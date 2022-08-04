ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: James (Jim) Alfred Brown

James (Jim) Alfred Brown, 85, formerly of Coldwater, died August 2, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13 at the First Presbyterian Church in Coldwater, MI. A reception will follow. Jim was born February 27, 1937, in Alma, Michigan...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Margo L. Knapp

Margo Lee Knapp, 71, of Tekonsha, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 of aplastic anemia and underlying health issues at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Tekonsha, with Pastor Jennifer Fair of the Tekonsha Union Church UCC officiating. A luncheon will follow, with interment afterward at West Clarendon Cemetery on M-60. A visitation of family and friends will be held prior to the service, from 1:00-4:00 on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the First Baptist Church. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation.
TEKONSHA, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Samantha Eve Merkle

Samantha Eve Merkle, 38, of Coldwater passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in Coldwater. A memorial visitation celebrating Samantha’s life will be held Friday, August 12, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. She was born on February 22, 1984 to Rainer and June (Oxler) Broszeit...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Elliot Amusement rides open on Tuesday at Branch County Fair

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Tuesday is McDonalds Kids Day as the Branch County Fair enters its third day. Elliot’s Amusement rides will make their Branch County Fair debut on Tuesday. Their rides are scheduled to open at 12 noon. Tuesday’s schedule at the Fair includes beef showmanship in...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coldwater, MI
Obituaries
State
Michigan State
City
Springfield, MI
City
Coldwater, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
wtvbam.com

Crouch and Reif crowned Branch County Fair Queen and King

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Carleigh Crouch and Jacob Reif were announced as the 2022 Branch County Fair queen and king on Sunday night at the Dearth Community Center. Crouch is a 13-year member of Obedient K-9 4-H Club and a six-year member of Branch Area Careers Center FFA Chapter. She is a 2022 graduate of Quincy High School and is the daughter of Chuck and Lisa Crouch.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Colorectal Cancer#Lebanon Valley College#Fl#The Gospel Echoes#Rbm Ministries#Legg Middle School
wtvbam.com

Kelly takes over as CHS Cross Country coach, practice and tryouts set for this week

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – As another for high school sports gets underway, Danielle Kelly has taken over as the new cross country coach at Coldwater High School. She said on the Coldwater Cardinal Runners Facebook page, “I am super excited about this new adventure. Hoping to pass on my obsession with running to as many student athletes who want to give it a try!”
COLDWATER, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries

Comments / 0

Community Policy