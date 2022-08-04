ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Young community member donates to new assessment center set to open in LaGrange

By Amanda Peralta
wrbl.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

‘No Cost Clinic’ offering free health services in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Department of Defense is partnering with Valley Healthcare and Piedmont Columbus Regional to provide health services at no cost to anyone with no appointment necessary. The services provided include: basic medical services, health screenings, dental exams and extractions, vision exams and single vision glasses, physical...
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Troup County starts school year with new safety measures

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – As the Troup County School System heads into the 2022-2023 school year, administrators are doing what they can to ensure the safety of students and faculty. Steve Heaton, the Security and Safety Coordinator for TCSS, discussed with WRBL the new security measures and plans...
TROUP COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lagrange, GA
County
Troup County, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Troup County, GA
Society
Lagrange, GA
Society
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: James Callaway dead of natural causes

UPDATE: ADDS died of natural causes; ADDS city statement; CORRECTS that GSP pilot is not Callaway’s daughter; ADDS GBI info. Former Morrow Police Chief James Callaway, who served as deputy chief of investigations for the Secretary of State’s Office and who recently had taken a position as Director of Investigations at Georgia POST, was found dead today at the Georgia Gang Investigators Association Conference in Savannah. His family has been notified.
MORROW, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budgeting#Charity#New Ventures Inc#Lukken Industrial Dr
wrbl.com

Police locate parents of wandering toddler

UPDATE – Columbus Police say they have located the parents of a little girl found wandering on 19th Avenue. ______________________________________________________________________________________. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for the parents or guardian of a toddler found wandering earlier today. The child is a girl believed...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Traffic woes continue at Buena Vista Rd. spiderweb intersection in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the talk on this side of town, in Columbus. “It depends on what time you are coming on the railroad,” says driver LaWanda Martin. The railroad tracks are empty now, and traffic is flowing, but when the train crosses over the tracks, it causes major traffic delays, and drivers say it is horrible.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Public Works Department updates wastes collection routes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, Columbus city officials announced the Columbus Public Works Department would no longer rotate containerized yard waste collection routes. Citizens who receive waste collection services from the city of Columbus will now receive containerized yard waste collection every week. According to the Columbus Public Works Department, collection crews are working extended […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
henrycountytimes.com

COVID-19 PCR testing kiosk available in McDonough

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is offering COVID-19 PCR testing at kiosks placed in communities across Georgia, including one located at the Henry County Public Safety Annex building located at 108 S. Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough. The kiosk, which resembles a vending machine, offers access to COVID-19...
WTVM

Teen dead, 1 injured after shooting on Buena Vista Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating shooting that left a teenage girl dead and another person severely injured. According to officials, the incident happened on August 8 in the 3400 block of Buena Vista Road - near Wild Bills Pawn and Jewelry Shop. Muscogee County Coroner...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

One dead, one injured after shooting on Earline Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Earline Avenue in Columbus. According to officials, on August 6 at approximately 10:39 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Earline Avenue regarding a shooting. Officers arrived and discovered that two victims had been shot at this location.
COLUMBUS, GA
The Citizen Online

Fayetteville data center site sells for $153 million, including $75 million to development authority

Fayette County Development Authority becomes self-funded entity — It was recently announced that Quality Technology Services (QTS) purchased 600 acres on Fayetteville’s west side for the development of a data center campus. Perhaps as important is how the sale came about and what it means for the future of economic development for Fayette County.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WRBL News 3

22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s always great having different options for lunch and dinner. Wednesday, Aug. 10, Mike & Ed’s Barbecue is expected to open its doors on Schomburg Road, right next to Subway. The owner, Russell Brown said many people are eager to see the restaurant return...
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy