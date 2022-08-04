Paris, Tenn.–The city of Paris’ new Building Inspector/Stormwater Manager was introduced to the City Commission at its meeting Thursday night. Jesse Skidmore of Paris comes to the position with past experience in building inspection and ICC certifications. Skidmore introduced himself to the commissioners and will be starting the job on Monday. He replaces Lowell Schrader, who resigned earlier.

PARIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO