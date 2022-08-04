ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 5

Paulette Morris
5d ago

health inspector ask to go in safe? red flag for me . not food related at all 🤣 manager had to be 18-20

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoYouRemember?

A Lawyer Advises Consumers To Avoid Self-Checkouts

Attorney Carrie Jernigan often gives free legal advice on the social media app TikTok. Her latest piece of advice? Skip the self-checkouts at all stores. She claims that many stores are using security footage at the self-checkout registers to accuse innocent people of theft in order to get a little extra cash. That might sound a little sketchy but she explains what happens.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

California cops discover underground bunker powered by stolen electricity at homeless camp containing $100,000 of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition

Six people were arrested after an investigation into a commercial burglary incident led police to an underground bunker at a homeless encampment in California where they discovered $100,000 worth of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition. Photos shared by San Jose police on social media this...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Fast Food#Police
CBS LA

Former postal carrier admits to identity, mail theft in $250K COVID fraud scheme

A former postal carrier pleaded guilty Monday to charges of stealing more than $250,000 in COVID-19 unemployment funds by filing fraudulent claims with the identities of residents on his mail route, then taking those debit cards and those sent legitimately when they arrived.Stephen Glover, 32, of Palmdale, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and theft of mail matter by an officer or employee. In his plea agreement, Glover admitted to defrauding the California Employment Development Department out of hundreds of thousands by providing co-schemers addresses on his mail route which were used as mailing addresses on fraudulent EDD applications, then intercepting and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Marine allegedly stabs and kills pregnant ex-wife in Hawaii

A pregnant woman was fatally stabbed by her ex-husband, who is a Marine, during an argument on a highway in Hawaii, according to police. Honolulu Police said drivers witnessed Dana Alotaibi, 27, being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday by her ex-husband on the H-3 highway. The witnesses "observed a male...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Costco
Daily Mail

Texas couple who began feeding neighborhood ducks to cope with loss of only daughter are sued for $250,000 by HOA for causing a nuisance and are forced to sell house to cover costs

A retired couple are being sued by their homeowners' association for feeding neighborhood ducks after residents complained that they were causing a nuisance. Kathleen Rowe, 65, and her husband George are now facing losing their $439,900 home in Cypress, Texas, because of the lawsuit. They moved into the home after...
CYPRESS, TX
The Independent

Massachusetts police officer searching for white suspect arrested Black man instead, lawsuit claims

A federal civil rights lawsuit filed on Wednesday alleges that a Massachusetts police officer searching for a white suspect pinned a Black man to the ground instead, placed a knee on his neck, and detained him. The man, Donovan Johnson, was returning home from work in Arlington on a day in February 2021 when the white officer approached him, drew his gun and threw him to the ground face first. Mr Johnson was ultimately released without being charged with a crime, but not before he was handcuffed and placed in the back of a police cruiser.The lawsuit, filed in Boston...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Lefty Graves

Co-worker spiked sandwich so lunch thief will stop stealing lunches

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a large corporation can have its pros and cons. One of the major cons was becoming a huge issue among my co-workers. Someone was stealing lunches out of the refrigerator. Since we only had 30 minutes for lunch, this was quite annoying. We had to spend part of our time searching for another lunch, usually at a fast food place packed full of other people in quest of a lunch.
TheDailyBeast

Brothers Aged 10 and 14 Turn Themselves in After Gruesome Traffic Cone Slaying

Two brothers, aged just 10 and 14, have turned themselves in to Philadelphia police after video allegedly captured them among a group of kids who beat 72-year-old James Lambert to death with traffic cones on June 24. Video of the incident, which went viral upon its release Friday, showed the group smiling, laughing and recording on cell phones as Lambert fled for his life. Authorities said Lambert died a day later at a local hospital from head injuries and the children fled. Police said no formal charges have been filed yet against the two brothers, who handed themselves in Monday, and their identities were not released. The other five involved—two boys, three girls—have not been arrested. Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore told CBS 3 that a meeting between homicide detectives and the boys’ attorney is scheduled, and police hope to learn the names of the other children involved then.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
932M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy