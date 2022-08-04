Read on www.thunderboltradio.com
wpsdlocal6.com
Steve Carr defeats incumbent Benny McGuire in Obion County mayoral race
OBION COUNTY, TN — Obion County, Tennessee, has elected Steve Carr to serve as its next mayor. With all precincts reporting, Carr received 2,010 votes, according to the unofficial election results. Incumbent Benny McGuire came in second with 1,771 votes, followed by John Glessner with 701, Joseph Lewis with...
thunderboltradio.com
New commissioners elected to Weakley County Commission
Several new commissioners will be joining the Weakley County Commission following Thursday’s election. In District 2, longtime Commissioner Eric Owen lost his re-election bid with newcomers Wade Cook and Marcus Hopper both elected to the two seats. In District 4, John Robert Freeman was elected to his first term.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City School System Announces School Wide Librarian
The Union City School System now has a system-wide librarian. During Monday mornings board meeting, Director of Schools, Wes Kennedy, said Mindy McClanahan has now moved from the elementary position to one that covers all schools.(AUDIO) Following Director Kennedy’s personnel report, board member Curtis McLendon asked about the school library.(AUDIO)...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/05/22 – 08/08/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/05/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/08/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
radionwtn.com
New Paris Building Inspector Ready To Start; Landfill Rates On Way Up
Paris, Tenn.–The city of Paris’ new Building Inspector/Stormwater Manager was introduced to the City Commission at its meeting Thursday night. Jesse Skidmore of Paris comes to the position with past experience in building inspection and ICC certifications. Skidmore introduced himself to the commissioners and will be starting the job on Monday. He replaces Lowell Schrader, who resigned earlier.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City School System Returns to Classes
Students in the Union City School System will return to classes today. Following registration last week, Director of Schools, Wes Kennedy, was asked about the projected attendance.(AUDIO) Greeting the middle school students will be a newly built fifth grade wing, which Director Kennedy said was a much needed addition.(AUDIO) Motorists...
KFVS12
Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents
KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
wpsdlocal6.com
God's Pit Crew building 3 houses at once for tornado victims, responding to eastern KY flooding
DANVILLE, VA — God's Pit Crew volunteers got to work rebuilding three homes at once on Monday, all for families who lost everything in the December 10th tornado. On top of that, their Immediate Response Team is deploying to Eastern Kentucky to assist flood survivors. According to a release...
thunderboltradio.com
Longtime Fulton Police Chief Announces His Retirement
After 44 years of law enforcement duties, Fulton Police Chief Terry Powell is retiring. The Fulton County High School graduate began with the Fulton Police Department in 1979, following four years of service in the Marines Corp. After twenty years of climbing department ranks, Powell was named the Chief of...
KFVS12
Buildings damaged by Mayfield tornado to be demolished
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Some historic buildings damaged by the Mayfield tornado will start coming down later this week. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close roads in downtown Mayfield as crews start demolishing buildings on the West Side of the Court Square. Some of the buildings date back to the...
KFVS12
More than 4,500 attend Mayfield tornado relief concert
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - More than 4,500 people attended the tornado relief concert at the Mayfield-Graves County Back to School Bash to benefit Mayfield and Graves County. The tornado relief concert was sponsored by KentuckyCare and held at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds. According to a release, Drew Taylor, Cory Michael...
actionnews5.com
Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends
Families turn up for 8th annual Clothesline Project hosted by Cops for Community. Police release aerial video of shooting in Old Town in search of more suspects. Mount Olive Church of God in Christ host free ‘Back to School’ event. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mount Olive Church of...
KFVS12
2 men facing charges in Carlisle Co. after chase that started in McCracken Co.
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities in western Kentucky arrested two men following a chase that started in McCracken, Kentucky early Monday morning. According to Carlisle County Sheriff William Gilbert, Cory Mann, 38, got on a motorcycle and chased Cody Sinks, 38, after Sinks allegedly stole Mann’s Toyota Sequoia.
thunderboltradio.com
Earthquake Recorded in Obion County
An earthquake was reported in Obion County on Monday night. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information recorded a 2.6 tremor, just north of the Obion County-Dyer County line just after 10:00. The earthquake was located near Nicholas Road, and recorded at a depth of 5.1 miles. In the past...
radionwtn.com
Baptist Memorial-Union City Earns Five-Star Rating
Union City, Tenn.–Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City has earned a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for quality—the highest distinction from the federal agency. The hospital is one of only five hospitals in Tennessee to be awarded five stars. Henry County Medical Center in Paris also received five stars.
WBBJ
Grand opening held for Men of Hope
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit celebrated a new addition to the community. On Friday, the Christian-based nonprofit Hope Recovery Center celebrated the grand opening of their Men of Hope house. After opening the Women of Hope more than 12 years ago, Executive Director Marcie Hendricks says they’re excited...
The Hunter-Dawson home in New Madrid, Missouri is a state historical site and museum
Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site in New Madrid, Missouri.Jonathunder, GFDL 1.2, via Wikimedia Commons. Here, we have the Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site located in New Madrid, Missouri. The property is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and it’s a historic house museum. This house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. It's also been referred to as the Bootheel's Majestic Mansion.
WBBJ
2 injured in three vehicle wreck in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a three vehicle crash Monday evening. The wreck happened at the intersection of Bolivar Highway and Caldwell Street. Our crew was on the scene and saw one person air-lifted in an E-VAC helicopter. According to Randy Hayes with the Jackson Fire...
WBBJ
Families gather for community giveaway at Muse Park
JACKSON, Tenn. — Families gathered at Muse Park in Jackson on Saturday morning for a giveaway hosted by Pressed Outreach Ministry. Around 40 pallets of items were distributed, including household items, food and school supplies. Co-founder of Pressed Outreach Fred Spight says along with the giveaway, there were also...
