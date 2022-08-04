ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson water service to be cut off for overdue bills

By Ross Adams
WAPT
 5 days ago
Steven A. Dale
5d ago

can't charge people for water you can't even drink you violated your own contract to provide clean and safe water

Vanessa Greene
5d ago

this is not right at all, no good city official in jackson, this is sad.

Brittany Prymer
4d ago

They just want the money to go in their pockets we shouldn't even have to pay for something we can't use

WAPT

Jackson residents asked to conserve water

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is asking residents to conserve water where possible as crews make repairs at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant. "We are currently troubleshooting two of the four eight-million-gallon water pumps at the plant," city officials said in a statement. "One of the pumps was pulled offline (Tuesday) and sent to the shop for repair. A second pump will be pulled (Wednesday)."
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson announces water distribution site for Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents on Tuesday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. Please see below for details:. WHAT: Water distribution site. WHEN: 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

City councilman requesting state assistance in Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. — Council member Kenneth Stokes is asking for state help to get Jackson's water system up to code with the safe water drinking act. "That is something I never thought I'd say since I've been in government, but these children deserve to have clean, clear, drinking water," said Council member Kenneth Stokes.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson works to fix issues at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba gave the media a rare opportunity to tour parts of the inside of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. During his weekly news conference, the mayor explained the city invited the U.S. Water Alliance to aid the city in the decision making and prioritization […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Stokes to propose solutions to Jackson’s water issue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson city councilman is asking the state or federal government to intervene in Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes is asking for either state or federal help by placing Jackson’s water under a receivership until it’s in compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act. He says it’s […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson to distribute bottled water Monday evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents Monday evening. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. 5080 Parkway Drive (Colonial Mart Shopping Center) Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Highway 49 construction officially complete

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — The construction nightmare on Highway 49 has officially come to an end. State and local leaders held a ribbon-cutting Monday in Richland to celebrate the occasion. Construction on Highway 49 from Richland to Florence had been ongoing for five years. Richland Mayor Pat Sullivan said...
RICHLAND, MS
WAPT

Old McRae's building to become site of luxury loft apartments

JACKSON, Miss. — The old McRae's building has been sitting vacant for years, but that will soon change. An investment group bought the building and is tearing it down to put up luxury loft apartments. Prado Lofts at Meadowbrook have been approved by the city. The goal is to...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson restaurant owners frustrated with ongoing water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson restaurant owners said they’ve taken a major hit due to the city’s ongoing water crisis. They said the citywide boil water notice is costing them hundreds of dollars each day. They are having to buy ice, canned drinks and gallons of water for their customers and employees. The owners said […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Some want more water giveaways in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held another water giveaway. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson just over a week ago. While these giveaways are helpful for many, some people in Jackson say they are frustrated with how the city informs the public about them. “To me, […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Section of I-20, I-55 to close this weekend in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Repairs to a dip in the road will lead to interstate closures this weekend in Jackson. The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close all lanes of Interstate 20 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound at State Street starting at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday to allow crews to make the repairs.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Forum held ahead of November elections

JACKSON, Miss. — A forum was held in Jackson ahead of the November General Elections. It was hosted by Mississippi Black Women's Roundtable along with the NCAA, Women for Progress and among other groups. The forum was held Monday evening at the Mississippi College School of Law. Organizers want...
JACKSON, MS

