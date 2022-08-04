ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sofa seller ScS warns over cost-of-living pressures

By Anna Wise
The Independent
 4 days ago

ScS has warned that cost-of-living pressures have already driven down orders although the sofa business still lifted its profit expectations for the rest of the year.

The furniture retailer reported a 3.9% increase in orders in the year to July 30, compared with the previous year.

The company said a stronger than expected performance means it will be announcing profits ahead of market guidelines.

It had £70.8 million in cash and no debt at the end of July, the group reported.

Orders spiked 16.6% in the latter half of 2021 versus the previous year, reflecting a post-pandemic resurgence in sales.

However, orders were dragged down almost 10% this year as in-store and online visitors began to fall in recent months.

ScS said the decrease was driven by cost-of-living pressures and economic uncertainty which had led shoppers to tighten their belts.

Low consumer confidence will continue to negatively impact sales in the 2023 financial year, the company reported.

It comes as rival sofa chain DFS also reported a shift in consumer demand in June and a fall in orders, expecting it to hit its profits.

Inflation reached a 40-year high of 9.4% in June as climbing prices of food and fuel drove up the cost of living.

The Independent

Flight delay compensation rules could be reviewed, hints EU presidency

EU legislation that allows Britons to claim hundreds in compensation for substantially delayed flights could soon be up for discussion, as European organisations lobby for them to be changed.The Czech Presidency of the European Union has hinted that it will call for a review of the rules, reports Politico, which some airlines say are overly generous to passengers.Calls for the legislation - known as EU Reg 261 and in place since 2004 - to be reconsidered have been put on pause in recent years due to negotiations between the UK and Spain over Gibraltar’s airport, but industry advocates say they...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

