Roger Maris' son doesn't want Aaron Judge to break father's AL home run record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is having a historic season so far. So historic that he has a chance to break Roger Maris' single-season franchise home run record this season -- which also happens to be the American League single-season home run mark. However, Roger Maris' son, Kevin Maris,...
MLB weekend recap: Cardinals move into first place with sweep of Yankees; Phillies dominate depleted Nationals
The MLB trade deadline is in the rearview mirror and the dog days of summer have arrived. A little more than eight weeks remain in the 2022 regular season and the postseason races are really beginning to heat up. Let's dive into what you need to know about this weekend's action.
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Heads to bench Sunday
Merrifield is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Merrifield has seen each of his first three starts with the Blue Jays in center field, and he should serve as the team's primary option at the position for at least the next week after George Springer (elbow) went on the injured list Saturday. However, Raimel Tapia will get the nod in center field Sunday in place of Merrifield, who has gotten off to a 5-for-13 start to his Blue Jays career while adding two runs, one RBI and one stolen base.
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Out 4-to-6 weeks with hand injury
Anderson (suspension) was diagnosed with a torn ligament in his left hand Tuesday and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports reports. Anderson is out of the lineup for the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Royals while he serves the second game of the two-game suspension he received over the weekend, but the White Sox are expected to shift him to the 10-day injured list in advance of the nightcap in light of his injury. Per LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune, Anderson picked up the injury on a checked swing Saturday against the Rangers, and the torn ligament was confirmed when he returned to Chicago on Sunday for an examination. Dorsey notes that surgery could be a possibility for Anderson, but for the time being, the White Sox seem content to wait and see how the 29-year-old responds to rest and rehab. Leury Garcia is making his second straight start at shortstop in Game 1 on Tuesday and could serve as the primary replacement at the position in Anderson's absence, while top prospect Lenyn Sosa was also called up from Triple-A Charlotte over the weekend and is another possible fill-in option.
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Sitting again Tuesday
Sheets will sit Tuesday against the Royals. Sheets will take a seat for a second consecutive game Tuesday, potentially receiving additional rest after recently suffering an ankle injury. That being said, the lefty-hitting Sheets' absence from the lineup against a right-handed starting pitcher (Brady Singer) could hint that he's moved into more of a fourth-outfield role, with AJ Pollock having gained more traction as a regular in the starting nine. Sheets is getting on base at a .154 clip thus far in August, while Pollock owns a .350 OBP on the month.
Chicago White Sox Star Reportedly Out For 4-6 Weeks
According to Russell Dorsey of BallySports and Stadium, Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson will be out for the next 4-6 weeks.
Rangers' Brad Miller: Settles into reserve role
Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox. After returning from the injured list in Friday's 2-1 loss while going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, Miller looks like he'll serve as a bench bat for the Rangers moving forward. The lefty-hitting veteran will take a seat for the second straight game in the series with the White Sox, with both of his absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers (Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito).
Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Likely IL-bound with forearm strain
The Mariners are expected to place Borucki on the 15-day injured list Tuesday after he was removed from Monday's 9-4 loss to the Yankees with a left forearm strain, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. He's scheduled to undergo an MRI early Tuesday as the Mariners look to...
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Sitting Tuesday
Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Royals. Grandal will get a breather for the second game in a row Tuesday. The catcher has produced a .222 average with two doubles, four RBI and a run over 45 at-bats in 12 games since returning from the 10-day injured list July 22. Seby Zavala will start behind the plate and bat ninth in the series opener, while we'll assume Grandal will take over in the nightcap.
White Sox's Davis Martin: Starting Game 2 of twin bill
The White Sox recalled Martin from Triple-A Charlotte and will have him start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Kansas City. Chicago is designating Martin as its 27th man for the twin bill, which means he'll head back to Charlotte immediately after the spot start. Martin has previously made seven appearances and three starts for the White Sox this season, turning in a 4.75 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB across 30.1 innings in those outings.
Cubs add Franmil Reyes after Guardians part ways with their Opening Day cleanup hitter
The Cleveland Guardians announced a series of roster moves on Saturday, most notably designating outfielder Franmil Reyes for assignment and releasing first baseman Bobby Bradley. On Monday, Reyes found a landing spot, as the Chicago Cubs announced they that had claimed him off waivers from Cleveland. Reyes, 27, entered the...
