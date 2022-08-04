STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER In Re: Estate of Margaret Susan Feldt, a/k/a Margaret S. Feldt, Margaret Feldt, Decedent. DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 03-PR-22-1483 NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT Brian Feldt has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on September 7, 2022, at 1:15 pm, a hearing will be held in this Court at Minnesota, on the petition. 913 Lake A venue, Becker County Courthouse Detroit Lakes, The petition represents that the decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court determine the descent of such property, determine that the decedent died intestate and assign the property to the persons entitled. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing. Dated: 8/2/2022 BY THE COURT Referee Susan Solheim District Court Dated: 8/2/2022 Sarah Schlauderaff Deputy, Court Administrator, Renelle Fenno Isl Nathan E. Ray Fabyanske, Westra, Hart & Thomson, P.A. Nathan E. Ray MN# 0305236 333 South Seventh Street, Suite 2600 Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402 Telephone: (612) 359-7634 Facsimile: (612) 359-7602 e-mail: nray@fwhtlaw.com (Aug. 7 & 14, 2022) 88877.

