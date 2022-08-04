Airbus Cancels A350 Aircraft Contract With Qatar Airways: Reuters

Read on www.benzinga.com
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher; Crude Oil Drops
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after closing mixed in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Emerson Electric Co. EMR, Sysco Corporation SYY and Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN. The NFIB small business optimism index for July is scheduled for release at...
5 REITs With A Dividend Yield Above 6%
These five real estate investment trusts (REITs) currently pay 6% dividend yields to their investors. Each one trades on the New York Stock Exchange, each has an average daily trading volume of greater than 100,000 shares. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. BRDG is paying investors a 6.11% dividend. The company...
