Paulette Morris
5d ago
health inspector ask to go in safe? red flag for me . not food related at all 🤣 manager had to be 18-20
A Lawyer Advises Consumers To Avoid Self-Checkouts
Attorney Carrie Jernigan often gives free legal advice on the social media app TikTok. Her latest piece of advice? Skip the self-checkouts at all stores. She claims that many stores are using security footage at the self-checkout registers to accuse innocent people of theft in order to get a little extra cash. That might sound a little sketchy but she explains what happens.
Target uses 4 security hacks to make sure they catch every thief – how the retailer knows you’re stealing
KNOWN for its tagline "Expect More, Pay Less", Target takes its safety seriously and uses security hacks to catch people stealing from its stores, and help stop crime. Getting caught has dark consequences, from shop bans and hefty fines to jailtime, so here are the four security hacks Target uses to know if you're stealing.
Police: SF man was making $500K a year by selling stolen retail goods
A San Francisco fencing operation that dealt in over-the-counter medication and personal care products was shut down when police arrested a 38-year-old suspect on July 13, the San Francisco Police Department said in a news release Thursday. Police said that a four-month-long investigation based on information provided by retailers led...
Police arrest suspected "old man bandit" bank robber
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a string of bank robberies in Maryland. Authorities had dubbed the suspect the "old man bandit" — and the man they say is responsible has a 45-year history of robbing banks. Steven Gregory Gass, 67, has been charged with...
Group of masked men stole more than $2 million in diamond jewelry from Bronx store, police say
A group of masked men in New York City made off with over $2 million in stolen jewelry during a heist in broad daylight Friday afternoon, according to the NYPD.
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
California cops discover underground bunker powered by stolen electricity at homeless camp containing $100,000 of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition
Six people were arrested after an investigation into a commercial burglary incident led police to an underground bunker at a homeless encampment in California where they discovered $100,000 worth of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition. Photos shared by San Jose police on social media this...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
FOXBusiness
Taco Bell surveillance footage shows moment manager allegedly poured boiling water on customers
Two Taco Bell customers are suing the company after a store manager allegedly poured boiling water on them, and now their attorneys have shared video evidence supporting their case. Surveillance footage from the Dallas, Texas, fast food spot shows multiple angles of the alleged incident, said to have taken place...
Former postal carrier admits to identity, mail theft in $250K COVID fraud scheme
A former postal carrier pleaded guilty Monday to charges of stealing more than $250,000 in COVID-19 unemployment funds by filing fraudulent claims with the identities of residents on his mail route, then taking those debit cards and those sent legitimately when they arrived.Stephen Glover, 32, of Palmdale, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and theft of mail matter by an officer or employee. In his plea agreement, Glover admitted to defrauding the California Employment Development Department out of hundreds of thousands by providing co-schemers addresses on his mail route which were used as mailing addresses on fraudulent EDD applications, then intercepting and...
Marine allegedly stabs and kills pregnant ex-wife in Hawaii
A pregnant woman was fatally stabbed by her ex-husband, who is a Marine, during an argument on a highway in Hawaii, according to police. Honolulu Police said drivers witnessed Dana Alotaibi, 27, being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday by her ex-husband on the H-3 highway. The witnesses "observed a male...
Walmart hit with lawsuit, accused of firing a Florida mom who claims managers harassed her and denied lactation accommodations
A Florida woman alleges she was forced to pump breast milk in front of male coworkers. Her request for accommodations were denied by Walmart, according to the lawsuit. Another woman filed a similar suit against Walmart in February.
Dillard’s Department Store Fires Employee Caught in Viral Video Calling Black Man ‘F—Ing N—’
A Black shopper in North Texas gracefully confronted an old white Dillard’s department store employee after the worker called him and his 10-year-old son “f—ing n——.”. In a video that has garnered almost three million views, the Black dad identified as Muhammad Karim, says he...
Woman kicked out of Dunkin’ for touching doughnuts then punches deputy, Florida cops say
Staff members also accused her and pushing a supervisor, a sheriff’s office said.
Texas couple who began feeding neighborhood ducks to cope with loss of only daughter are sued for $250,000 by HOA for causing a nuisance and are forced to sell house to cover costs
A retired couple are being sued by their homeowners' association for feeding neighborhood ducks after residents complained that they were causing a nuisance. Kathleen Rowe, 65, and her husband George are now facing losing their $439,900 home in Cypress, Texas, because of the lawsuit. They moved into the home after...
Former Gov. Cuomo staffer killed after Lyft driver allegedly demanded passengers exit vehicle in middle of highway
CNN — A former staff member for ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was killed after a Lyft driver allegedly ordered him and five friends out of a car on Delaware’s Coastal Highway, state police said in a news release. Just before 1:45 a.m. on July 24, Sidney Wolf,...
Massachusetts police officer searching for white suspect arrested Black man instead, lawsuit claims
A federal civil rights lawsuit filed on Wednesday alleges that a Massachusetts police officer searching for a white suspect pinned a Black man to the ground instead, placed a knee on his neck, and detained him. The man, Donovan Johnson, was returning home from work in Arlington on a day in February 2021 when the white officer approached him, drew his gun and threw him to the ground face first. Mr Johnson was ultimately released without being charged with a crime, but not before he was handcuffed and placed in the back of a police cruiser.The lawsuit, filed in Boston...
Co-worker spiked sandwich so lunch thief will stop stealing lunches
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a large corporation can have its pros and cons. One of the major cons was becoming a huge issue among my co-workers. Someone was stealing lunches out of the refrigerator. Since we only had 30 minutes for lunch, this was quite annoying. We had to spend part of our time searching for another lunch, usually at a fast food place packed full of other people in quest of a lunch.
Brothers Aged 10 and 14 Turn Themselves in After Gruesome Traffic Cone Slaying
Two brothers, aged just 10 and 14, have turned themselves in to Philadelphia police after video allegedly captured them among a group of kids who beat 72-year-old James Lambert to death with traffic cones on June 24. Video of the incident, which went viral upon its release Friday, showed the group smiling, laughing and recording on cell phones as Lambert fled for his life. Authorities said Lambert died a day later at a local hospital from head injuries and the children fled. Police said no formal charges have been filed yet against the two brothers, who handed themselves in Monday, and their identities were not released. The other five involved—two boys, three girls—have not been arrested. Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore told CBS 3 that a meeting between homicide detectives and the boys’ attorney is scheduled, and police hope to learn the names of the other children involved then.
