier" Prentiss
The long-gestating revival of Criminal Minds is finally moving forward, and we have a first look to prove it. Paget Brewster took to social media this week to reveal that production is officially underway, complete with a photo. "Oh, hi Guys," Brewster began in her post. "This is my first...
TV Fanatic
Ezra Miller, The Flash and Fantastic Beasts Star, Charged With Felony Burglary
Ezra Miller, the controversial star of The Flash and Fantastic Beasts movies, is in legal trouble again. Variety reports that the 29-year-old was charged with felony burglary and is accused of stealing alcohol from a house in Stamford, Vermont, earlier this year. The residence's homeowners at the center of the...
TV Fanatic
Roger E. Mosley, Magnum P.I. Star, Dead at 83
Roger E. Mosley, best known for playing Theodore "TC" Calvin on the original Magnum P.I., has died. His daughter, Ch-a Mosley, revealed the sad news on Facebook on August 7. “Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC’ from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am," the statement reads.
TV Fanatic
Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12
Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Kaley Cuoco to Headline Peacock Thriller
Kaley Cuoco is moving from one streaming service to another. Peacock announced today that two-time Emmy Award-nominee will star in the leading role of the highly-anticipated dark comedic thriller Based on a True Story, from Emmy Award-nominated Craig Rosenberg (The Boys, LOST, Preacher). Cuoco will play a married woman named...
TV Fanatic
Olivia Newton-John, Legendary Grease Actress and Singer, Dead at 73
Sad news out of Hollywood today as it has emerged that beloved actress and singer, Olivia Newton-John, has died. Newton-John passed away Monday at her ranch in Southern California. She was 73. Her husband, John Easterling, broke the news on Facebook. “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope...
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead Showrunner Teases Rick & Michonne Spinoff
The Walking Dead universe will expand considerably in 2023 after the conclusion of the main series. We learned at San Diego Comic-Con recently that an additional spinoff featuring Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) had been ordered. Details are relatively scarce about the project, and now, details are starting...
Comments / 0