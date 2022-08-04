Young community member donates to new assessment center set to open in LaGrange

Read on www.wrbl.com
‘No Cost Clinic’ offering free health services in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Department of Defense is partnering with Valley Healthcare and Piedmont Columbus Regional to provide health services at no cost to anyone with no appointment necessary. The services provided include: basic medical services, health screenings, dental exams and extractions, vision exams and single vision glasses, physical...
Department of Defense providing no-cost vision, dental, medical care at Columbus Civic Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In partnership with Valley Healthcare System, Inc. and Piedmont Columbus Regional, the Department of Defense is offering no-cost vision, dental and basic medical services at the Columbus Civic Center Monday through Thursday of this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and this Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. There are no […]
Nearly 300 kids sent back to school with new kicks, one local church gives back
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As students head back to school, one local church is making sure they’re able to walk through the doors with confidence. They’re giving families one less thing to worry about on their school shopping list. Heading into a new school year can be intimidating for students and costly for parents. The […]
Troup County starts school year with new safety measures
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – As the Troup County School System heads into the 2022-2023 school year, administrators are doing what they can to ensure the safety of students and faculty. Steve Heaton, the Security and Safety Coordinator for TCSS, discussed with WRBL the new security measures and plans...
EXCLUSIVE: WRBL sits down with Muscogee County’s Teacher of the Year as students return to class
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Students aren’t the only ones sharpening pencils and getting ready for the school year. Teachers have been preparing for the start of the 2022 school year for weeks, and WRBL got a chance to sit down with last year’s Muscogee County Teacher of the Year as students and staff return to the classroom.
Dragonfly Trail: A new look for one of Columbus’ most visible streets
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — DragonFly Trails Inc. and the city are sprucing up the trail at 11th Street Bypass. LED lights, fresh paint, and a new mural will play a part in refreshing the local trail. Columbus State artists, Trudy Tran and Vinh Quang Hunynh, spent 30 hours alone this week working on the mural. […]
BREAKING: James Callaway dead of natural causes
UPDATE: ADDS died of natural causes; ADDS city statement; CORRECTS that GSP pilot is not Callaway’s daughter; ADDS GBI info. Former Morrow Police Chief James Callaway, who served as deputy chief of investigations for the Secretary of State’s Office and who recently had taken a position as Director of Investigations at Georgia POST, was found dead today at the Georgia Gang Investigators Association Conference in Savannah. His family has been notified.
Paws Humane Society to provide free animal vaccines, microchips at drive-through clinic on Saturday
Paws Humane Society has partnered with Saving Animals In Need Together (SAINT) and Valley Healthcare System, Inc. to provide a free drive-through animal vaccine clinic on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Columbus Civic Center, located at 400 4th Street in Columbus. Visitors are asked […]
Police locate parents of wandering toddler
UPDATE – Columbus Police say they have located the parents of a little girl found wandering on 19th Avenue. ______________________________________________________________________________________. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for the parents or guardian of a toddler found wandering earlier today. The child is a girl believed...
Union City mourns loss of beloved firefighter called 'an amazing soul'
UNION CITY, Ga. - Union City Fire Sgt. Craig Underwood has died after a year-long battle with cancer. Sgt. Underwood was described by his department and fellow firefighters as "a dedicated employee and an amazing soul" as well as "one of the most loved people at Union City Fire." Underwood...
Traffic woes continue at Buena Vista Rd. spiderweb intersection in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the talk on this side of town, in Columbus. “It depends on what time you are coming on the railroad,” says driver LaWanda Martin. The railroad tracks are empty now, and traffic is flowing, but when the train crosses over the tracks, it causes major traffic delays, and drivers say it is horrible.
Columbus Public Works Department updates wastes collection routes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, Columbus city officials announced the Columbus Public Works Department would no longer rotate containerized yard waste collection routes. Citizens who receive waste collection services from the city of Columbus will now receive containerized yard waste collection every week. According to the Columbus Public Works Department, collection crews are working extended […]
COVID-19 PCR testing kiosk available in McDonough
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is offering COVID-19 PCR testing at kiosks placed in communities across Georgia, including one located at the Henry County Public Safety Annex building located at 108 S. Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough. The kiosk, which resembles a vending machine, offers access to COVID-19...
Teen dead, 1 injured after shooting on Buena Vista Road in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating shooting that left a teenage girl dead and another person severely injured. According to officials, the incident happened on August 8 in the 3400 block of Buena Vista Road - near Wild Bills Pawn and Jewelry Shop. Muscogee County Coroner...
Students face overcrowding and long wait times amid Georgia's bus driver shortage
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia parents may have noticed school bus routes look a little different for their children this year. Since the start of the school year, students across the metro area have faced overcrowding along with longer wait and ride times when taking the bus. This is due to the ongoing bus driver shortage throughout Georgia.
More than 20 dogs need to be adopted from Columbus Animal Control to prevent euthanasia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —A man who preferred to be identified only as John has informed WRBL that more than 20 dogs are at risk of being euthanized today, Aug. 5, 2022, at Columbus Animal Control, located at 4910 Milgen Road. That many dog runs must be cleared to make space for new dogs, he said. “I just […]
One dead, one injured after shooting on Earline Ave. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Earline Avenue in Columbus. According to officials, on August 6 at approximately 10:39 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Earline Avenue regarding a shooting. Officers arrived and discovered that two victims had been shot at this location.
Fayetteville data center site sells for $153 million, including $75 million to development authority
Fayette County Development Authority becomes self-funded entity — It was recently announced that Quality Technology Services (QTS) purchased 600 acres on Fayetteville’s west side for the development of a data center campus. Perhaps as important is how the sale came about and what it means for the future of economic development for Fayette County.
22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s always great having different options for lunch and dinner. Wednesday, Aug. 10, Mike & Ed’s Barbecue is expected to open its doors on Schomburg Road, right next to Subway. The owner, Russell Brown said many people are eager to see the restaurant return...
