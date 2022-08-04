Read on us1049quadcities.com
Iowa Native Maddie Poppe To Perform At Rhythm City Casino
Maddie Poppe is bringing the Christmas spirit to Rhythm City Casino as she performs music from her Christmas From Home EP in the Event Center on Sunday, December 11, 2022. This is a show you won't want to miss this holiday season. Tickets are $30 and you can get them...
10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair
My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
$2 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Bettendorf
It may not have been the jackpot ticket but a winning ticket from the huge Mega Millions but a ticket sold in the QC had a hefty win on it. According to the Iowa Lottery, the $2 million winning ticket was bought in Bettendorf, at Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road. For perspective, across the country, there were only six Mega Millions tickets sold that won that prize level.
Mississippi Valley Fair Wrap Up 2022 [Photos]
The Mississippi Vally Fair 2022 is now over. It was another great year with some stand-out acts like Kid Rock, who kicked off the fair, and Dustin Lynch wrapping it up on Sunday. We snagged some shots of the fair on Saturday (which also happened to be the hottest day.)
Country Music Superstar Made A Surprise Stop At An Eastern Iowa Winery
It's not every day that a country music superstar walks into an Iowa business. One country music superstar did just that over the weekend in the small Eastern Iowa town of DeWitt, IA. He wasn't there by coincidence, but he definitely surprised the patrons of a popular winery and distillery nestled along Highway 61.
Bettendorf Man Wins $10,000 From Iowa Lottery Scratch Game
We have another winner folks! A Bettendorf man is $10,000 richer after winning big with the Iowa Lottery. He's now part of the long-running list of winners the Quad Cities area has seen so far this summer. Someone in the QCA could win even bigger tonight as the MegaMillions Jackpot exceeds $1 billion.
Here Is How To Experience Amazing Iowa Views From A Railroad Pedal Car
There is a new way to discover parts of Iowa in a way like never before; by pedaling on railroad tracks. Rail Explorers USA has come to Iowa and as you can see in the pictures and video below, this isn't your normal scenic tour. What are Rail Explorers Railbikes?
It’s Spooky Season Witches: Spirit Halloween Is Now Open in Davenport
Gather all who are done with summer and ready for fall because a sure sign that it is here has opened today in Davenport. The American fall staple known as Spirit Halloween opened its doors today (Monday) for the 2022 spooky season. It's at 5242 Elmore Avenue in Davenport, next...
Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa
This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
Well That Was Unintentional: Hot Air Balloon Lands “Tight” in Iowa Backyard
Have you ever looked out of your window and thought "I wish I could see a hot air balloon"? It happened to one Iowa home. This morning, the skies over Des Moines filled with hot air balloons in preparation for the National Balloon Classic that's happening this weekend in Indianola. But as KCCI reports, not everything was smooth sailing.
Cause Of Death Of Three Family Members Killed At Maquoketa Caves Released
More details have been released about the homicides of three family members killed at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in July. Before continuing with this article, know that the description of the cause of death is from the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner. Descriptions may be disturbing to some readers.
Maquoketa Caves State Park To Reopen Thursday, First Time Since Tragic Shooting
Officials from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said in a press release on Wednesday that the Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen for day use at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 28. The campground will remain closed until further notice. All campers with reservations through Sunday, July 31 have been notified and refunded.
Fire Up The Grill: Bar-B-QC Fundraiser Coming Up in Davenport
Fellow barbecue lovers, you'll want to save the date for this event in Davenport this fall. Bar-B-QC will be a barbecue competition happening in Davenport in September. It's a fundraiser for Jaycees of the Quad Cities. Bar-B-QC will be in LeClaire Park on September 9th & 10th. There will be...
Favorite Quad Cities Bakery Moving To Bigger and Better Location
Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie has made a big announcement on Facebook. "I am beyond excited to announce, that due to the remarkable growth of Oh So Sweet and the unwavering support the Quad Cities has shown us over the last 8 1/2 years, that WE ARE EXPANDING!" The bakery...
Save The Date To Be Mesmerized At QC Balloon Festival This Month
The Quad City skies will soon be bursting with color for the Quad Cities Balloon Festival. The festival will be August 12th & 13th. There will be food vendors, bounce houses for the kids, and on both days, the balloon launch will be at 6:00 p.m. There will be a balloon glow at dusk. You can even hang out in a balloon if you want to since they'll be offering tethered rides.
Prepare For It To Get Hot In Herre At The Mississippi Valley Fair
I couldn't help myself. The headline wrote itself with Nelly coming to the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair. If I was writing this article last year when Pitbull was coming, the headline would say "It's Going To Feel Like A Fireball at the Mississippi Valley Fair". Puns and dad jokes aside, it's going to be hot next week during the 6 most fun days of the year.
Iowa-Based Former ‘American Pickers’ Host Hospitalized After Stroke
Frank Fritz, the former co-star of the antiquing reality show "American Pickers", has suffered a stroke. People reports that Mike Wolfe, Fritz's former co-star on the show and a friend that he had a strained relationship with, posted the update on Instagram yesterday. In the caption, Wolfe wrote:. I have...
City Of Davenport Releases Road Closures Ahead Of The Bix 7 Fun
Bix weekend is right around the corner and to get runners and residents ready, the City of Davenport has released the road closure map to make sure people aren't parked in the wrong spot. We want to make sure you know what's going on, where to park, and everything else to make sure you have a memorable Bix 7 weekend.
The Best Midwest City For Millennials? It’s Davenport.
Okay before you start in on the negativity, let me tell you why and how Davenport was named the best Midwest city for millennials. It's according to finance website The Ascent, who published a list of the best Midwest cities for millennials to live. No other Quad City is on the list except for Davenport, which ranked number 1.
Muddy Ruckus, The Dawn, & 30 West All Rock the QCA This Week
Time to celebrate the weekend with some great music this weekend in the Quad Cities area! Here's a list of some live bands to go support. Electric Shock The AC/DC Show • BIX • Finish Line Fest at the STARDUST • Downtown Davenport. ZZ TOP tribute band...
