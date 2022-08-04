12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Read on www.benzinga.com
ChemoCentryx: Q2 Earnings Insights
ChemoCentryx CCXI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ChemoCentryx beat estimated earnings by 10.2%, reporting an EPS of $-0.44 versus an estimate of $-0.49. Revenue was up $9.95 million from the same period last...
Grocery Outlet: Q2 Earnings Insights
Grocery Outlet Holding GO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Grocery Outlet Holding beat estimated earnings by 20.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $122.16 million from...
Celsius Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Celsius Holdings CELH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Celsius Holdings beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.08. Revenue was up $88.95 million from the same...
Roblox: Q2 Earnings Insights
Roblox RBLX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Roblox missed estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was up $137.11 million from the same period last...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Intel Stock Is Falling Again Today Following Micron, Nvidia News: What's Happening?
Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower by 2.50% to $34.52 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor companies at large are trading lower following weak guidance from Micron Technology, Inc. MU. Micron said said its fourth-quarter revenue may come in at or below the low end of its guidance range provided in its June earnings call.
Benzinga
Dow Jumps Over 150 Points; Karuna Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of strong jobs data on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.50% to 32,965.86 while the NASDAQ rose 0.67% to 12,742.92. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.48% to 4,164.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top...
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
ContextLogic: Q2 Earnings Insights
ContextLogic WISH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ContextLogic beat estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was down $522.00 million from the same period last...
Coinbase Global: Q2 Earnings Insights
Coinbase Global COIN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Coinbase Global posted an EPS of $-4.98. Revenue was down $1.42 billion from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Recap: Ichor Q2 Earnings
Ichor Hldgs ICHR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ichor Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 20.99%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.81. Revenue was up $47.25 million from the same...
What To Watch For On Coinbase Global As The Stock Reacts To Q2 Earnings Results
Coinbase Global, Inc COIN is set to print its fiscal second-quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday. The stock was trading over 10% lower heading into the event. When the cryptocurrency trading platform printed its first-quarter results on May 10, the stock gapped down over 24% the following...
Recap: Onto Innovation Q2 Earnings
Onto Innovation ONTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Onto Innovation beat estimated earnings by 0.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was up $62.92 million from the same...
Recap: Exelixis Q2 Earnings
Exelixis EXEL reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Exelixis beat estimated earnings by 47.37%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.19. Revenue was up $34.25 million from the same period last...
Recap: Danimer Scientific Q2 Earnings
Danimer Scientific DNMR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Danimer Scientific missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.24. Revenue was down $1.77 million from the same...
Recap: Harrow Health Q2 Earnings
Harrow Health HROW reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harrow Health beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.01. Revenue was up $5.19 million from the same...
Recap: EMCORE Q3 Earnings
EMCORE EMKR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. EMCORE missed estimated earnings by 30.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $18.98 million from the same period last...
Recap: KVH Industries Q2 Earnings
KVH Industries KVHI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. KVH Industries beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $1.53 million from the same...
Recap: Bloom Energy Q2 Earnings
Bloom Energy BE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bloom Energy missed estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $14.77 million from the same...
Recap: SailPoint Technologies Q2 Earnings
SailPoint Technologies SAIL reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SailPoint Technologies beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was up $31.80 million from the same...
