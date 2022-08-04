SCHULENBURG FESTIVAL BEGINS THURSDAY AT WOLTERS PARK

Read on kwhi.com
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY LADIES LIONS CLUB MAKE BIG DONATIONS
The Washington County Ladies Lions Club announced some big donations at their meeting last (Monday) night. The Ladies Lions Club held a recent fundraiser to target hunger. The organization is making a $5,000 donation to Brenham Bread Partners. Joe Williams and Charlotte Mulligan represented the Bread Partners at the meeting....
kwhi.com
BURTON LADY PANTHER VOLLEYBALL HOLDING A FUNDRAISER
The Burton Lady Panther Volleyball Team is hosting a fundraiser later this month. It is going to be a BBQ pork steak, buttered noodles, and green beans meal prepared by Sandtown Catering. Tickets are $14 each, and can be purchased from any Burton Volleyball Player, Coach, or at the Burton...
kwhi.com
EVERLY BROTHERS MUSIC COMING TO THE BARNHILL CENTER SEPT. 3
The music of the rock/pop icons, The Everly Brothers, will be performed at The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. The Zmed Brothers, known as “The Everly Brothers Experience”, will entertain with songs, comedy, and a little history of rock, country and pop music on Saturday, September 3rd at 7 p.m.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM AND BURTON TO BEGIN 2022 SEASONS LATER TONIGHT (TUESDAY)
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team opens the 2022 season later this evening (Tuesday), when they travel to Katy Taylor High School. It will be the Cubettes first season under new head coach Megan Whalen. First serve for the Varsity game is scheduled for 5:30pm. Meanwhile, the Freshman and Junior Varsity...
kwhi.com
BLINN STUDENTS USE THEIR TALENTS FOR HABITAT FOR HUMANITY
Students from Blinn College recently applied their talents to support a good cause. Students enrolled in Blinn’s Graphic Design and Digital Imaging courses developed logo and T-Shirt design options for The Circle of Women. The Circle of Women is a Bryan Habitat for Humanity chapter that is dedicated to...
kwhi.com
HUDSON NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Hudson as its Pet of the Week. Hudson is a neutered classic mixed breed, medium-sized dog just over a year old. Brenham Animal Services says Hudson has a curly tail reminiscent of a Shar Pei and sports a shepherd coat and double dew claws. He has an old rear leg injury, but it has healed and does not seem to slow him down.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
NEW WAVERLY FIREFIGHTERS DEPLOY TO LAKE SOMMERVILLE
New Waverly Fire personnel deployed to the Lake Somerville fire. Two TIFMAS Strike Teams have been assigned to the Burns Creek Fire in Washington County. The latest reports from the Texas A&M Forest Service have the fire at 300 acres and 50% containment. While two homes are reported to have burned, there are no reports of injuries.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR QUEEN CANDIDATES ANNOUNCED
Three candidates are vying for the honor of Washington County Fair Queen. Ribbon Jones, Maddie Rogers and Carmen Niemeyer were announced as the 2022 fair queen contestants during the fair’s Volunteer Appreciation Night on Saturday at Silver Wings Ballroom. Ribbon Jones is a junior at Brenham High School and...
KBTX.com
Blaze in Washington County near Lake Somerville continues to burn
BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - Fire crews worked through the night to battle a fire that has burned through 300 acres. Rock Creek Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Tim Hamff tells KBTX the fire is about 20% contained. Two homes were lost in the blaze but no injuries have been reported.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBS 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
August 26 at Oak Ridge, 7pm, Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah. September 9 vs. Bryan, 7:30pm, Cub Stadium (Seniors Night) September 16 - BYE WEEK (Washington County Fair) September 22 (Thursday) - at New Braunfels, 7pm, Unicorn Stadium in New Braunfels. DISTRICT GAMES. September 30 - Richmond Randle, 7:30pm, Cub...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE EXTRA DEPUTY, VEHICLE FOR SECURITY AT BURTON ISD
Washington County Commissioners agreed to provide for additional security at Burton ISD schools at their meeting today (Tuesday). The court approved an extra Washington County Sheriff’s deputy and vehicle in the 2022 budget year for security at Burton ISD. The school district will pay the county back for costs associated with the deputy and vehicle.
300 acre wildfire torches part of Washington County
Multiple Agencies Working to Contain 300-Acre Grass Fire in Washington County. At 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, local agencies were called for a 100-acre grass fire on Schulenburg Lane in Washington County. A late afternoon storm emerged in the area bringing heavy winds, causing the fire to spread quickly....
kwhi.com
LOCAL OFFICIALS HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE ON BURNS CREEK FIRE
The Burns Creek Fire near Lake Somerville is now reported to be at 397 acres, but is 60 percent contained. At a 4 p.m. press conference Monday, Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Assistant Chief Tim Hamff said two homes and numerous outbuildings were lost, but 11 homes were saved. Thirteen homes on Schulenberg Lane were evacuated, and were still evacuated as of Monday afternoon.
Firefighters still battling 300-acre wildfire in Washington County
As of 1 p.m. Monday, firefighters are still battling a 300-acre wildfire in the Washington County community of Burton, with approximately 20 percent of the blaze contained.
kwhi.com
BURTON PANTHERS 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
(Note: Due to the construction work going on, Burton will not be playing any games at Panther Stadium this season.) (Thursday) August 11 at Hempstead, 6pm, Bobcat Stadium in Hempstead. (Thursday) August 18 at Shiner, 6pm, Comanche Stadium in Shiner. NON-DISTRICT. August 26, at Holland, 7pm, Hornet Stadium in Holland.
austincountynewsonline.com
Sealy City Council Gets Allen’s Creek Reservoir Update [VIDEO]
The Sealy City Council was given an update on the Allen’s Creek Reservoir Project during the July 19th City Council Meeting by Kathy Dominquez. We had reported on the project being placed on hold in a presentation given Dominquez to Austin County Commissioners Court back in a 2014 article/video which you can read/watch HERE. But, for those unfamiliar with the Allen’s Creek Reservoir Project, here is a brief synopsis of it from The Brazos River Authority’s Website:
kwhi.com
BETO O’ROURKE STOPS IN BRENHAM ALONG CAMPAIGN TOUR
Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Brenham on Friday along his campaign trail. A crowd of nearly 400 people packed inside Morriss Hall at The Barnhill Center to hear from O’Rourke (D – El Paso), who is challenging Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in November to become the 49th governor of Texas.
kwhi.com
SMITHVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT ENDS IN CHAPPELL HILL
A Smithville woman is in Washington County custody after a high-speed chase late Wednesday night out of Harris County. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a trooper was on Highway 290 near Mason Road in the Cypress area around 11:50 p.m. when the trooper spotted a 2015 Ford Fusion driving at a high rate of speed.
Wharton County official locates six undocumented immigrants after vehicle pursuit
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Monday, a member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit attempted a traffic stop on a grey Toyota Tundra for a window tint violation in the area of US 59 northbound and CR 423. The driver of the...
kwhi.com
12 PEOPLE PLEAD GUILTY AND SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
12 people plead guilty and where sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Joseph Scott Kruer, 42 of College Station, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance and Attempted Tampering with Physical Evidence. Shacarrie Latrice Dixon, 26 of Brenham,...