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Huge day at the plate
LeMahieu went 3-for-6 with two doubles, one homer, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Cardinals. The Yankees infielder led off the game with a double and followed it up with another double in the fourth and a solo home run against Ryan Helsley in the ninth, his 12th of the season. LeMahieu's excellent plate discipline has made him a strong catalyst atop the New York lineup all season. He has had ample opportunity to score hitting in front of Aaron Judge, and he is now in the top 10 in the majors in runs scored.
Mariners' Matthew Boyd: Throwing to hitters
Boyd (elbow) faced hitters in a live batting practice session Monday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports. Boyd, whom the Mariners acquired last week in a deadline deal with the Giants, has been on the shelf all season after undergoing left flexor tendon surgery last September. He was diagnosed with a strain in the surgically repaired tendon in June, but after a four-week shutdown period, he was cleared to start throwing again. Boyd appears to have navigated bullpen sessions without any setbacks, so facing hitters likely marks the final hurdle he'll need to clear before heading out on what could be an extended minor-league rehab assignment. The 31-year-old southpaw may not have enough time to build up for a starting role, but he could prove to be a useful asset out of the Seattle bullpen down the stretch.
Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Ditches cast
Jeffers had the cast removed on his surgically repaired right thumb Aug. 1 and is now sporting a removable splint, MLB.com reports. At the time he underwent surgery July 20 to repair an avulsion fracture of the thumb, Jeffers was projected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. Assuming that timeline still holds, Jeffers won't be a realistic option to rejoin the Twins until the early part of September at the soonest. Minnesota will get by with Gary Sanchez as its everyday catcher in the meantime.
Orioles' Alexander Wells: Starts up rehab assignment
Wells (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with the Orioles' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Wells has been out since late April with a Grade 1 UCL strain of his left elbow, and he was initially given an 8-to-12 week recovery timeline. He's already past the long end of that estimate, and it's likely he'll need a significant number of appearances during his rehab -- potentially at multiple levels of the minors -- before he could be a factor in the Orioles' bullpen again.
Nationals' Donovan Casey: Exits 40-man roster
The Nationals designated Casey for assignment Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Casey, who was one of four prospects the Nationals acquired last summer in the deal that sent Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers, was bumped off the 40-man roster to clear a spot for veteran reliever Jake McGee, whom the team claimed off waivers from the Brewers. The Nationals' decision to designate Casey for assignment comes after the 26-year-old outfielder failed to make a case for a promotion to the big leagues this season. He's produced a paltry .647 OPS while striking out in 32.5 percent of his plate appearances at Triple-A Rochester in 2022.
Yankees' Joey Gerber: Inks MiLB deal with Yankees
Gerber signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Monday. Gerber spent the first part of the 2022 campaign with the Mariners but failed to see any action prior to his release due to a forearm strain. He figures to serve as bullpen depth with his new club.
Dodgers' Rylan Bannon: Claimed by Dodgers
Bannon was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Monday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Bannon will return to the organization he was drafted by in 2017 after he was designated for assignment by the Orioles this week. The 26-year-old appeared in four games with Baltimore this year, going 2-for-14 with five strikeouts. Overall, Bannon has produced a .229 average with 11 homers, 58 RBI, 45 runs and six stolen bases over 275 at-bats in 78 games while spending the majority of the season with Triple-A Norfolk.
Orioles' Louis Head: Called up from minors
The Orioles recalled Head from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Head will be joining the big club for the first time since the Orioles claimed him off waivers from the Marlins on July 12. During his month-long stay at Norfolk, Head struck out 12 and allowed three earned runs on four hits and seven walks over eight innings.
Twins' Nick Gordon: Records theft in Saturday's win
Gordon went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jays. Gordon was involved in a scary collision with Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza, who left the game with a dislocated shoulder. Gordon was able to stay in and played the full game in center field. He's made himself valuable to the Twins with Byron Buxton battling nagging injuries lately -- Gordon has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 14-for-27 (.519) in that span. The outfielder has a .284/.333/.440 slash line, five steals, five home runs, 20 RBI and 29 runs scored through 254 plate appearances. He should still have a regular path to playing time with Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and Trevor Larnach (abdomen) sidelined, leaving left field wide open as well as center when Buxton needs rest.
