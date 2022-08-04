ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento’s African-American Experience Project asks Black families to share stories in person

By Marcus D. Smith
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

A Sacramento African-American history project is inviting families who can share personal stories about their ancestry to a gathering Thursday night at Sacramento Youth Center in Del Paso Heights.

The City of Sacramento’s Historic Preservation staff will meet Thursday at 1901 Del Paso Boulevard from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Through community participation, the historic preservation team plans to learn more about the African-American experience in a grant-funded program sponsored by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The purpose of the project is to expand on the history and contributions of Black and African-American Sacramentans that have gone unnoticed, undocumented, or unappreciated throughout history.

There will be a series of public meetings to provide further information on the project. The meetings will be in-person, however there will be a Zoom meeting option for those who cannot physically attend the meeting.

The link to attend virtually is available here , or on www.cityofsacramento.org .

This project is the first of its kind as there has never been a city-wide assignment tasked with identifying or interpreting Black history.

