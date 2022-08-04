Read on www.cbssports.com
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Heads to bench Sunday
Merrifield is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Merrifield has seen each of his first three starts with the Blue Jays in center field, and he should serve as the team's primary option at the position for at least the next week after George Springer (elbow) went on the injured list Saturday. However, Raimel Tapia will get the nod in center field Sunday in place of Merrifield, who has gotten off to a 5-for-13 start to his Blue Jays career while adding two runs, one RBI and one stolen base.
Astros' Justin Verlander earns conditional $25 million player option by clearing 130-inning threshold
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander opened his August with an impressive start on Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw six shutout innings, surrendering two hits and issuing one walk versus five strikeouts. The outing improved his seasonal marks to a 1.73 ERA (221 ERA+) and a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 130 innings.
Red Sox's Jarren Duran argues with hecklers after more center field trouble vs. Royals
Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran had himself an eventful seventh inning Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium (GameTracker). In the span of three batters, Duran dropped two fly balls, made a diving catch, then argued with some hecklers in the center field stands. In fairness to Duran, it appeared...
Giants' Tommy La Stella: May lose work versus righties
La Stella is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The lefty-hitting La Stella was recently out of the lineup for all four games of the Giants' series with Dodgers earlier this week when Los Angeles brought four southpaws to the hill, but La Stella's absence Sunday comes with right-hander Adrian Martinez taking the mound for Oakland. With the likes of Brandon Crawford, Thairo Estrada and Joc Pederson all returning from the injured list this weekend and Evan Longoria (hamstring) on track for activation Monday, La Stella looks like he could see his opportunities against right-handed pitching take a hit. Since returning in mid-May from a season-opening stint on the IL while recovering from Achilles surgery, La Stella is slashing .246/.280/.388 across 143 plate appearances for the Giants.
Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley retiring from Red Sox broadcast booth at end of season
"Eck" told Chad Finn of the Boston Globe that he and his wife, Jennifer, will be moving back to his native California to spend more time with his two grandchildren. The 67-year-old crafted a 24-year, Hall-of-Fame career from 1975 to 1998, spending the first half of his MLB days as a starter before becoming one of the most dominant closers in league history.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has tirade against umps after controversial winning run
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli unleashed a fierce screaming tirade on umpires and was ejected after a controversial ruling in a series finale with the Toronto Blue Jays. The heated reaction occurred in the 10th inning of the Blue Jays 3-2 extra-innings win Sunday at Target...
Mariners' Travis Jankowski: Designated for assignment
Jankowski was designated for assignment Friday. Primarily used as a defensive replacement and pinch runner, Jankowski is hitless in his last 30 MLB at-bats. Jake Lamb will take his place on the active roster.
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Out of lineup
Cooper will not start Saturday against the Cubs, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper returned from a wrist injury Wednesday and went 1-for-8 with a double and two RBI in his first two games back in the lineup. He'll get a rest Saturday, with Lewin Diaz at first base and Jesus Aguilar serving as the designated hitter.
Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Recalled by Rockies
Feltner was recalled by the Rockies on Friday. Felner was sent down after serving as the extra man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Padres. He failed to impress in that start, allowing three runs on eight hits in 3.2 innings, but he could get at least a couple more turns in the rotation after Chad Kuhl (hip) hit the injured list.
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Slated for rehab assignment
Rogers (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola on Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rogers threw a bullpen session this week and has been cleared to return to game action with the Marlins' Double-A affiliate. It's not yet clear how many rehab appearances he'll require, but it doesn't seem as though he'll need a lengthy stay in the minors since he's only been on the injured list since July 29.
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Takes second straight blown save
Holmes (5-3) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in one innings, taking a blown save and the loss Friday versus the Cardinals. Holmes was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the eighth inning, but he allowed a two-run double to Paul DeJong. The Yankees couldn't even the score, leaving Holmes with his second loss and second blown save in as many appearances. Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reported after the game that manager Aaron Boone said Aroldis Chapman would have received a save chance had Holmes held the lead. With Holmes' form slipping, his time as the Yankees' closer could be drawing to a close. The right-hander has a 2.12 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 50:14 K:BB while going 17-for-21 in save chances across 46.2 innings this season.
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Optioned to Triple-A
Toro was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Toro has appeared in 84 games this season for the Mariners, but he hit just .180, and the team decided to send him to Tacoma to open up a roster spot for Mitch Haniger. Toro figures to be among the top candidates next time the Mariners need to bring up a hitter from the minors.
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Dealing with back tightness
Rizzo, who was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Cardinals, is dealing with lower-back tightness, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. He missed four games due to lower-back stiffness in early July, as Rivera notes. For now it seems like Rizzo is day-to-day with the issue, and the Yankees have enough depth to give him a few days to get right if necessary. Aaron Hicks was added to Friday's lineup after Rizzo was scratched.
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Out against lefty
Muncy is not in Friday's lineup against the Padres, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. With Miguel Vargas and Chris Taylor active, Muncy may start to sit regularly against lefties, as he is in this one against Sean Manaea. Muncy is hitting .250/.333/.417 with one home run and 12 strikeouts over his last 10 games.
Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Out with hip injury
Kuhl hit the injured list with a right hip flexor strain Friday. It's possible the injury helps explain Kuhl's struggles over his last four starts, a run in which he owns a 11.49 ERA, 2.49 WHIP and 13:13 K:BB. The transaction was backdated to Thursday, so Kuhl will be eligible to return Aug. 19, though it's unclear if he's expected to do so. Ryan Feltner was recalled to take his place on the roster.
Royals' Nick Pratto: Delivers game-winning hit
Pratto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox. Pratto walked it off in the ninth inning with a two-out solo shot off Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock. After beginning his major-league career with three multi-hit efforts in his first five games, Pratto's cooled off noticeably. Saturday's homer made this just the second time the first baseman has hit safely in consecutive contests this year. He's slashing .196/.313/.393 with two long balls, five RBI, four runs scored, a triple and three doubles through 67 plate appearances. Despite the growing pains, the Royals are likely to give the 23-year-old an extended audition in a lost season for the team.
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: MRI reveals best-case results
Kershaw's MRI on his back didn't reveal anything new, which manager Dave Roberts called a best-case scenario, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. He was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with lower-back pain and won't be eligible to be activated until Aug. 20. Kershaw will go the rest-and-rehab route and the hope is that he can return to the rotation in short order. Ryan Pepiot is expected to slot into the rotation in Kershaw's spot next week.
Cardinals' Chris Stratton: Grabs first win with new team
Stratton (6-4) allowed two runs on six hits and struck out four over 1.2 innings, earning the win Sunday over the Yankees. Stratton didn't have a great outing, allowing two runners inherited from Adam Wainwright to score in the fifth inning. In the sixth, Stratton was charged with two more runs, but the Cardinals never fell behind and he ended up with his first win in three appearances with his new team. This was the first time the right-handed had allowed multiple runs since June 27. He has a 5.08 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 43:15 K:BB across 44.1 innings between St. Louis and Pittsburgh this year. He picked up two saves and eight holds with the Pirates, but he's expected to see lower-leverage assignments with the Cardinals.
Reds' Hunter Greene: Getting tests done in Cincy
Greene, who is on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain, will have tests done in Cincinnati and is without a timetable to return, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. According to manager David Bell, this is something Greene has felt from time to time this season and he...
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Early exit part of pre-planned move
Rasmussen was lifted in the top of the fourth inning of his start in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Tigers in a "baseball decision," Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. He struck out two over three no-hit innings and didn't factor into the decision. Manager Kevin Cash made no...
