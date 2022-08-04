Read on wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: James (Jim) Alfred Brown
James (Jim) Alfred Brown, 85, formerly of Coldwater, died August 2, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13 at the First Presbyterian Church in Coldwater, MI. A reception will follow. Jim was born February 27, 1937, in Alma, Michigan...
OBITUARY: Margo L. Knapp
Margo Lee Knapp, 71, of Tekonsha, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 of aplastic anemia and underlying health issues at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Tekonsha, with Pastor Jennifer Fair of the Tekonsha Union Church UCC officiating. A luncheon will follow, with interment afterward at West Clarendon Cemetery on M-60. A visitation of family and friends will be held prior to the service, from 1:00-4:00 on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the First Baptist Church. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation.
OBITUARY: Samantha Eve Merkle
Samantha Eve Merkle, 38, of Coldwater passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in Coldwater. A memorial visitation celebrating Samantha’s life will be held Friday, August 12, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. She was born on February 22, 1984 to Rainer and June (Oxler) Broszeit...
Elliot Amusement rides open on Tuesday at Branch County Fair
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Tuesday is McDonalds Kids Day as the Branch County Fair enters its third day. Elliot’s Amusement rides will make their Branch County Fair debut on Tuesday. Their rides are scheduled to open at 12 noon. Tuesday’s schedule at the Fair includes beef showmanship in...
Crouch and Reif crowned Branch County Fair Queen and King
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Carleigh Crouch and Jacob Reif were announced as the 2022 Branch County Fair queen and king on Sunday night at the Dearth Community Center. Crouch is a 13-year member of Obedient K-9 4-H Club and a six-year member of Branch Area Careers Center FFA Chapter. She is a 2022 graduate of Quincy High School and is the daughter of Chuck and Lisa Crouch.
Teenager injured in Saturday afternoon Clear Lake vehicle-bicycle collision
CLEAR LAKE, IN (WTVB) – A Fort Wayne teenager was injured Saturday afternoon when his bike was struck by a vehicle in Clear Lake, Indiana. Clear Lake Town Marshal Chris Emerick says the crash happened at about 3:12 p.m. on County Road 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive.
Steuben County Sheriff’s Department releases further information on Friday’s fatal crash
ORLAND, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department has released updated and corrected information regarding a fatal crash on State Road 120 east of Orland, Indiana which took place on Friday afternoon. The individuals in the 2012 Volkswagen have been identified. The driver of the vehicle was...
Harvick back in victory lane Sunday at Michigan International Speedway
BROOKLYN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kevin Harvick found himself back in victory lane in Michigan Sunday after winning the FireKeepers Casino 400. Harvick held off Bubba Wallace for the win while Denny Hamlin took third. It’s the fourth win in five races at the track for Harvick. The...
City Council schedules October 10 public hearing for abandoning Allen Avenue right of way
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater City Council scheduled an October 10 public hearing on Monday night for the abandonment of the public right of way over the south portion of Allen Avenue. The City agreed to sell 1-point-3 acres of land to Sekisui Voltek two months ago including...
Pollack pleased with results of marketing program to help fill position openings
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County Sheriff John Pollack told the Board of Commissioners during their work session last Thursday that their marketing program with Second Story Marketing is now complete. Pollack felt the campaign went well. He was hoping for higher numbers. The goal was to recruit six...
Kelly takes over as CHS Cross Country coach, practice and tryouts set for this week
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – As another for high school sports gets underway, Danielle Kelly has taken over as the new cross country coach at Coldwater High School. She said on the Coldwater Cardinal Runners Facebook page, “I am super excited about this new adventure. Hoping to pass on my obsession with running to as many student athletes who want to give it a try!”
MDOT work at I-94/I-69 interchange continues, two more ramps to be rebuilt starting on Saturday
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The rebuilding work at the interchange of I-94 and I-69 north of Marshall will shift gears this weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation says crews will start rebuilding the eastbound I-94 ramp to southbound I-69 and the southbound I-69 ramp to westbound I-94 this Saturday, August 13.
Danbury gets one year in jail and two years probation on third degree home invasion charge
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater area man was given a one year Branch County Jail sentence on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered a guilty plea in June to Third Degree Home Invasion . 43-year-old Chad Danbury was also placed on two years probation and...
