Jackson water service to be cut off for overdue bills

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is asking residents to conserve water where possible as crews make repairs at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant. "We are currently troubleshooting two of the four eight-million-gallon water pumps at the plant," city officials said in a statement. "One of the pumps was pulled offline (Tuesday) and sent to the shop for repair. A second pump will be pulled (Wednesday)."

JACKSON, MS ・ 6 HOURS AGO