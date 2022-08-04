ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

M&S x Ghost’s latest collection has landed – and it’s brimming with summer dresses under £100

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KzNVa_0h4WMoCJ00

Arriving just in time to line our wardrobes for the next heatwave , M&S’s latest coveted collaboration with designer label Ghost has landed – and it’s brimming with flattering floral dresses and ready-to-wear jumpsuits.

A favourite of Kate Middleton , Holly Willoughby and Kate Moss , Nineties label Ghost is famed for its feminine occasion-wear pieces – so it’s no surprise that its on-going collaboration with high street-favourite Marks and Spencer is continuously met with acclaim.

Setting a precedent for every drop since, its first collection in 2020 was a sell-out success owing to the Ghost-inspired contemporary vintage pieces and dreamy, wearable dresses – all under the £100 mark.

The collaboration’s seventh drop once again takes inspiration from Ghost’s signature ditsy floral prints and feminine silhouettes. The easy-breezy eight-piece drop nails transitional dressing and, as always with M&S, the sizing is inclusive with each piece available in UK 6-20. And whereas the average Ghost dress can cost upwards of £130, each design in the high street collection costs just £69.

Much like previous M&S Ghost collaborations, we imagine it will fly off the hangers – here’s everything we’re shopping.

Read more:

M&S X Ghost floral v-neck shirred midi dress: £69, Marksandspencer.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099NMC_0h4WMoCJ00

Finished in a rich blue and daisy floral print, this shirred midi dress embodies the sartorial feel of the collaboration. Very wearable with its midi-length skirt, v-neckline and short sleeves, the timeless piece is awarded detailing with the tie cuffs, waist-defining shirring and tie back. Team yours with clogs and a basket bag for a vintage-inspired summer look.

Buy now

M&S X Ghost floral round neck midi tea dress: £69, Marksandspencer.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DczxE_0h4WMoCJ00

Helping you nail office dressing this summer, the sophisticated silhouette of M&S and Ghost’s floral tea dresses owes to the round neck, subtly frilled sleeves and midi-length. Decorated with a green-hued, pink and yellow floral motif, it’s the ideal throw-on-and-go piece for balmy days or team with tights and boots in the winter.

Buy now

M&S X Ghost floral v-neck midi tea dress: £69, Marksandspencer.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UgHFH_0h4WMoCJ00

The collection’s brightly coloured floral tea dress is perfect for dopamine dressing this summer. Vibrantly finished in a yellow, blue, orange pink and green-hued floral design, the midi boasts a wrap v-neckline, waist skimming empire line and short angel sleeves that contrast the fitted silhouette.

Buy now

M&S X Ghost floral v-neck midi tea dress: £69, Marksandspencer.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IPKrJ_0h4WMoCJ00

Finished in a pink and red floral print, this midi tea dress is just made for picnics. The elbow-length elasticated sleeves and v-neckline emphasise the empire waist in the floaty piece, while the mid-length skirt lends it to occasion dressing.

Buy now

M&S X Ghost ditsy floral wrap jumpsuit: £69, Marksandspencer.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EEmve_0h4WMoCJ00

We love the vintage feel of this ditsy jumpsuit, owing to the wrap silhouette, smart collar and matching fabric collar that cinches the one-piece in at the waist. Coming in a summer-ready bright green and white floral print, the maxi-length is a flattering touch. Whether layered under a trench in autumn or paired with Birkenstocks during the warmer months, it’s a wardrobe staple.

Buy now

M&S X Ghost floral v-neck mini tea dress: £59, Marksandspencer.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ffeLr_0h4WMoCJ00

With micro hems firmly on the sartorial agenda this year, the pairing hasn’t neglected to include a mini dress in its new drop. Cut into the signature Ghost tea dress style, the piece boasts a flattering v-neckline, slightly frilled short sleeves and waist-defining shirring with clusters of flowers decorating the dress.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For offers on women’s clothing, try our discount code pages:

From denim frocks to flowing maxis, we’ve rounded up the best women’s summer dresses

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Love Island reunion: Ekin-Su covers Davide’s eyes as clip of her crawling on terrace plays

Love Island winner Ekin-Su CülcüloÄlu was left cringing as a clip of her crawling on the terrace was played in front of Davide Sanclimenti for the first time.Early on in the series, Ekin-Su snuck onto the terrace with Jay Younger. The pair kissed while Ekin-Su was still coupled up with Davide.Though this may have been a bump in the road, the pair went on to win 63.69% of the public vote.As host Laura Whitmore asked him if he knew what was going on at the time, Davide said: “I was feeling something.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Love Island winners Davide and Ekin-Su pose in cockpit of plane as they arrive in LondonLove Island ‘partners in crime’ Dami and Luca meet up together after leaving villaLove Island winners Davide and Ekin-Su pose in plane cockpit as they arrive in London
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi put on a fashionable display in London: ‘The coolest duo’

Fans can’t get enough of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s “fashion icon” daughter Stormi, after she was seen on multiple outings with the couple this week.The family’s trip to London comes as Scott is set to perform at the O2 Arena on Sunday (6 August).On Friday, Jenner and Stormi were seen holding hands in central London as they headed out to dinner at Sexy Fish restaurant.Jenner demanded attention in an oversized, royal blue leather jacket with fur trim from Alexandre Vauthier. She paired the statement piece with matching lace-up heeled sandals.Accompanying her mother, Stormi cut a stylish figure...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

782K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy