There’s nothing little about the production behind the Little League Softball World Series. One could even venture to call it a big hit for Greenville, according to local economic, league and city leaders. Beginning Tuesday, ESPN’s family of networks will begin broadcasting the first global iteration of the event from Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park. This year’s event features two more U.S. teams and opens up the field to four international teams representing Italy, Puerto Rico, the Philippines and Canada. In 2021, the first...

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO