The Port of Corpus Christi welcomes new PORT-Able Learning Lab

San Patricio County seats two on new air quality board
Last week, board members were selected to have a seat on the board of the first formal air quality organization whose mission is to ensure the region has healthy air quality so area residents can enjoy the thriving economy for generations to come. The Coastal Bend Air Quality Partnership (CBAQP),...
Gregory embraces growth as new city hall, community center opens
For more than half a century, the small South Texas town of Gregory has a remained quiet blink-and-you-might-miss-it town for visitors flying past on the highway heading to Corpus Christi. It has also been a destination for residents wanting to avoid the bustling of its sister-city less than a mile...
Coastal Bend community says goodbye to former Mayor and Judge Lloyd Neal
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend community said goodbye to Lloyd Neal who served the public as both Mayor of Corpus Christi and Nueces County Judge. "He was a wonderful father, he was a leader by example, he was a lover, he was an encourager, but more than that, he was someone who was always present," Neal Jr.'s son said. "You always said, 'How can he be present if he does so much?' But he was there, and he left shoes that were literally and figuratively too big to fill, but I'm so grateful to carry his name."
Cheniere addresses air quality concerns as expansion takes shape
Over the past six years Cheniere Energy has grown to become the largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States and the second largest operator globally. They currently account for 10% of the global LNG capacity. However, during that time the local residents have voiced concerns over...
Corpus Christi Health Department receives Novavax vaccine
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Health Department received their shipment of the Novavax vaccine about a week ago for the public. The vaccine has a unique formulation with 'traditional technology' that is used only for people who have not been vaccinated yet. This traditional technology is also in the Hepatitis B shot that most of us have received.
Harbor Bridge Project delays frustrate nearby residents who were rushed out of their homes
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shawn Bice is one of many residents who were rushed to leave their neighborhoods so progress could be made with the new Harbor Bridge Project. Bice is a part of the relocation program, but is having to spend another $45,000 by another remortgage and higher taxes. He said it's a little rough for a lot of people.
Sinton hosts bingo fundraiser for Taft Volunteer Fire Department
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Sinton community came together for a game of bingo, Sunday, but not just for fun. The proceeds for these games in particular will go towards the Taft Volunteer Fire Department. Nina Morin and Veronica Rodriguez were the big winners! Morin shared her joy with...
Two Flour Bluff HS students earn pilot's licenses, college credit over summer break
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While some students spent their summer at the beach, two Flour Bluff High School students spent their summer training with the U.S. Navy. Camden Korsmo and Henry Stanley completed intensive, eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation programs at Delaware State University and Elizabeth City State University, respectively. Each received their FAA Private Pilot’s License and college credits during the program.
TIOGA Lunch planned
The Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) has announced the next in its Coastal Energy Series: South Texas Roundup luncheons will be held in George West, Thursday, Sept. 8. The luncheon, which provides an opportunity for networking and knowledge sharing, will be held at The Barn at Katzfey, 199 County Road 440, George West.
City hopes to build new beach access road on State Highway 361
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's Engineering Department Head Jeff Edmunds said now is the time to help more people get to the beach from SH 361 as it heads to the ballot for voters in November. The proposed location is between current beach access roads one and two,...
Large brush fire burns quickly through Goliad County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville Fire Department has been battling a large brush fire off of FM 2441 in Goliad County since early Sunday afternoon. The Texas A&M Forest Service is calling it the Sarco fire. As of now, the fire is at 30% containment. Hundreds of firefighters...
Corpus Christi RTA is hiring!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is looking for new members to join their team!. They're offering big sign-on bonuses for bus drivers along with paid CDL training. You may remember the CCRTA was named Texas' Best Metropolitan Transit System back in April. The “Outstanding...
Cynthia Woody hired to serve as G-PISD Executive Director of Curriculum & Instruction
Gregory-Portland ISD Superintendent Michelle Cavazos has announced the hiring of Cynthia Woody to serve as the district’s Executive Director of Curriculum & Instruction. Woody previously served in the same role at Midlothian ISD, and since that time has been a Senior Innovation and Learning Consultant for the True North Consulting Group.
Michael Alan Riggins
Michael Alan Riggins passed away on August 1, 2022, at the age of 67 in Bayside, Texas. He was born on October 14, 1954, in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late Vera and Kenneth Riggins. Michael grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas and was a 1974 graduate of Carroll High School.
Rockport, TX USA
We where looking for the beach here in rockport, we found Fulton Beach Park. We walked around for a bit and came back to the truck and I saw the heart on one of the wooden poles.
Alice ISD increases security for upcoming school year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A few years back in 2018, Alice ISD looked into safety and security at every one of their schools. Alice Superintendent Dr. Carl Scarborough told 3NEWS, "one of the reasons why we closed three schools was because they were very difficult to secure. They were old buildings, multiple exits, all exteriors exposed."
Special reward for junior deputies
Bee County’s 2022 junior deputy program graduates can now get frozen yogurt at a cheaper price from BeeHop Yogurt Hive for the entirety of August. In addition to the junior deputy discount, first responders in uniform will also receive a discount year round. Both first responders and junior deputies...
Elodia Ybanez Leal
GEORGE WEST – Elodia Ybanez Leal, 76, passed away on August 7, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on March 29, 1946, in George West, Texas to Pablo and Ynez (Pena) Ybanez. She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Chris Aniseto Leal; four brothers,...
Sunday Forecast: Hot and breezy in Corpus Christi
Back-to-school week will be mostly sunny and hot. Isolated rain chances through the week.
Officials say current Harbor Bridge is safe to drive on, inspection expected later this month
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the future of the new Harbor Bridge uncertain, some Corpus Christi residents have expressed concerns about the current Harbor Bridge and whether it is safe to use. The current Harbor Bridge was built back in 1959. At the time it was the largest project...
