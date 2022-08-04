ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obion County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Steve Carr defeats incumbent Benny McGuire in Obion County mayoral race

OBION COUNTY, TN — Obion County, Tennessee, has elected Steve Carr to serve as its next mayor. With all precincts reporting, Carr received 2,010 votes, according to the unofficial election results. Incumbent Benny McGuire came in second with 1,771 votes, followed by John Glessner with 701, Joseph Lewis with...
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

New commissioners elected to Weakley County Commission

Several new commissioners will be joining the Weakley County Commission following Thursday’s election. In District 2, longtime Commissioner Eric Owen lost his re-election bid with newcomers Wade Cook and Marcus Hopper both elected to the two seats. In District 4, John Robert Freeman was elected to his first term.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City School System Announces School Wide Librarian

The Union City School System now has a system-wide librarian. During Monday mornings board meeting, Director of Schools, Wes Kennedy, said Mindy McClanahan has now moved from the elementary position to one that covers all schools.(AUDIO) Following Director Kennedy’s personnel report, board member Curtis McLendon asked about the school library.(AUDIO)...
UNION CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Obion County, TN
Obion County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
radionwtn.com

New Paris Building Inspector Ready To Start; Landfill Rates On Way Up

Paris, Tenn.–The city of Paris’ new Building Inspector/Stormwater Manager was introduced to the City Commission at its meeting Thursday night. Jesse Skidmore of Paris comes to the position with past experience in building inspection and ICC certifications. Skidmore introduced himself to the commissioners and will be starting the job on Monday. He replaces Lowell Schrader, who resigned earlier.
PARIS, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City School System Returns to Classes

Students in the Union City School System will return to classes today. Following registration last week, Director of Schools, Wes Kennedy, was asked about the projected attendance.(AUDIO) Greeting the middle school students will be a newly built fifth grade wing, which Director Kennedy said was a much needed addition.(AUDIO) Motorists...
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents

KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
UNION COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Politics Local#Election Local#State#The Union City Councilman
thunderboltradio.com

Longtime Fulton Police Chief Announces His Retirement

After 44 years of law enforcement duties, Fulton Police Chief Terry Powell is retiring. The Fulton County High School graduate began with the Fulton Police Department in 1979, following four years of service in the Marines Corp. After twenty years of climbing department ranks, Powell was named the Chief of...
FULTON, KY
KFVS12

Buildings damaged by Mayfield tornado to be demolished

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Some historic buildings damaged by the Mayfield tornado will start coming down later this week. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close roads in downtown Mayfield as crews start demolishing buildings on the West Side of the Court Square. Some of the buildings date back to the...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

More than 4,500 attend Mayfield tornado relief concert

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - More than 4,500 people attended the tornado relief concert at the Mayfield-Graves County Back to School Bash to benefit Mayfield and Graves County. The tornado relief concert was sponsored by KentuckyCare and held at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds. According to a release, Drew Taylor, Cory Michael...
MAYFIELD, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
thunderboltradio.com

Earthquake Recorded in Obion County

An earthquake was reported in Obion County on Monday night. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information recorded a 2.6 tremor, just north of the Obion County-Dyer County line just after 10:00. The earthquake was located near Nicholas Road, and recorded at a depth of 5.1 miles. In the past...
OBION COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Baptist Memorial-Union City Earns Five-Star Rating

Union City, Tenn.–Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City has earned a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for quality—the highest distinction from the federal agency. The hospital is one of only five hospitals in Tennessee to be awarded five stars. Henry County Medical Center in Paris also received five stars.
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Grand opening held for Men of Hope

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit celebrated a new addition to the community. On Friday, the Christian-based nonprofit Hope Recovery Center celebrated the grand opening of their Men of Hope house. After opening the Women of Hope more than 12 years ago, Executive Director Marcie Hendricks says they’re excited...
JACKSON, TN
CJ Coombs

The Hunter-Dawson home in New Madrid, Missouri is a state historical site and museum

Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site in New Madrid, Missouri.Jonathunder, GFDL 1.2, via Wikimedia Commons. Here, we have the Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site located in New Madrid, Missouri. The property is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and it’s a historic house museum. This house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. It's also been referred to as the Bootheel's Majestic Mansion.
NEW MADRID, MO
WBBJ

2 injured in three vehicle wreck in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a three vehicle crash Monday evening. The wreck happened at the intersection of Bolivar Highway and Caldwell Street. Our crew was on the scene and saw one person air-lifted in an E-VAC helicopter. According to Randy Hayes with the Jackson Fire...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Families gather for community giveaway at Muse Park

JACKSON, Tenn. — Families gathered at Muse Park in Jackson on Saturday morning for a giveaway hosted by Pressed Outreach Ministry. Around 40 pallets of items were distributed, including household items, food and school supplies. Co-founder of Pressed Outreach Fred Spight says along with the giveaway, there were also...
JACKSON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy