Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA) Reports Stellar 2Q 2022 and 1H 2022 Financial Results, Recognises 5,669% Year on Year Revenue Growth from 2Q 2021 and 5,360% Year on Year Revenue Growth from 1H 2021

Dow Jumps Over 150 Points; Karuna Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of strong jobs data on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.50% to 32,965.86 while the NASDAQ rose 0.67% to 12,742.92. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.48% to 4,164.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top...
TPG Inc. (TPG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
TPG earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Palantir's Q2 Performance Has Analysts Divided
Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR clocked 26% revenue growth in second-quarter FY22 to $473 million, beating the consensus of $471.3 million. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained Palantir with an Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $13 to $11. Contract delays in the government business led to a 2022 outlook...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Elon Musk Predicts 'Mild Recession' For 18 Months, Says US Economy Is 'Past Peak Inflation'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has said that the U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half. Speaking at the electric-vehicle maker's annual shareholder meeting last week, Musk said that inflation would "drop rapidly" soon and the U.S. is past peak inflation. "We...
What To Watch For On Coinbase Global As The Stock Reacts To Q2 Earnings Results
Coinbase Global, Inc COIN is set to print its fiscal second-quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday. The stock was trading over 10% lower heading into the event. When the cryptocurrency trading platform printed its first-quarter results on May 10, the stock gapped down over 24% the following...
Could SoftBank Go Private Following Disappointing Quarterly Results? Analysts See Possibility
Softbank Group Corp SFTBY record $23.4 billion quarterly loss, pledge of heavy cost-cutting, and self-criticism could push its founder Masayoshi Son to reconsider a management buyout, the Financial Times reports. Analysts and investors said the latest results reflecting SoftBank's preparation to sell critical operations like Fortress Investment Group and higher...
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
MASS earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Global Blood Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Global Blood Therapeutics GBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Blood Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.26 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was up $24.00 million from...
Needham Remains Bullish On Magnachip Semiconductor & Velodyne Lidar
Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill offered his bullish take on two semiconductor stocks. Gill reiterated a Buy on Magnachip Semiconductor Corp MX and a price target of $22. 2022 has plagued Magnachip with several issues, he acknowledged. Firstly, supply chain shortages have impacted the company for several quarters. Secondly, inventory building...
Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Moving Today
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc CPRX shares are trading lower by 1.47% at $10.71. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is expected to report EPS of 17 cents on revenue of $49.21 million....
Analyst Ratings for Winnebago Industries
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Winnebago Industries WGO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Winnebago Industries. The company has an average price target of $68.2 with a high of $85.00 and a low of $52.00.
Intel Stock Is Falling Again Today Following Micron, Nvidia News: What's Happening?
Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower by 2.50% to $34.52 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor companies at large are trading lower following weak guidance from Micron Technology, Inc. MU. Micron said said its fourth-quarter revenue may come in at or below the low end of its guidance range provided in its June earnings call.
Nvidia Price Target Slashed By As Much As 33% Following Downward Revision In Outlook
On August 8, Nvidia Corp NVDA shared preliminary second-quarter revenue of $6.70 billion versus the previous outlook of $8.10 billion. The revision was attributable to lower sell-in of Gaming products, reflecting a reduction in channel partner sales likely due to macroeconomic headwinds. It also implemented pricing programs with channel partners to reflect challenging market conditions likely to persist into the third quarter.
Why Texas Instruments Shares Are Diving Lower Tuesday
Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN shares are trading lower by 3.32% to $176.74 during Tuesday's trading session. Shares of semiconductor companies at large are trading lower following weak guidance from Micron Technology, Inc. MU. Micron said said its fourth-quarter revenue may come in at or below the low end of its guidance range provided in its June earnings call.
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Federal Realty Investment
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Federal Realty Investment FRT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Analyst Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics
Within the last quarter, SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $80.25 versus the current price of SpringWorks Therapeutics at $37.01, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Why Verona Pharma Is Trading Higher By Around 84%, Here Are 85 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Verona Pharma plc VRNA shares jumped 83.6% to $12.70 after the company announced ensifentrine met its primary endpoint and secondary endpoints in the Phase 3 ENHANCE-2 trial for COPD. The company also reported Q2 earnings results. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. EFTR shares surged 49.3% to $1.3405. eFFECTOR Therapeutics appointed Douglas Warner,...
Why Lemonade Stock Is Surging Today: 'We Are Fast Approaching The Tipping Point'
Lemonade Inc LMND shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. Lemonade reported second-quarter revenue of $50 million, which beat the estimate of $47.7 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The insurance company reported a quarterly net loss of $1.10 per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of $1.32 per share.
