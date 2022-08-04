ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Evacuation#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bloomberg#Wikimedia Commons
Benzinga

How Many Different Types Of THCs Are There On The Market? Which One Is The Strongest?

This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. A lot of cannabis users are very familiar with Delta 9 THC and the effects it has on our bodies and mind. At a basic level, an average cannabis consumer recognizes that the major psychoactive compound present in cannabis is THC – it is responsible for the high feeling one gets after cannabis use.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'

SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Hidden Supply Chain Logjams: Weed Smoking Truck Drivers, Says DOT

According to federal data provided by the US Department of Transportation (DOT), a spiking number of commercial truck drivers are being relieved of duty following positive drug screens for marijuana. The news reported by the Kansas NBC affiliate KSNW said that over 10,000 drivers tested positive for cannabis exposure between...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Benzinga

AeroClean Stock Spiked Today: Here's Why

AeroClean Technologies Inc AERC shares are surging Tuesday afternoon after the company was granted a U.S. Patent titled "Air treatment system and method." The patent covers some of the systems and methods AeroClean uses to reduce airborne contaminants. AeroClean is a pathogen elimination technology company on a mission to keep...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
156K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy