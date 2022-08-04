Moderna To $74? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday

Read on www.benzinga.com
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Intel Stock Is Falling Again Today Following Micron, Nvidia News: What's Happening?
Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower by 2.50% to $34.52 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor companies at large are trading lower following weak guidance from Micron Technology, Inc. MU. Micron said said its fourth-quarter revenue may come in at or below the low end of its guidance range provided in its June earnings call.
Palantir's Q2 Performance Has Analysts Divided
Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR clocked 26% revenue growth in second-quarter FY22 to $473 million, beating the consensus of $471.3 million. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained Palantir with an Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $13 to $11. Contract delays in the government business led to a 2022 outlook...
ChemoCentryx: Q2 Earnings Insights
ChemoCentryx CCXI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ChemoCentryx beat estimated earnings by 10.2%, reporting an EPS of $-0.44 versus an estimate of $-0.49. Revenue was up $9.95 million from the same period last...
ON24: Q2 Earnings Insights
ON24 ONTF reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ON24 beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was down $3.88 million from the same period last...
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
Dow Jumps Over 150 Points; Karuna Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of strong jobs data on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.50% to 32,965.86 while the NASDAQ rose 0.67% to 12,742.92. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.48% to 4,164.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top...
Grocery Outlet: Q2 Earnings Insights
Grocery Outlet Holding GO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Grocery Outlet Holding beat estimated earnings by 20.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $122.16 million from...
8 Analysts Have This to Say About Karuna Therapeutics
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Karuna Therapeutics KRTX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Karuna Therapeutics. The company has an average price target of $234.88 with a high of $278.00 and a low of $170.00.
Recap: Onto Innovation Q2 Earnings
Onto Innovation ONTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Onto Innovation beat estimated earnings by 0.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was up $62.92 million from the same...
Recap: Neoleukin Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Neoleukin Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Recap: Exelixis Q2 Earnings
Exelixis EXEL reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Exelixis beat estimated earnings by 47.37%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.19. Revenue was up $34.25 million from the same period last...
What To Watch For On Coinbase Global As The Stock Reacts To Q2 Earnings Results
Coinbase Global, Inc COIN is set to print its fiscal second-quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday. The stock was trading over 10% lower heading into the event. When the cryptocurrency trading platform printed its first-quarter results on May 10, the stock gapped down over 24% the following...
Direxion Launches First Apple and Tesla Single-Stock, Leveraged and Inverse ETF Pairs
NEW YORK, August 9, 2022 — Direxion, a leading provider of tradeable and thematic ETFs, today announced the launch of the first four of its single stock leveraged and inverse ETFs, listing on the NASDAQ, which allow sophisticated traders to obtain magnified or inverse exposure to the daily performance of the common stocks of Apple and Tesla.
Why CarLotz Stock Is Stepping On The Gas After Hours
CarLotz Inc LOTZ shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and announced a merger agreement with Shift Technologies Inc SFT. CarLotz said second-quarter revenue increased 51% year-over-year to $76.5 million, which beat the estimate of $71.5 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company...
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Where Accenture Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 14 analysts have published their opinion on Accenture ACN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
MacroGenics Jumps Biotech Layoff Bandwagon, Cuts 15% Of Workforce
MacroGenics Inc MGNX announced a corporate restructuring involving a 15% workforce reduction, closure of an R&D facility, and closure of a manufacturing site. After discontinuing a Phase 2 study for enoblituzumab, a program that was upside to estimates, the company's pipeline efforts are more narrowly focused on MGC018, lorigerlimab, and MGD024.
Recap: Danimer Scientific Q2 Earnings
Danimer Scientific DNMR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Danimer Scientific missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.24. Revenue was down $1.77 million from the same...
Array Technologies Shares Jump On Solid Q2 Earnings
Array Technologies Inc ARRY reported a second-quarter revenue increase of 116% year-over-year to $424.9 million, beating the consensus estimate of $336.93 million. It recorded organic growth in the legacy Array business of 79% Y/Y. Adjusted EPS was $0.09, beating the consensus of $0.03. Gross profit increased 131% Y/Y to $47.4...
