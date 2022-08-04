South Carolina joins nationwide anti-robocall task force

Read on www.wjcl.com
Related
FOX Carolina
SC Department of Consumer Affairs names top complaints from 2021
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) released its list of the most common complaints consumers reported in South Carolina during the 2021 calendar year. Officials said the SCDCA received 3,977 complaints and saved consumers $1,844,612 in 2021. Among these complaints, vehicle complaints were...
blufftontoday.com
499 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death last week in Beaufort County
South Carolina reported 15,956 new cases of the coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 9.7% from the previous week. The previous week had 17,662 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. South Carolina ranked fifth among the states where the coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person...
South Carolina is the worst state to have a baby, study finds
Consumer researchers at WalletHub released their findings of the best and worst states to raise a baby, and South Carolina ranked the worst out of all fifty U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
kiss951.com
It Takes 2.7 Full Time Jobs To Pay Rent at Minimum Wage In South Carolina
This is a startling statistic. If you work a minimum wage job in South Carolina you’d have to work 106 per week to afford the average rent. That number comes from the National Low Income Housing Coalition‘s 2022 Out of Reach report. The purpose is to bring awareness to the issue that rent is “out of reach” to many low-income workers across the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Counties with the most veterans in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Post and Courier
Back in SC, Tim Scott talks higher office at book event for political memoir
MOUNT PLEASANT — Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has yet to say whether he's eyeing a serious run for higher office — a presidential bid or something else — after this year’s November election. But if he does, he's laid out how he will make his decision.
WDEL 1150AM
Bidens planning South Carolina vacation
The President and First Lady Jill Biden are getting ready for a vacation in South Carolina. They'll travel to Kiawah Island on Wednesday. They're scheduled to be there until August 16th. Biden was cleared to leave COVID isolation on Sunday, when he went to his home in Rehoboth Beach.
Some South Carolina Republicans pause at brink of abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the past three decades, South Carolina lawmakers have chipped away at abortion access — requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods — and banning the procedure early in a pregnancy: first after 20 weeks, then after six. But now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared a path to ban abortion entirely in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Possible contamination of food leads to class action lawsuit filed by South Carolina law firm
FRESNO, Calif. — A South Carolina law firm announced on Friday that it is suing a major company following a sizable recall of various food products it markets. A spokesperson for Poulin, Willey, Anastopoulo, LLC. announced on Friday that it was filing a class action lawsuit against Lyons Magnus, a company that just days earlier recalled 53 products over potential bacterial contamination.
LAW・
live5news.com
Law enforcement driving training in South Carolina limited by time, resources
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Driving comes with the territory in keeping our communities safe for law enforcement, but those tasked with that responsibility can sometimes find themselves involved in a deadly scene on the roads. Early last month, 24-year-old Raudnesia Waring died after North Charleston police officer Jeremy Kraft hit...
3 Underrated Beaches in North Carolina
There is no secret that North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Along with Florida and South Carolina, the beautiful state of North Carolina attracts lots of American families every year thanks to its pristine beaches. And it case you have already been to North Carolina a lot of times and feel like there aren't beaches left for you to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These beautiful beaches might not be as well-known as other places in North Carolina but they are definitely worth visiting. Once you visit them once, you'll want to go back for more. Here are the three gorgeous but underrated beaches in North Carolina that made it on this list:
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Reserve death penalty for worst of the worst
The death penalty should be reserved for the most heinous killers, the ones who are a threat to society, the ones for whom no other punishment is sufficient, the ones about whose guilt there can be no doubt. We had a textbook example of the perfect death-penalty case a few...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One Green Planet
South Carolina County Encourages Citizens to Kill Beavers and Bring in Their Front Paws for Compensation
A county in South Carolina is encouraging citizens to kill beavers and cut off their paws in their natural habitat to ‘stop flooding in the area.’ The County is even incentivizing citizens to cut off the animals’ front paws, which they can exchange for payment of $100.
WLTX.com
Delay in COVID data from South Carolina leads to inaccurate CDC map
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A quick look at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) map may have some South Carolina residents happy to see almost the entire state dropping to lower COVID spread levels. Unfortunately, this isn't accurate according to state health authorities. The South Carolina Department of...
dillonheraldonline.com
Mitchell Hulon To Serve On State Transport Police
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety welcomed 16 new officers to the State Transport Police (STP), a division of SCDPS. STP is primarily responsible for enforcing state and federal laws governing commercial motor vehicle traffic. Among them was Officer Mitchell D. Hulon of Dillon, who was...
wpde.com
South Carolina, national gas prices continue rapid decline into 8th consecutive week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Motorists both in South Carolina and across the nation are continuing to see much-needed relief at the pumps. On Aug. 8, GasBuddy said fuel prices were down for the eighth consecutive week after experiencing record highs in the late spring. Average gasoline prices in South...
kiss951.com
More Than 20 Cases of Monkey Pox Reported in South Carolina
As the world continues to monitor Money Pox, more and more cases are popping up across the country. More than 20 cases have been reported in South Carolina according to data from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. WCBD News 2’s Tim Renaud, reports that the state’s first known infections were reported back in July. The cases were in the Lowcountry area and the Midlands of South Carolina.
blufftontoday.com
This Month in South Carolina History: The H.L. Hunley sinks for the first time
Many are familiar with the story of the Confederate submarine, the H.L. Hunley, which on Feb. 17, 1864, became the first submarine to successfully sink an enemy ship in combat when it sank the USS Housatonic off the coast of Charleston. Prior to its history-making attack and subsequent disappearance, the...
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
neusenews.com
Governor Cooper encourages all North Carolinians to be prepared
RALEIGH: August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging individuals, families, schools and businesses to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family...
Comments / 1