ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent

Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Arrow Electronics Arw#Q2#Eps#Arrow Electronics#Revenue Estimate
Benzinga

Recap: Fluent Q2 Earnings

Fluent FLNT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fluent beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.01. Revenue was up $24.98 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 150 Points; Karuna Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of strong jobs data on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.50% to 32,965.86 while the NASDAQ rose 0.67% to 12,742.92. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.48% to 4,164.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Unity Software Q2 Earnings

Unity Software U reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Unity Software beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was up $23.48 million from the same...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Danimer Scientific Q2 Earnings

Danimer Scientific DNMR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Danimer Scientific missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.24. Revenue was down $1.77 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Onto Innovation Q2 Earnings

Onto Innovation ONTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Onto Innovation beat estimated earnings by 0.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was up $62.92 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Bloom Energy Q2 Earnings

Bloom Energy BE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bloom Energy missed estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $14.77 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Exelixis Q2 Earnings

Exelixis EXEL reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Exelixis beat estimated earnings by 47.37%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.19. Revenue was up $34.25 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Akamai Technologies Q2 Earnings

Akamai Technologies AKAM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akamai Technologies beat estimated earnings by 3.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.31. Revenue was up $50.51 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: EMCORE Q3 Earnings

EMCORE EMKR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. EMCORE missed estimated earnings by 30.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $18.98 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: KVH Industries Q2 Earnings

KVH Industries KVHI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. KVH Industries beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $1.53 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Celsius Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Celsius Holdings CELH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Celsius Holdings beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.08. Revenue was up $88.95 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Roblox: Q2 Earnings Insights

Roblox RBLX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Roblox missed estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was up $137.11 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Allogene Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Allogene Therapeutics ALLO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Allogene Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 14.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.61. Revenue was up $42 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Spirit Airlines: Q2 Earnings Insights

Spirit Airlines SAVE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:50 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Spirit Airlines beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.42. Revenue was up $507.69 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Grocery Outlet: Q2 Earnings Insights

Grocery Outlet Holding GO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Grocery Outlet Holding beat estimated earnings by 20.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $122.16 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
156K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy