Emotional Eilish Eilish McColgan ‘over the moon’ after winning gold at Commonwealth Games

Scotland’s Eilish McColgan spoke of how she is “over the moon” after winning the first gold medal of her career at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham .

The athlete’s 10,000m victory marks her first major title at the age of 31 and it came on the same day that England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson won the heptathlon.

“Honestly I can’t put into words what it means, honestly I am just over the absolute moon,” an emotional McColgan said.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get a moment like that in my career again.”

