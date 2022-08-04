Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]

Read on keanradio.com
DENVER EAT & DRINK
DENVER THINGS TO DO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Think Twice Before Posting. Women Says, "TikTok Got Me Fired"Cadrene HeslopDenver, CO
Group wants Mount Evans pictured as Mount Blue SkyDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wow The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
ETOnline.com
Kenny Chesney Concertgoer Dies After Denver Show
Kenny Chesney is mourning a tragic loss. Following the 54-year-old singer's Saturday show at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, a female fan fell from an escalator and died, police and stadium officials confirmed to The Denver Post. "I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone...
CMT
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Chilling Elvis Presley Tribute: “What Song Should I Cover on Tour?”
With fans and critics alike swooning over Baz Luhrmann’s recent biopic “Elvis,” country hitmaker Kelsea Ballerini has jumped on the bandwagon. On the heels of her 2022 Heartfirst Tour announcement, the multi-platinum artist shared an old clip of a rendition of Elvis Presley’s hit “Always On My Mind.”
Why Elle King Can't Stop Praising Miranda Lambert and the "Badass" Women of Country Music
Watch: Miranda Lambert & Elle King Get Tipsy Ahead of BBMAs 2022. Elle King is raising a glass to her country music peers. As the co-host for CMA Fest 2022, the "Drunk (And I Don't Want to Go Home)" singer had the opportunity to see a lot of talented artists perform in Nashville this summer. But according to Elle, it's the women in country music who deserve some extra love for being absolute powerhouses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vince Gill Performs Alongside Daughter in Nashville to Tribute His Injured Wife, Amy Grant
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's daughter, Corrina, joined her father on stage for a touching live performance in Nashville this past weekend. The father welcomed his 21-year-old daughter out on the stage during the last bit of his performance at Ryman Auditorium on the evening of Aug. 4. The father-daughter duo then dedicated the last song of his set to their injured wife and mother, Queen of Christian Pop: Amy Grant.
WATCH: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Youngest Daughter Covers Pat Benatar’s ‘Fire and Ice’
The apple didn’t fall far from the tree in Tim McGraw’s household. McGraw and his… The post WATCH: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Youngest Daughter Covers Pat Benatar’s ‘Fire and Ice’ appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Cody Johnson Crushes Vince Gill’s ‘When I Call Your Name’ on ‘Opry Loves the 90s’ TV Special
The Grand Ole Opry brought out a slew of heavy-hitters for its upcoming Opry Live: Opry Loves the ’90s TV special on Circle Network. The TV show will feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Cody Johnson, Midland, Michael Ray, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Breland, and Chris Young covering popular ’90s country hits.
Naomi Judd Left Daughters Wynonna and Ashley Out of Her Will: Reports
Naomi Judd left her daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will. She instead opted to leave her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as executor of her estate. According to a report, “he will have full authority and discretion over her assets without the approval of any court.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Luke Bryan Brings Two Brothers Onstage After Their Dad Died, Mom Says ‘Thank You for Giving Me My Boy Back’
Luke Bryan was performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Ct., on Saturday (July 30), a stop on his Raised Up Right Tour, when a neon yellow shirt in the crowd caught his attention. In the pit, he spotted two boys holding up a shirt that read, "Our Dad Died....
Carrie Underwood Reflects on ‘Joy’ of Singing With Barbara Mandrell at Her 50th Opry Anniversary
Carrie Underwood returned to the Grand Ole Opry this weekend to honor Barbara Mandrell. The latter celebrated the 50th anniversary of her membership in the Opry. Several folks joined in singing Barbara Mandrell’s songs. Check out a photo of Carrie Underwood with the legend below. “Last night, I had...
‘Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson Throws It Back To His Duet With Luke Bryan
Willie Robertson is a famed outdoorsman, TV star, businessman, and country music singer, too apparently! Years ago, the Duck Dynasty star had a hilarious duet moment with country music superstar Luke Bryan, while hanging out with the Buck Commander team. It’s a classic number, to say the least as he...
Vince Gill to Be Honored With Star-Studded CMT Special: Everything to Know
CMT will soon be celebrating Country music icon Vince Gill and his illustrious decades-long career.… The post Vince Gill to Be Honored With Star-Studded CMT Special: Everything to Know appeared first on Outsider.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kenny Chesney Issues Statement After Fan Falls To Her Death At Denver Stadium Show: “I Was Devastated”
Tragedy stuck the Kenny Chesney show at Mile High. According to the Denver Post, a woman tragically fell to her death at Kenny Chesney’s Here & Now Tour stop in Denver this past weekend. The woman was reportedly sitting on a railing of an escalator at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High, when she fell over the edge.
WATCH: Keith Urban Drops the Hammer on John Michael Montgomery’s ‘Sold’ at the Opry
The Grand Ole Opry is throwing it back to the 1990s for its upcoming TV special on the Circle Network. Aptly dubbed Opry Live: Opry Loves the ’90s, the special will feature performances by Chris Young, Breland, Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood, Michael Ray, Keith Urban, Midland, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini, and Jimmie Allen covering popular ’90s country hits from Travis Tritt, Garth Brooks, Patty Loveless, Toby Keith, and more.
Eric Church Drops Soulful Cover Of John Anderson’s “Mississippi Moon” For New Tribute Album
Eric Church can sing just about anything. And he put his own, bluesy spin on John Anderson’s 1995 song “Mississippi Moon” as part of the John Anderson tribute album, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson, that dropped today. Written by Tony Joe White and...
Sam Hunt Cancels Boots and Hearts Festival Appearance, Citing ‘Government Restrictions’
Sam Hunt has pulled out of his scheduled headlining performance at the upcoming Boots and Hearts Festival in Canada. The country singer broke the news online on Thursday (July 28), citing "ongoing government restrictions" as the reason he will not perform. The 2022 Boots and Hearts Festival runs from Aug....
Ronnie Dunn Talks the Resurgence of ’90s Country Music
It’s a good time to be Ronnie Dunn. He’s one half of the iconic ’90s duo Brooks & Dunn, and ’90s country music is having quite a moment. It’s such a moment, in fact, that the Grand Ole Opry is spending the year celebrating the very distinct sounds of the decade. Throughout the year, they’re hosting “Opry Loves the ’90s” events, and they have an exhibit featuring the decade’s most memorable artists. They even aired a special to celebrate it in July.
Willie Nelson & Shania Twain Sing “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain” Together Back In 2003
Shania Twain and Willie Nelson… POWER DUO. Willie is arguably the greatest country music artist of all time, and Shania’s career speaks for itself. She has produced some of the best selling albums of all time, in any genre. Back in 2003, a ton of great artists came...
Gary Allan Splits From Longtime Record Label UMG Nashville
Gary Allan is parting ways with his record label of more than 25 years, Universal Music Group Nashville. In a social media post shared on July 29, the "Watching Airplanes" singer announced the split, thanked his label for the support and shared his enthusiasm for his next chapter. "For the...
Top 10 Old Dominion Songs
Although Old Dominion first rose to fame in 2014 with the release of their self-titled EP, the band's members had already established their own individual careers in the music scene before finding success as a band. Lead vocalist Matthew Ramsey, guitarist Brad Tursi and keyboardist/guitarist Trevor Rosen have all co-written songs recorded by major country stars like Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, The Band Perry, Josh Turner and many more. Bassist Geoff Sprung and drummer Whit Sellers were also well known in the Nashville scene for their musical talents, but a different kind of magic emerged when these five friends began combining their skills.
