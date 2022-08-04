M&S x Ghost’s latest collection has landed – and it’s brimming with summer dresses under £100

Arriving just in time to line our wardrobes for the next heatwave , M&S’s latest coveted collaboration with designer label Ghost has landed – and it’s brimming with flattering floral dresses and ready-to-wear jumpsuits.

A favourite of Kate Middleton , Holly Willoughby and Kate Moss , Nineties label Ghost is famed for its feminine occasion-wear pieces – so it’s no surprise that its on-going collaboration with high street-favourite Marks and Spencer is continuously met with acclaim.

Setting a precedent for every drop since, its first collection in 2020 was a sell-out success owing to the Ghost-inspired contemporary vintage pieces and dreamy, wearable dresses – all under the £100 mark.

The collaboration’s seventh drop once again takes inspiration from Ghost’s signature ditsy floral prints and feminine silhouettes. The easy-breezy eight-piece drop nails transitional dressing and, as always with M&S, the sizing is inclusive with each piece available in UK 6-20. And whereas the average Ghost dress can cost upwards of £130, each design in the high street collection costs just £69.

Much like previous M&S Ghost collaborations, we imagine it will fly off the hangers – here’s everything we’re shopping.

M&S X Ghost floral v-neck shirred midi dress: £69, Marksandspencer.com

Finished in a rich blue and daisy floral print, this shirred midi dress embodies the sartorial feel of the collaboration. Very wearable with its midi-length skirt, v-neckline and short sleeves, the timeless piece is awarded detailing with the tie cuffs, waist-defining shirring and tie back. Team yours with clogs and a basket bag for a vintage-inspired summer look.

M&S X Ghost floral round neck midi tea dress: £69, Marksandspencer.com

Helping you nail office dressing this summer, the sophisticated silhouette of M&S and Ghost’s floral tea dresses owes to the round neck, subtly frilled sleeves and midi-length. Decorated with a green-hued, pink and yellow floral motif, it’s the ideal throw-on-and-go piece for balmy days or team with tights and boots in the winter.

M&S X Ghost floral v-neck midi tea dress: £69, Marksandspencer.com

The collection’s brightly coloured floral tea dress is perfect for dopamine dressing this summer. Vibrantly finished in a yellow, blue, orange pink and green-hued floral design, the midi boasts a wrap v-neckline, waist skimming empire line and short angel sleeves that contrast the fitted silhouette.

M&S X Ghost floral v-neck midi tea dress: £69, Marksandspencer.com

Finished in a pink and red floral print, this midi tea dress is just made for picnics. The elbow-length elasticated sleeves and v-neckline emphasise the empire waist in the floaty piece, while the mid-length skirt lends it to occasion dressing.

M&S X Ghost ditsy floral wrap jumpsuit: £69, Marksandspencer.com

We love the vintage feel of this ditsy jumpsuit, owing to the wrap silhouette, smart collar and matching fabric collar that cinches the one-piece in at the waist. Coming in a summer-ready bright green and white floral print, the maxi-length is a flattering touch. Whether layered under a trench in autumn or paired with Birkenstocks during the warmer months, it’s a wardrobe staple.

M&S X Ghost floral v-neck mini tea dress: £59, Marksandspencer.com

With micro hems firmly on the sartorial agenda this year, the pairing hasn’t neglected to include a mini dress in its new drop. Cut into the signature Ghost tea dress style, the piece boasts a flattering v-neckline, slightly frilled short sleeves and waist-defining shirring with clusters of flowers decorating the dress.

