ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Emotional Eilish Eilish McColgan ‘over the moon’ after winning gold at Commonwealth Games

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWowv_0h4WMlY800

Scotland’s Eilish McColgan spoke of how she is “over the moon” after winning the first gold medal of her career at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham .

The athlete’s 10,000m victory marks her first major title at the age of 31 and it came on the same day that England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson won the heptathlon.

“Honestly I can’t put into words what it means, honestly I am just over the absolute moon,” an emotional McColgan said.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get a moment like that in my career again.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

DMP Durham Sharks face a crucial 24 hours in their battle for survival

DMP Durham Sharks have been granted an additional 24 hours to save their Allianz Premier 15s season following three “extraordinary” days of fundraising.Players on the only women’s top-flight rugby side in the North East learned last week they would need to make up a £50,000 shortfall to stay in this year’s competition.What at the time seemed an impossible feat grew ever-closer since a crowdfunding campaign was launched over the weekend,  generating £32,679 which, read a letter from the players, “includes both crowd-funding and sponsorship pledges.”Players had set a deadline of Monday, when they were set to meet with club  officials,...
RUGBY
The Independent

Commonwealth Games: Birmingham 2022 chief reflects on triumphant event

Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid has reviewed this summer’s “incredible” Commonwealth Games after 12 days of sport and festivities in the Second City.“We’ve had an amazing 12 days here in Birmingham, the city has really embraced it. The athletes have put on incredible performances, the volunteers have been spectacular,” he said.“Everyone involved in this event, despite having had a challenging four years in the run-up, has really delivered.”The next Commonwealth Games will take place in Victoria, Australia.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Commonwealth Games: Team Nigeria secures gold in 4x100m relayMan who couldn’t get NHS appointment travels to Bangladesh for dental treatmentCommonwealth Games: Ozzy Osbourne makes surprise appearance at closing ceremony
WORLD
BBC

Catch up: Commonwealth Games - diving

Get Involved - your Commonwealth Games memories & pictures. As Birmingham 2022 draws to a close, let's hear your memories of Birmingham 2022. And do send in any pictures of your time watching sports at the Games - or even following the action at home. For those of you in...
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu suffers first-round exit in Toronto

Emma Raducanu made a first-round exit at the National Bank Open in Toronto after losing in straight sets to defending champion Camila Giorgi.World number 10 and ninth seed Raducanu was beaten 7-6 (0) 6-2 by the Italian world number 29, who was tournament winner in Montreal last year.Raducanu lost in the Citi Open quarter-finals to Liudmila Samsonova in Washington last week and preparations for her US Open title defence later this month were dealt another blow in the city of her birth.A winning start for the defending champ 👏🇮🇹 Camila Giorgi defeats Raducanu to advance in Toronto.#NBO22 pic.twitter.com/bMVPsMBEar— wta (@WTA) August...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eilish Mccolgan
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Serena Williams, the athlete and cultural icon

After winning 23 Grand Slam titles, Serena Williams says she is turning her focus to having another child and her business interests as she readies to step away from tennis.“I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give,” Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine, and a post on Instagram. “There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “I have...
TENNIS
The Independent

Shkupi vs Shamrock Rovers LIVE: UEFA Europa League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Shkupi take on Shamrock Rovers in the Uefa Europa League today.European football's second-tier competition is no less exciting than its Champions League bigger brother with some of the best the continent has to offer battling it out for silverware each year.Previously the Uefa Cup, the Europa League sees teams qualify either via their domestic league the previous season or by finishing third in their Champions League group before dropping into the tournament's knockout stages.Sevilla are record holders with six wins, the most recent of which coming in 2020 with victory over Inter Milan in the final.English teams have traditionally performed well with Liverpool (3), Tottenham (2) and Chelsea (2) all previous winners.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
UEFA
The Independent

Serena Williams announces she is ‘evolving away from tennis’

Serena Williams has announced her imminent retirement from tennis.The 23-time grand-slam champion won her first singles match for more than a year at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Monday evening (8 August) but has revealed in a first-person piece for Vogue that she has decided to end her career.“I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” she wrote.It is expected that the US Open later this month will be her final grand slam appearance.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Serena Williams announces intention to retire from tennis after US OpenSerena Williams announces intention to retire from tennis after US OpenBirmingham 2022 chief reflects on triumphant Commonwealth Games
TENNIS
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand targeted with racist ‘monkey gesture’ by Wolves fan, court told

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand was targeted by racist abuse including a monkey gesture by a “fixated” football fan during a Premier League match, a court had heard.Jamie Arnold is accused of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress to Mr Ferdinand by using “threatening, abusive or insulting” words or behaviour at the Wolves v Manchester United match at Molineux on May 23 last year.During the prosecution’s opening of the 32-year-old’s trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court, footage was played to jurors, allegedly showing him making a racist gesture.Mr Ferdinand had been at the game – the first time fans had...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth Games#Over The Moon
In Style

Dua Lipa Looked Pretty in Pink While Wearing a Nylon Crop Top and Matching Short-Shorts

As Hannah Montanna once said, "you'll always find your way back home," which was exactly the case for Dua Lipa, who's been soaking up all the hometown energy while spending the past week in Prishtina, Kosovo during the Sunny Hill music festival. After traveling the globe all of 2022, the singer's hometown visit couldn't have come at a better time, and Dua has been sure to document all of the meaningful performances, time spent with friends and family, and (of course) fun outfits that have come along with it.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

784K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy