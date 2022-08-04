Margo Lee Knapp, 71, of Tekonsha, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 of aplastic anemia and underlying health issues at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Tekonsha, with Pastor Jennifer Fair of the Tekonsha Union Church UCC officiating. A luncheon will follow, with interment afterward at West Clarendon Cemetery on M-60. A visitation of family and friends will be held prior to the service, from 1:00-4:00 on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the First Baptist Church. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation.

