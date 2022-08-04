ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Benzinga

Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent

Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: KVH Industries Q2 Earnings

KVH Industries KVHI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. KVH Industries beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $1.53 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Ichor Q2 Earnings

Ichor Hldgs ICHR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ichor Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 20.99%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.81. Revenue was up $47.25 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Celsius Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Celsius Holdings CELH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Celsius Holdings beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.08. Revenue was up $88.95 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Coinbase Global: Q2 Earnings Insights

Coinbase Global COIN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Coinbase Global posted an EPS of $-4.98. Revenue was down $1.42 billion from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 150 Points; Karuna Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of strong jobs data on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.50% to 32,965.86 while the NASDAQ rose 0.67% to 12,742.92. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.48% to 4,164.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top...
STOCKS
Benzinga

ChemoCentryx: Q2 Earnings Insights

ChemoCentryx CCXI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ChemoCentryx beat estimated earnings by 10.2%, reporting an EPS of $-0.44 versus an estimate of $-0.49. Revenue was up $9.95 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Neoleukin Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Neoleukin Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Magnite: Q2 Earnings Insights

Magnite MGNI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Magnite missed estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.17. Revenue was up $23.24 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Exelixis Q2 Earnings

Exelixis EXEL reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Exelixis beat estimated earnings by 47.37%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.19. Revenue was up $34.25 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Winnebago Industries

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Winnebago Industries WGO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Winnebago Industries. The company has an average price target of $68.2 with a high of $85.00 and a low of $52.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Nautilus Q1 Earnings

Nautilus NLS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nautilus missed estimated earnings by 49.3%, reporting an EPS of $-1.06 versus an estimate of $-0.71. Revenue was down $129.78 million from the same period last...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Recap: Lumos Pharma Q2 Earnings

Lumos Pharma LUMO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lumos Pharma beat estimated earnings by 5.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $-0.99. Revenue was up $393 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Harrow Health Q2 Earnings

Harrow Health HROW reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harrow Health beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.01. Revenue was up $5.19 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Allogene Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Allogene Therapeutics ALLO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Allogene Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 14.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.61. Revenue was up $42 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
