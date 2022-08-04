Read on hopeprescott.com
foxsportstexarkana.com
TASD to host ‘Back to School Community Bash’ Aug. 9
TEXARKANA — The Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD) is hosting their annual Back to School Community Bash Aug. 9 at 5:00 p.m. at Razorback Stadium. The event is fun for the whole family. Food, music, games, raffles, dunking booth, and free basic haircuts will be available. Admission is free....
swarkansasnews.com
Nashville School District approves security measures
The Nashville School District continues to focus on school safety with the first day of classes set for Monday, Aug. 15. In a special meeting Monday, the school board approved two recommendations from Superintendent Doug Graham related to school safety. Board members accepted Graham’s recommendation to add a second school...
onespiritblog.com
Dr. Jason Pelton Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero
Dr. Jason Pelton, a cardiologist in Hot Springs, was recognized as a Service Hero for displaying the value of EXCELLENCE. The nomination praised Dr. Pelton for the kindness, courage and helpfulness he showed after a recent tragedy in Hot Springs, writing “if it had not been for his actions, the outcome could have been drastically different.”
hopeprescott.com
RAINBOW OF CHALLENGES-ROC ENTERPRISES RECEIVES $40K DONATION FROM TYSON FOODS OF HOPE
HOPE, AR. – There were smiles all around as ROC Enterprises of Rainbow of Challenges, Inc. received a donation check of $40,000 from Tyson Foods of Hope. The informal presentation was held in the meeting room at the Melon Patch restaurant in downtown Hope and was the result of a co-op between ROC handling the recycling duties of the many cardboard boxes that amass at the Tyson plant located north of Hope.
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
txktoday.com
Medical Marijuana User Sues Domtar For Wrongful Termination
ASHDOWN, Ark.–Domtar fired an employee at its Ashdown paper mill for legally using marijuana away from work, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Little River County circuit court. Bryan Prinsen alleges he worked at Domtar Paper Company LLC for more than 11 years before he was fired for...
hopeprescott.com
Hope Evening Lions To Distribute Food Saturday
The Hope Evening Lions will hold their monthly food distribution on Sat, Aug 13, beginning at 9:00. All who have a need are welcome. The food will be distributed at the old state police headquarters at 3301 East Third.
Entergy Arkansas to replace several poles in El Dorado on August 10th
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 6:30 AM to 1 PM, Entergy Arkansas will be replacing several poles on College Avenue in El Dorado, Ark. The replacement is to provide reliable power to customers. Due to the replacement, traffic will be reduced to one lane. Motorists are asked to avoid […]
Arkansas lawyer enters guilty plea in federal $11.5M fraud case
The final defendant made a guilty pleading today in Little Rock.
arkadelphian.com
Crews searching for possible drowning victim
CADDO VALLEY — The search was ongoing Sunday afternoon for a Nash man who went missing on the Caddo River on Saturday evening. According to Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson, the 19-year-old “went under water, came up and never was seen again” while visiting the popular waterway. A 911 call made at about 5:40 p.m. summoned law enforcement to the river, near the Highway 7 bridge.
arkadelphian.com
9 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in August
There are nine Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole in August 2022. The Arkadelphian includes mugshots when they are available. They are:. Daniel A. Churchwell. Daniel Churchwell, 27, is serving a three-year sentence at the Ouachita River...
SHERIFF: Man shot 2 people, deputy in Hooks
HOOKS, Texas (KETK) — The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office initiated a manhunt Saturday afternoon after a man allegedly shot two people in Hooks, and later shot a deputy during a traffic stop. According to the Texarkana Police Department, 32-year-old Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar was suspected of a murder that occurred in Hooks on Saturday afternoon […]
hotsprings.org
Take Me Back to the Ball Game! The Birthplace of Spring Baseball | Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas
Slide right into the local baseball history and experience Hot Springs how the famed players who came here so many years ago did while taking your very own tour spanning throughout Hot Springs. In addition to Babe Ruth and Hank Aaron, baseball greats like Cy Young, Honus Wagner, and Jackie...
Arkansas man arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Louisiana
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after troopers with the Louisiana State Police said he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate-20 in Northwestern Louisiana Friday morning.
arkadelphian.com
Unclaimed lottery ticket sold in Caddo Valley worth $75K
Austin man wins $25,000-a-year-for-life from lottery. Edrick Tan of Austin purchased a $2 Lucky for Life® lottery ticket on the Jackpocket app for the July 21 drawing and won $25,000-a-year-for-life. When he claimed his prize last week at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center, he elected to take the cash option of $390,000.
txktoday.com
Murder Suspect Found Dead
A suspect accused of shooting a Bowie County deputy and a murder that happened in Hooks on Saturday afternoon has been found dead. Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, was found dead in the search area Sunday morning. An all night manhunt commenced after the suspect shot a Bowie County deputy...
arkadelphian.com
1 killed, 2 hurt in Arkadelphia rollover
A vehicle rollover Friday evening claimed the life of an Arkadelphia child and injured two others. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Khadija Campbell, 28, of Arkadelphia, was traveling north on 15th Street in a 2003 Chevrolet SUV when she entered a curve “with too much speed.”
KTAL
TTPD: Texarkana man kills self as officers attempt to serve search warrant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas say an 87-year-old man shot himself Thursday afternoon while officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at his home. According to TTPD Sgt. Shawn Vaughn, it happened just before 4 p.m. at a home in the 3700 block of Galleria...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office: ‘Armed and dangerous’ fatal shooting suspect still at-large
HOOKS, Texas — The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says that a suspect involved in a fatal shooting Saturday is still on the run after allegedly stealing a vehicle at gunpoint in Horatio, Arkansas. According to Sheriff Jeff Neal via the Texarkana Gazette, Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar is considered...
KATV
HSPD investigating 3rd fatal pedestrian incident in Central Arkansas in less than a week
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Hot Springs police were investigating a fatal Monday afternoon hit-and-run of a man. Authorities said they responded to an area near Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort at around 1:09 p.m. When police arrived, they found an adult male pedestrian injured and were told by witnesses that...
