'RHOBH' Fans Furious as Cast Discuss Crystal Kung Minkoff's Eating Disorder

Read on www.newsweek.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Ashton Kutcher lost his sight, ability to walk, and hearing for close to a year due to rare autoimmune disease
The actor shared the update about his health in a preview trailer obtained by Access Hollywood for "Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge."
purewow.com
Dad Reacts After Kate Middleton Sees His 8-Year-Old Standing Alone and Strikes Up a Conversation
Journalist and former Olympian Matthew Syed would've never expected his 8-year-old son to strike up a random conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge while en route to the Commonwealth Games. And yet, that's exactly what happened. It all started when he asked his son, Ted, to wait in the...
Olivia Newton-John ‘Struggled’ With Pain in Final Days, Niece Says
Olivia Newton-John’s death on Monday was “not a shock” to her family, the actress’ niece told an Australian outlet, as her condition deteriorated in her final days. “It wasn’t just the cancer that got her, it was other complications, being in a hospital and with a very susceptible immune system,” Totti Goldsmith said in an appearance on A Current Affair. “She got secondary infections. She really went down in the past five, six days.” Goldsmith, 59, said that her aunt had “struggled with a lot of pain,” and that the cannabinoids that had “really helped her” in the past weren’t working anymore. Recalling one of her final visits with Newton-John, Goldsmith said she’d asked the performer, who looked visibly unwell, if she was afraid of dying. “She said, ‘Plonker’—which was my nickname—she said, ‘I’m not. I’m not afraid. I’ve done more in my life than I could have ever imagined,’” Goldsmith explained. “She honestly never imagined her life would be how it was.”Read it at 9Now
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In Entertainment: 'Break My Soul,' Live-Action Pac-Man & Kenan to Host Emmys
Catching you up on today’s top entertainment headlines with Beyonce's 'Break My Soul' topping the Billboard Hot 100, Pac-Man getting the live-action movie treatment, Kenan Thompson receiving the nod to host the Emmy Awards, and more.
In Entertainment: Even More Beyoncé, Kenan's Emmys & Serena Williams to Say Bye
Billboard's Hot 100 Beyoncé has her foot on the neck of the charts and it doesn't seem like she's letting up anytime soon after scoring her eighth No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 with Break My Soul. The song was streamed 19 million times over the last week, and it got an added boost from remixes featuring will.I.am, Honey Dijon, and perhaps the biggest of them all, Madonna. The number one helped Beyoncé secure the Billboard triple crown on the Artist 100, Hot 100, and the Billboard 200. Other tracks rounding out the Hot 100 top five were Lizzo at No....
Every Celebrity Guest on 'Password' From Jon Hamm to Heidi Klum
"Password" is back for a brand new season with Keke Palmer hosting and Jimmy Fallon starring alongside a roster of celebrity guests who will appear each week.
Sister-in-Law Uninvited to Wedding for Damaging Bride's Dress Splits Views
Several Redditors sided with the bride, with one saying: "If anyone gets uninvited to the wedding, it should be the mother."
RELATED PEOPLE
Man Proposes to Girlfriend With Gigantic Ring Carved in Sand
Drone video captured the moment the bride-to-be spotted the 50-foot carving of a diamond ring in the sand at King Edward's Bay in England.
Kylie Jenner's 'Tone Deaf' Video of Travis Scott Sparks Astroworld Backlash
Kylie's viral video of the rapper celebrating backstage with NBA stars Kevin Durant and James Harden comes nine months after 10 people died at Scott's festival.
Popculture
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth
Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
Kanye West 'Burying His Head' Over Kim Divorce as Fifth Lawyer Walks
Kanye West has parted ways with the fifth divorce attorney to represent him amid his ongoing separation from Kim Kardashian. Experts examine why.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Caregiver Invites Her Adult Wards to Serve as Bridesmaids
All four were ecstatic and are already planning a wedding shower for the bride-to-be.
Marilyn Monroe-Lookalike Says She Gets Death Threats
Leylah Dobinson, 23, has over 20,000 Instagram followers and said she has always been inspired by Monroe's natural beauty and personality.
Couple Recreates Loving Photo to Commemorate 40 Years of Marriage
Paul Szewc and wife Sandy posed beside a 12-foot sunflower Paul had grown back in September 1984, then recreated the moment 40 years later.
Rosie O'Donnell Says She Feels Bad For Making Fun of Anne Heche Amid Crash
As Heche remains hospitalized, O'Donnell said in a TikTok video that she felt "bad that I made fun of her" over a 20-year-old interview with Barbara Walters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amber Heard Supporters 'Boycott' Milani Cosmetics and Demand Apology
Amber Heard fans are calling for Milani Cosmetics to apologize for claims they made during the Johnny Depp defamation trial.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
932M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0