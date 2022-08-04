La Stella is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The lefty-hitting La Stella was recently out of the lineup for all four games of the Giants' series with Dodgers earlier this week when Los Angeles brought four southpaws to the hill, but La Stella's absence Sunday comes with right-hander Adrian Martinez taking the mound for Oakland. With the likes of Brandon Crawford, Thairo Estrada and Joc Pederson all returning from the injured list this weekend and Evan Longoria (hamstring) on track for activation Monday, La Stella looks like he could see his opportunities against right-handed pitching take a hit. Since returning in mid-May from a season-opening stint on the IL while recovering from Achilles surgery, La Stella is slashing .246/.280/.388 across 143 plate appearances for the Giants.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO