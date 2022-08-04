Jackson water service to be cut off for overdue bills

Read on www.wapt.com
Steven A. Dale
5d ago
can't charge people for water you can't even drink you violated your own contract to provide clean and safe water
Vanessa Greene
5d ago
this is not right at all, no good city official in jackson, this is sad.
Brittany Prymer
4d ago
They just want the money to go in their pockets we shouldn't even have to pay for something we can't use
WAPT
Jackson residents asked to conserve water
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is asking residents to conserve water where possible as crews make repairs at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant. "We are currently troubleshooting two of the four eight-million-gallon water pumps at the plant," city officials said in a statement. "One of the pumps was pulled offline (Tuesday) and sent to the shop for repair. A second pump will be pulled (Wednesday)."
WLBT
Jackson City Council says mayor brought in Richard’s Disposal, he should pay them
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council says the mayor conspired with Richard’s Disposal to bring the firm to the city, and he, not the council, should have to pay the bill. In July, Richard’s filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi seeking...
WLBT
Jackson announces water distribution site for Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents on Tuesday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. Please see below for details:. WHAT: Water distribution site. WHEN: 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)
WAPT
City councilman requesting state assistance in Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — Council member Kenneth Stokes is asking for state help to get Jackson's water system up to code with the safe water drinking act. "That is something I never thought I'd say since I've been in government, but these children deserve to have clean, clear, drinking water," said Council member Kenneth Stokes.
Jackson works to fix issues at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba gave the media a rare opportunity to tour parts of the inside of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. During his weekly news conference, the mayor explained the city invited the U.S. Water Alliance to aid the city in the decision making and prioritization […]
WAPT
Jackson mayor says water is safe; state-issued boil-water notice remains in place
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city's water is safe, despite a state-issued boil-water notice. The Mississippi State Department of Health issued the notice July 29 because of higher than normal turbidity levels, or cloudy water. Lumumba held a news conference Monday outside the O.B....
Stokes to propose solutions to Jackson’s water issue
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson city councilman is asking the state or federal government to intervene in Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes is asking for either state or federal help by placing Jackson’s water under a receivership until it’s in compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act. He says it’s […]
Mechanical issues at Jackson’s water treatment plant causes low water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced on Tuesday that mechanical issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant have caused some areas in the city to experience low water pressure. Neighbors are being asked to conserve water as crews make repairs to the plant. Jackson leaders said crews are working […]
WLBT
Jackson to distribute bottled water Monday evening
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents Monday evening. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. 5080 Parkway Drive (Colonial Mart Shopping Center) Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WLBT
Jackson mayor, chief of staff wants all council requests to city staffers to come through his office, emails reveal
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tensions between the Jackson City Council and administration staffers continue to run high, as evidenced by what is now being called an “unfortunate email exchange” between Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay and Mayor Chief of Staff Safiya Omari. The emails come as the mayor...
WLBT
Councilwoman suggested subpoenaing staffers if mayor blocked them from speaking at meeting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Emails obtained by WLBT reveal that a Jackson city councilwoman was considering asking her colleagues to subpoena city staffers and open an investigation into the city’s ongoing water and sewer issues if the mayor blocked department heads from answering questions at a meeting in late July.
WAPT
Highway 49 construction officially complete
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — The construction nightmare on Highway 49 has officially come to an end. State and local leaders held a ribbon-cutting Monday in Richland to celebrate the occasion. Construction on Highway 49 from Richland to Florence had been ongoing for five years. Richland Mayor Pat Sullivan said...
WAPT
JPS dealing with Jackson water issues as students settle in for new school year
JACKSON, Miss. — As Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Errick Greene and his team work to make the first few days of school good ones for returning students, they were hit with a problem that's plaguing everyone in the capital city: another water crisis. "Water pressure, from time to time,...
WAPT
Old McRae's building to become site of luxury loft apartments
JACKSON, Miss. — The old McRae's building has been sitting vacant for years, but that will soon change. An investment group bought the building and is tearing it down to put up luxury loft apartments. Prado Lofts at Meadowbrook have been approved by the city. The goal is to...
Jackson restaurant owners frustrated with ongoing water issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson restaurant owners said they’ve taken a major hit due to the city’s ongoing water crisis. They said the citywide boil water notice is costing them hundreds of dollars each day. They are having to buy ice, canned drinks and gallons of water for their customers and employees. The owners said […]
Some want more water giveaways in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held another water giveaway. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson just over a week ago. While these giveaways are helpful for many, some people in Jackson say they are frustrated with how the city informs the public about them. “To me, […]
WAPT
Section of I-20, I-55 to close this weekend in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Repairs to a dip in the road will lead to interstate closures this weekend in Jackson. The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close all lanes of Interstate 20 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound at State Street starting at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday to allow crews to make the repairs.
WTOK-TV
Ag commissioner floats idea of supplying water to downtown, Capitol complex through $9M well water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While most of the Capital City remains under a boil water notice, the Mississippi State Fairgrounds isn’t because the facility has been on well water since December 2021, an investment that cost more than a million dollars for Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson to implement.
Mississippi police chief: Federal lawsuit is an effort ‘to destroy me and our town’
A Mississippi police chief says a recent federal lawsuit filed against him is part of an ongoing effort to “destroy me and our town.”. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins posted a statement on social media Monday afternoon responding to articles about the lawsuit filed in late July against him and the City of Brookhaven.
WAPT
Forum held ahead of November elections
JACKSON, Miss. — A forum was held in Jackson ahead of the November General Elections. It was hosted by Mississippi Black Women's Roundtable along with the NCAA, Women for Progress and among other groups. The forum was held Monday evening at the Mississippi College School of Law. Organizers want...
