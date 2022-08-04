ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

The Port of Corpus Christi welcomes new PORT-Able Learning Lab

By Paul Gonzales
 5 days ago
Related
mysoutex.com

San Patricio County seats two on new air quality board

Last week, board members were selected to have a seat on the board of the first formal air quality organization whose mission is to ensure the region has healthy air quality so area residents can enjoy the thriving economy for generations to come. The Coastal Bend Air Quality Partnership (CBAQP),...
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Gregory embraces growth as new city hall, community center opens

For more than half a century, the small South Texas town of Gregory has a remained quiet blink-and-you-might-miss-it town for visitors flying past on the highway heading to Corpus Christi. It has also been a destination for residents wanting to avoid the bustling of its sister-city less than a mile...
GREGORY, TX
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend community says goodbye to former Mayor and Judge Lloyd Neal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend community said goodbye to Lloyd Neal who served the public as both Mayor of Corpus Christi and Nueces County Judge. "He was a wonderful father, he was a leader by example, he was a lover, he was an encourager, but more than that, he was someone who was always present," Neal Jr.'s son said. "You always said, 'How can he be present if he does so much?' But he was there, and he left shoes that were literally and figuratively too big to fill, but I'm so grateful to carry his name."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Cheniere addresses air quality concerns as expansion takes shape

Over the past six years Cheniere Energy has grown to become the largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States and the second largest operator globally. They currently account for 10% of the global LNG capacity. However, during that time the local residents have voiced concerns over...
PORTLAND, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi Health Department receives Novavax vaccine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Health Department received their shipment of the Novavax vaccine about a week ago for the public. The vaccine has a unique formulation with 'traditional technology' that is used only for people who have not been vaccinated yet. This traditional technology is also in the Hepatitis B shot that most of us have received.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Two Flour Bluff HS students earn pilot's licenses, college credit over summer break

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While some students spent their summer at the beach, two Flour Bluff High School students spent their summer training with the U.S. Navy. Camden Korsmo and Henry Stanley completed intensive, eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation programs at Delaware State University and Elizabeth City State University, respectively. Each received their FAA Private Pilot’s License and college credits during the program.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

TIOGA Lunch planned

The Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) has announced the next in its Coastal Energy Series: South Texas Roundup luncheons will be held in George West, Thursday, Sept. 8. The luncheon, which provides an opportunity for networking and knowledge sharing, will be held at The Barn at Katzfey, 199 County Road 440, George West.
GEORGE WEST, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi RTA is hiring!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is looking for new members to join their team!. They're offering big sign-on bonuses for bus drivers along with paid CDL training. You may remember the CCRTA was named Texas' Best Metropolitan Transit System back in April. The “Outstanding...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Michael Alan Riggins

Michael Alan Riggins passed away on August 1, 2022, at the age of 67 in Bayside, Texas. He was born on October 14, 1954, in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late Vera and Kenneth Riggins. Michael grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas and was a 1974 graduate of Carroll High School.
BAYSIDE, TX
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Rockport, TX USA

We where looking for the beach here in rockport, we found Fulton Beach Park. We walked around for a bit and came back to the truck and I saw the heart on one of the wooden poles.
ROCKPORT, TX
KIII 3News

Alice ISD increases security for upcoming school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A few years back in 2018, Alice ISD looked into safety and security at every one of their schools. Alice Superintendent Dr. Carl Scarborough told 3NEWS, "one of the reasons why we closed three schools was because they were very difficult to secure. They were old buildings, multiple exits, all exteriors exposed."
ALICE, TX
mysoutex.com

Special reward for junior deputies

Bee County’s 2022 junior deputy program graduates can now get frozen yogurt at a cheaper price from BeeHop Yogurt Hive for the entirety of August. In addition to the junior deputy discount, first responders in uniform will also receive a discount year round. Both first responders and junior deputies...
BEE COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Elodia Ybanez Leal

GEORGE WEST – Elodia Ybanez Leal, 76, passed away on August 7, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on March 29, 1946, in George West, Texas to Pablo and Ynez (Pena) Ybanez. She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Chris Aniseto Leal; four brothers,...
GEORGE WEST, TX

