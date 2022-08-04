Read on hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
Jamario Love, 25, Prattsville, AR Failure to Appear. Richard Staples, 32, of Broken Bow, OK Failure to Comply. Gwendolyn James, 25, of Prescott, AR Failure to Appear. Castasia Ingram, 22, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Andrea Whatley, 29, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. 7.22.22. Dorvonta Harris, 23, of...
Willie Stroud and Valerie Burris Charged With Possession of Firearms By Certain Persons
On July 29, 2022 at approximately 5:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Willie Stroud, 34, of Camden, AR and Valerie Burris, 46 of Camden, AR. Mr. Stroud and Ms. Burris was arrested and charged each with possession of firearms by certain persons. The arrest occurred in the 2700 block of East 3rd Street in Hope, AR. Stroud and Burris were taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Shannerica Cobb Charged With Aggravated Assault
On July 29, 2022 at approximately 2:23pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Shannerica Cobb, 29, Texarkana, TX. Ms. Cobb was arrested and charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of South Mockingbird Street in Hope, AR. Cobb was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Vergeron Wyatt Arrested For Possession of Firearms By Certain Persons
On July 16, 2022 at approximately 1:40pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Vergeron Wyatt, 43, Hope, AR. Mr. Wyatt was arrested and charged with possession of firearms by certain persons, discharging firearm in city limits, and served a foreign warrant service. The arrest occurred in the 400 block of North Robinson Road in Hope, AR. Wyatt was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Ivan Young Arrested For Residential Buglery and Possession of Meth
On July 23, 2022 at approximately 11:45am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Ivan Young, 31, of Prescott, AR. Mr. Young was arrested and charged with residential burglary, theft of property, possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, and fleeing on foot. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of North Hazel Street in Hope, AR. Young was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Demontre Carroll Charged With Carrying A Weapon and Forgery
On July 27, 2022 at approximately 10:36pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Demontre Carroll, 20, of Hope, AR and a male juvenile of Hope, AR. Mr. Carroll was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon and forgery in the 1st degree. The male juvenile was arrested and charged with theft by receiving and carrying a weapon. The arrest occurred in the 1300 block of North Edgewood Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Carroll and the juvenile was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Hope Evening Lions To Distribute Food Saturday
The Hope Evening Lions will hold their monthly food distribution on Sat, Aug 13, beginning at 9:00. All who have a need are welcome. The food will be distributed at the old state police headquarters at 3301 East Third.
RAINBOW OF CHALLENGES-ROC ENTERPRISES RECEIVES $40K DONATION FROM TYSON FOODS OF HOPE
HOPE, AR. – There were smiles all around as ROC Enterprises of Rainbow of Challenges, Inc. received a donation check of $40,000 from Tyson Foods of Hope. The informal presentation was held in the meeting room at the Melon Patch restaurant in downtown Hope and was the result of a co-op between ROC handling the recycling duties of the many cardboard boxes that amass at the Tyson plant located north of Hope.
William Griffith Charged With Domestic Battery, Possession of Drugs and Firearms
On July 25, 2022 at approximately 9:51pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested William Griffith, 40, Hope, AR. Mr. Griffith was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 3rd degree, criminal mischief in the 1st degree, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substance marijuana. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of East Bill Clinton Bypass in Hope, AR. Griffith was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Wolves to be a force on gridiron
PRESCOTT – Friday morning was media day for the Curley Wolves, Curley Cubs and junior and senior cheerleaders. The players suited up in full uniform in the sweltering heat and humidity to have their pictures taken. This year’s Curley Wolf coaches are excited about the team, which has around 50 players suiting up.
