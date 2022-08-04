ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AR

foxsportstexarkana.com

TASD to host ‘Back to School Community Bash’ Aug. 9

TEXARKANA — The Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD) is hosting their annual Back to School Community Bash Aug. 9 at 5:00 p.m. at Razorback Stadium. The event is fun for the whole family. Food, music, games, raffles, dunking booth, and free basic haircuts will be available. Admission is free....
TEXARKANA, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Nashville School District approves security measures

The Nashville School District continues to focus on school safety with the first day of classes set for Monday, Aug. 15. In a special meeting Monday, the school board approved two recommendations from Superintendent Doug Graham related to school safety. Board members accepted Graham’s recommendation to add a second school...
NASHVILLE, AR
onespiritblog.com

Dr. Jason Pelton Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero

Dr. Jason Pelton, a cardiologist in Hot Springs, was recognized as a Service Hero for displaying the value of EXCELLENCE. The nomination praised Dr. Pelton for the kindness, courage and helpfulness he showed after a recent tragedy in Hot Springs, writing “if it had not been for his actions, the outcome could have been drastically different.”
HOT SPRINGS, AR
hopeprescott.com

RAINBOW OF CHALLENGES-ROC ENTERPRISES RECEIVES $40K DONATION FROM TYSON FOODS OF HOPE

HOPE, AR. – There were smiles all around as ROC Enterprises of Rainbow of Challenges, Inc. received a donation check of $40,000 from Tyson Foods of Hope. The informal presentation was held in the meeting room at the Melon Patch restaurant in downtown Hope and was the result of a co-op between ROC handling the recycling duties of the many cardboard boxes that amass at the Tyson plant located north of Hope.
HOPE, AR
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
ARKANSAS STATE
txktoday.com

Medical Marijuana User Sues Domtar For Wrongful Termination

ASHDOWN, Ark.–Domtar fired an employee at its Ashdown paper mill for legally using marijuana away from work, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Little River County circuit court. Bryan Prinsen alleges he worked at Domtar Paper Company LLC for more than 11 years before he was fired for...
ASHDOWN, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope Evening Lions To Distribute Food Saturday

The Hope Evening Lions will hold their monthly food distribution on Sat, Aug 13, beginning at 9:00. All who have a need are welcome. The food will be distributed at the old state police headquarters at 3301 East Third.
HOPE, AR
arkadelphian.com

Crews searching for possible drowning victim

CADDO VALLEY — The search was ongoing Sunday afternoon for a Nash man who went missing on the Caddo River on Saturday evening. According to Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson, the 19-year-old “went under water, came up and never was seen again” while visiting the popular waterway. A 911 call made at about 5:40 p.m. summoned law enforcement to the river, near the Highway 7 bridge.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

9 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in August

There are nine Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole in August 2022. The Arkadelphian includes mugshots when they are available. They are:. Daniel A. Churchwell. Daniel Churchwell, 27, is serving a three-year sentence at the Ouachita River...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

SHERIFF: Man shot 2 people, deputy in Hooks

HOOKS, Texas (KETK) — The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office initiated a manhunt Saturday afternoon after a man allegedly shot two people in Hooks, and later shot a deputy during a traffic stop. According to the Texarkana Police Department, 32-year-old Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar was suspected of a murder that occurred in Hooks on Saturday afternoon […]
HOOKS, TX
arkadelphian.com

Unclaimed lottery ticket sold in Caddo Valley worth $75K

Austin man wins $25,000-a-year-for-life from lottery. Edrick Tan of Austin purchased a $2 Lucky for Life® lottery ticket on the Jackpocket app for the July 21 drawing and won $25,000-a-year-for-life. When he claimed his prize last week at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center, he elected to take the cash option of $390,000.
CADDO VALLEY, AR
txktoday.com

Murder Suspect Found Dead

A suspect accused of shooting a Bowie County deputy and a murder that happened in Hooks on Saturday afternoon has been found dead. Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, was found dead in the search area Sunday morning. An all night manhunt commenced after the suspect shot a Bowie County deputy...
HOOKS, TX
arkadelphian.com

1 killed, 2 hurt in Arkadelphia rollover

A vehicle rollover Friday evening claimed the life of an Arkadelphia child and injured two others. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Khadija Campbell, 28, of Arkadelphia, was traveling north on 15th Street in a 2003 Chevrolet SUV when she entered a curve “with too much speed.”
ARKADELPHIA, AR

