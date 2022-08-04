12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Read on www.benzinga.com
Related
Recap: Viant Technology Q2 Earnings
Viant Technology DSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Viant Technology beat estimated earnings by 57.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $789 thousand from the same...
Grocery Outlet: Q2 Earnings Insights
Grocery Outlet Holding GO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Grocery Outlet Holding beat estimated earnings by 20.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $122.16 million from...
ON24: Q2 Earnings Insights
ON24 ONTF reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ON24 beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was down $3.88 million from the same period last...
Recap: Ichor Q2 Earnings
Ichor Hldgs ICHR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ichor Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 20.99%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.81. Revenue was up $47.25 million from the same...
IN THIS ARTICLE
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Intel Stock Is Falling Again Today Following Micron, Nvidia News: What's Happening?
Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower by 2.50% to $34.52 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor companies at large are trading lower following weak guidance from Micron Technology, Inc. MU. Micron said said its fourth-quarter revenue may come in at or below the low end of its guidance range provided in its June earnings call.
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
Recap: Onto Innovation Q2 Earnings
Onto Innovation ONTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Onto Innovation beat estimated earnings by 0.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was up $62.92 million from the same...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coinbase Global: Q2 Earnings Insights
Coinbase Global COIN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Coinbase Global posted an EPS of $-4.98. Revenue was down $1.42 billion from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Recap: Neoleukin Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Neoleukin Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
ChemoCentryx: Q2 Earnings Insights
ChemoCentryx CCXI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ChemoCentryx beat estimated earnings by 10.2%, reporting an EPS of $-0.44 versus an estimate of $-0.49. Revenue was up $9.95 million from the same period last...
What To Watch For On Coinbase Global As The Stock Reacts To Q2 Earnings Results
Coinbase Global, Inc COIN is set to print its fiscal second-quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday. The stock was trading over 10% lower heading into the event. When the cryptocurrency trading platform printed its first-quarter results on May 10, the stock gapped down over 24% the following...
Recap: Lumos Pharma Q2 Earnings
Lumos Pharma LUMO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lumos Pharma beat estimated earnings by 5.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $-0.99. Revenue was up $393 thousand from the same...
Allogene Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Allogene Therapeutics ALLO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Allogene Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 14.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.61. Revenue was up $42 thousand from the same...
Recap: Unity Software Q2 Earnings
Unity Software U reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Unity Software beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was up $23.48 million from the same...
Recap: KVH Industries Q2 Earnings
KVH Industries KVHI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. KVH Industries beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $1.53 million from the same...
Recap: Nautilus Q1 Earnings
Nautilus NLS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nautilus missed estimated earnings by 49.3%, reporting an EPS of $-1.06 versus an estimate of $-0.71. Revenue was down $129.78 million from the same period last...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Macrogenics
Macrogenics MGNX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Macrogenics. The company has an average price target of $9.6 with a high of $20.00 and a low of $4.00.
Recap: Harrow Health Q2 Earnings
Harrow Health HROW reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harrow Health beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.01. Revenue was up $5.19 million from the same...
8 Analysts Have This to Say About Karuna Therapeutics
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Karuna Therapeutics KRTX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Karuna Therapeutics. The company has an average price target of $234.88 with a high of $278.00 and a low of $170.00.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
156K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0