Iowa City, IA

US 104.9

10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair

My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
BETTENDORF, IA
US 104.9

$2 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Bettendorf

It may not have been the jackpot ticket but a winning ticket from the huge Mega Millions but a ticket sold in the QC had a hefty win on it. According to the Iowa Lottery, the $2 million winning ticket was bought in Bettendorf, at Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road. For perspective, across the country, there were only six Mega Millions tickets sold that won that prize level.
BETTENDORF, IA
US 104.9

Mississippi Valley Fair Wrap Up 2022 [Photos]

The Mississippi Vally Fair 2022 is now over. It was another great year with some stand-out acts like Kid Rock, who kicked off the fair, and Dustin Lynch wrapping it up on Sunday. We snagged some shots of the fair on Saturday (which also happened to be the hottest day.)
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

Country Music Superstar Made A Surprise Stop At An Eastern Iowa Winery

It's not every day that a country music superstar walks into an Iowa business. One country music superstar did just that over the weekend in the small Eastern Iowa town of DeWitt, IA. He wasn't there by coincidence, but he definitely surprised the patrons of a popular winery and distillery nestled along Highway 61.
US 104.9

Bettendorf Man Wins $10,000 From Iowa Lottery Scratch Game

We have another winner folks! A Bettendorf man is $10,000 richer after winning big with the Iowa Lottery. He's now part of the long-running list of winners the Quad Cities area has seen so far this summer. Someone in the QCA could win even bigger tonight as the MegaMillions Jackpot exceeds $1 billion.
BETTENDORF, IA
US 104.9

Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa

This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
US 104.9

Save The Date To Be Mesmerized At QC Balloon Festival This Month

The Quad City skies will soon be bursting with color for the Quad Cities Balloon Festival. The festival will be August 12th & 13th. There will be food vendors, bounce houses for the kids, and on both days, the balloon launch will be at 6:00 p.m. There will be a balloon glow at dusk. You can even hang out in a balloon if you want to since they'll be offering tethered rides.
US 104.9

Prepare For It To Get Hot In Herre At The Mississippi Valley Fair

I couldn't help myself. The headline wrote itself with Nelly coming to the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair. If I was writing this article last year when Pitbull was coming, the headline would say "It's Going To Feel Like A Fireball at the Mississippi Valley Fair". Puns and dad jokes aside, it's going to be hot next week during the 6 most fun days of the year.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

City Of Davenport Releases Road Closures Ahead Of The Bix 7 Fun

Bix weekend is right around the corner and to get runners and residents ready, the City of Davenport has released the road closure map to make sure people aren't parked in the wrong spot. We want to make sure you know what's going on, where to park, and everything else to make sure you have a memorable Bix 7 weekend.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

The Best Midwest City For Millennials? It’s Davenport.

Okay before you start in on the negativity, let me tell you why and how Davenport was named the best Midwest city for millennials. It's according to finance website The Ascent, who published a list of the best Midwest cities for millennials to live. No other Quad City is on the list except for Davenport, which ranked number 1.
DAVENPORT, IA
