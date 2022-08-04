Read on www.benzinga.com
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
If You Invested $1000 In Bitcoin Instead Of The Coinbase IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have
Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global Inc COIN had one of the biggest public listings of all time when it went public via direct listing in April 2021. Here’s a look at how shares have done since the Coinbase IPO. What Happened: Coinbase went public on April 14, 2021. The company...
Intel Stock Is Falling Again Today Following Micron, Nvidia News: What's Happening?
Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower by 2.50% to $34.52 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor companies at large are trading lower following weak guidance from Micron Technology, Inc. MU. Micron said said its fourth-quarter revenue may come in at or below the low end of its guidance range provided in its June earnings call.
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
Dow Jumps Over 150 Points; Karuna Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of strong jobs data on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.50% to 32,965.86 while the NASDAQ rose 0.67% to 12,742.92. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.48% to 4,164.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top...
Elon Musk Predicts 'Mild Recession' For 18 Months, Says US Economy Is 'Past Peak Inflation'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has said that the U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half. Speaking at the electric-vehicle maker's annual shareholder meeting last week, Musk said that inflation would "drop rapidly" soon and the U.S. is past peak inflation. "We...
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Direxion Launches First Apple and Tesla Single-Stock, Leveraged and Inverse ETF Pairs
NEW YORK, August 9, 2022 — Direxion, a leading provider of tradeable and thematic ETFs, today announced the launch of the first four of its single stock leveraged and inverse ETFs, listing on the NASDAQ, which allow sophisticated traders to obtain magnified or inverse exposure to the daily performance of the common stocks of Apple and Tesla.
Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Moving Today
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc CPRX shares are trading lower by 1.47% at $10.71. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is expected to report EPS of 17 cents on revenue of $49.21 million....
Roblox Q2 Earnings: Sellers Out In Force After Revenue, EPS Miss, Lower Bookings
Gaming company Roblox Corporation RBLX reported second-quarter financial results after market close Tuesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Roblox reported second-quarter revenue of $591.2 million, up 30% year-over-year. The revenue came in shy of a Street estimate of $645 million for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Could SoftBank Go Private Following Disappointing Quarterly Results? Analysts See Possibility
Softbank Group Corp SFTBY record $23.4 billion quarterly loss, pledge of heavy cost-cutting, and self-criticism could push its founder Masayoshi Son to reconsider a management buyout, the Financial Times reports. Analysts and investors said the latest results reflecting SoftBank's preparation to sell critical operations like Fortress Investment Group and higher...
Trade Desk: Q2 Earnings Insights
Trade Desk TTD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Trade Desk reported in-line EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.2. Revenue was up $97.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Celsius Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Celsius Holdings CELH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Celsius Holdings beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.08. Revenue was up $88.95 million from the same...
Coinbase Global: Q2 Earnings Insights
Coinbase Global COIN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Coinbase Global posted an EPS of $-4.98. Revenue was down $1.42 billion from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Recap: Onto Innovation Q2 Earnings
Onto Innovation ONTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Onto Innovation beat estimated earnings by 0.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was up $62.92 million from the same...
ContextLogic: Q2 Earnings Insights
ContextLogic WISH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ContextLogic beat estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was down $522.00 million from the same period last...
MannKind: Q2 Earnings Insights
MannKind MNKD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MannKind missed estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was down $4.39 million from the same period last...
Recap: Neoleukin Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Neoleukin Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Macrogenics
Macrogenics MGNX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Macrogenics. The company has an average price target of $9.6 with a high of $20.00 and a low of $4.00.
Why PLBY Group Shares Are Getting Smoked After Hours
PLBY Group Inc PLBY shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. PLBY Group said second-quarter revenue increased 31% year-over-year to $65.4 million, which missed the estimate of $71.89 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said direct-to-consumer revenue increased 59% year-over-year to $44.6 million. Licensing revenue was flat year-over-year.
