Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
Dow Jumps Over 150 Points; Karuna Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of strong jobs data on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.50% to 32,965.86 while the NASDAQ rose 0.67% to 12,742.92. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.48% to 4,164.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top...
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Moving Today

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc CPRX shares are trading lower by 1.47% at $10.71. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is expected to report EPS of 17 cents on revenue of $49.21 million....
Could SoftBank Go Private Following Disappointing Quarterly Results? Analysts See Possibility

Softbank Group Corp SFTBY record $23.4 billion quarterly loss, pledge of heavy cost-cutting, and self-criticism could push its founder Masayoshi Son to reconsider a management buyout, the Financial Times reports. Analysts and investors said the latest results reflecting SoftBank's preparation to sell critical operations like Fortress Investment Group and higher...
Trade Desk: Q2 Earnings Insights

Trade Desk TTD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Trade Desk reported in-line EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.2. Revenue was up $97.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Celsius Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Celsius Holdings CELH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Celsius Holdings beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.08. Revenue was up $88.95 million from the same...
Coinbase Global: Q2 Earnings Insights

Coinbase Global COIN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Coinbase Global posted an EPS of $-4.98. Revenue was down $1.42 billion from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Recap: Onto Innovation Q2 Earnings

Onto Innovation ONTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Onto Innovation beat estimated earnings by 0.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was up $62.92 million from the same...
ContextLogic: Q2 Earnings Insights

ContextLogic WISH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ContextLogic beat estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was down $522.00 million from the same period last...
MannKind: Q2 Earnings Insights

MannKind MNKD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MannKind missed estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was down $4.39 million from the same period last...
Recap: Neoleukin Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Neoleukin Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Macrogenics

Macrogenics MGNX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Macrogenics. The company has an average price target of $9.6 with a high of $20.00 and a low of $4.00.
Why PLBY Group Shares Are Getting Smoked After Hours

PLBY Group Inc PLBY shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. PLBY Group said second-quarter revenue increased 31% year-over-year to $65.4 million, which missed the estimate of $71.89 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said direct-to-consumer revenue increased 59% year-over-year to $44.6 million. Licensing revenue was flat year-over-year.
