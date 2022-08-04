ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus Cancels A350 Aircraft Contract With Qatar Airways: Reuters

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher; Crude Oil Drops

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after closing mixed in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Emerson Electric Co. EMR, Sysco Corporation SYY and Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN. The NFIB small business optimism index for July is scheduled for release at...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 REITs With A Dividend Yield Above 6%

These five real estate investment trusts (REITs) currently pay 6% dividend yields to their investors. Each one trades on the New York Stock Exchange, each has an average daily trading volume of greater than 100,000 shares. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. BRDG is paying investors a 6.11% dividend. The company...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
156K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy