Wilmington, NC

IronBirds scores seven runs early, even series in Wilmington with 7-4 win

By Randy McRoberts, Baltimore Sun
 5 days ago
Aberdeen's Coby Mayo makes the tag for the out as Wilmington's Drew Mendoza slides into third during the game Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun/TNS

The Aberdeen IronBirds evened its series in Wilmington Wednesday night, beating the Blue Rocks, 7-4, in High-A South Atlantic League play.

The ‘Birds (59-38 overall, 16-15 second half) scored all seven runs over the first two innings, with three in the first and four in the second.

Darell Hernaiz and Heston Kjerstad both went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. Kjerstad extended his hit streak to 10 games.

Coby Mayo (rehab AA-Bowie), who has played 65 games with Aberdeen, was 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, while Chris Givin was 2-for-5.

Daniel Federman made the start, allowing one hit over two innings. Connor Gillispie (7-5) pitched the next five innings for the win. Gillispie allowed three hits, one walk and two runs, while striking out three.

Daniel Lloyd closed the game with two innings of relief. Lloyd gave up two hits, a walk and two runs, while striking out three.

Game three of the series is set for Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Aberdeen will then play host to Wilmington on Friday (7:05 p.m.), Saturday (6:05 p.m.) and Sunday (2:05 p.m.) at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

