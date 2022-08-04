Anderson (suspension) was diagnosed with a torn ligament in his left hand Tuesday and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports reports. Anderson is out of the lineup for the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Royals while he serves the second game of the two-game suspension he received over the weekend, but the White Sox are expected to shift him to the 10-day injured list in advance of the nightcap in light of his injury. Per LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune, Anderson picked up the injury on a checked swing Saturday against the Rangers, and the torn ligament was confirmed when he returned to Chicago on Sunday for an examination. Dorsey notes that surgery could be a possibility for Anderson, but for the time being, the White Sox seem content to wait and see how the 29-year-old responds to rest and rehab. Leury Garcia is making his second straight start at shortstop in Game 1 on Tuesday and could serve as the primary replacement at the position in Anderson's absence, while top prospect Lenyn Sosa was also called up from Triple-A Charlotte over the weekend and is another possible fill-in option.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO