Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Elon Musk Predicts 'Mild Recession' For 18 Months, Says US Economy Is 'Past Peak Inflation'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has said that the U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half. Speaking at the electric-vehicle maker's annual shareholder meeting last week, Musk said that inflation would "drop rapidly" soon and the U.S. is past peak inflation. "We...
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Bill Gates Sounds The Alarm On This Virus In New York Sewers: 'Remains A Threat Until We End It'
Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates says the detection of polio in New York’s wastewater is an “urgent reminder” that the debilitating disease must be eradicated. What Happened: Gates made his comments on Twitter and shared a story from the New York Times on the discovery of...
How Many Different Types Of THCs Are There On The Market? Which One Is The Strongest?
This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. A lot of cannabis users are very familiar with Delta 9 THC and the effects it has on our bodies and mind. At a basic level, an average cannabis consumer recognizes that the major psychoactive compound present in cannabis is THC – it is responsible for the high feeling one gets after cannabis use.
Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'
SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
Hidden Supply Chain Logjams: Weed Smoking Truck Drivers, Says DOT
According to federal data provided by the US Department of Transportation (DOT), a spiking number of commercial truck drivers are being relieved of duty following positive drug screens for marijuana. The news reported by the Kansas NBC affiliate KSNW said that over 10,000 drivers tested positive for cannabis exposure between...
ClearPoint Shares Climb as FDA Announced Clearance To Maestro Brain Model Software
ClearPoint Neuro CLPT announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance to its Maestro Brain Model, intended for automatic labeling, visualization, volumetric and shape quantification of segmentable brain structures from a set of MRI images. The Maestro software is developed to automate the process of identifying, labelling, and...
AeroClean Stock Spiked Today: Here's Why
AeroClean Technologies Inc AERC shares are surging Tuesday afternoon after the company was granted a U.S. Patent titled "Air treatment system and method." The patent covers some of the systems and methods AeroClean uses to reduce airborne contaminants. AeroClean is a pathogen elimination technology company on a mission to keep...
NeuroOne Seeks Again FDA Clearance For sEEG Electrode In Brain Mapping Diagnostics
NeuroOne Medical Technologies NMTC has submitted a special 510(k) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its sEEG electrode to extend the duration of use from less than 24 hours to less than 30 day use. Earlier In May 2022, the regulatory agency has upheld their decision that...
No, Elon Musk Isn't Staying In A Boxabl — Here's How Much His Main Residence In South Texas Costs
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk may be the world’s richest person, but he calls a simple house in South Texas his main residence. What Happened: Musk confirmed that his main home is now a small, tiny one located at the Boca Chica Village in South Texas, the billionaire revealed on the Full Spend podcast last Thursday.
