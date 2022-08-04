ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Star Reacts to Cancellation Rumors

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 5 days ago
TV Fanatic

9-1-1 Season 6 Teaser Trailer Introduces a Disaster From Above

Every season, we at TV Fanatic ponder what disasters could be on tap next for everyone on 9-1-1. Thanks to some new teaser trailers, we finally have some clarity. The latest horrifying event comes from the sky, thanks to a blimp. "And welcome to another record crowd at CalAir Stadium....
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 5 Online

Watch The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 5 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the The Bachelorette S19E5 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 5, after reckoning with the fallout of Logan’s decision, Rachel makes...
TV SHOWS
TV Fanatic

Anne Heche Is in a Coma Following Car Crash

Anne Heche's condition is worse than was first detailed over the weekend following a fiery crash in Los Angeles. “At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” a representative for the actress told People.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TV Fanatic

Kenan Thompson to Host 2022 Emmys

Kenan Thompson will be the face of the 74th annual Emmy Awards. NBC and the Television Academy confirmed Tuesday morning that the comedian and actor will host the telecast. The three-hour, coast-to-coast live telecast from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 and begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live for the first time on Peacock.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TV Fanatic

Only Murders In the Building Season 2 Episode 8 Review: Hello Darkness

In the darkness, everything is illuminated. On Only Murders In the Building Season 2 Episode 8, a blackout engulfs the entire tri-state area. This episode has it all, folks -- romance, suspense, thrills, a Simon and Garfunkel singalong (complete with yodeling), and a cliffhanger reveal that will lead into the final two episodes.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Roger E. Mosley, Magnum P.I. Star, Dead at 83

Roger E. Mosley, best known for playing Theodore "TC" Calvin on the original Magnum P.I., has died. His daughter, Ch-a Mosley, revealed the sad news on Facebook on August 7. “Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC’ from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am," the statement reads.
CELEBRITIES
TV Fanatic

Kaley Cuoco to Headline Peacock Thriller

Kaley Cuoco is moving from one streaming service to another. Peacock announced today that two-time Emmy Award-nominee will star in the leading role of the highly-anticipated dark comedic thriller Based on a True Story, from Emmy Award-nominated Craig Rosenberg (The Boys, LOST, Preacher). Cuoco will play a married woman named...
TENNIS
TV Fanatic

Olivia Newton-John, Legendary Grease Actress and Singer, Dead at 73

Sad news out of Hollywood today as it has emerged that beloved actress and singer, Olivia Newton-John, has died. Newton-John passed away Monday at her ranch in Southern California. She was 73. Her husband, John Easterling, broke the news on Facebook. “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope...
CELEBRITIES
TV Fanatic

The Walking Dead Showrunner Teases Rick & Michonne Spinoff

The Walking Dead universe will expand considerably in 2023 after the conclusion of the main series. We learned at San Diego Comic-Con recently that an additional spinoff featuring Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) had been ordered. Details are relatively scarce about the project, and now, details are starting...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

