houstonherald.com
UPDATED: One rescued after falling from bluff west of Houston, authorities say
One person was injured late Saturday afternoon after falling from a bluff at a Missouri Conservation Department area known as The Narrows, authorities said. Rescue personnel were called to the Little Piney River side of the bluff west of Houston, where Ben Cook, 17, was reported to have fallen. The area is off Highway Z.
houstonherald.com
Two die in south-central Missouri accidents
Two fatalities occurred Saturday in south-central Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A 5:20 p.m. wreck occurred when a 1999 Dodge Caravan driven by Tangala M. Brown, 64, of Mountain Grove, ran off Highway AD south of Mountain Grove, traveled off the right side of the roadway before striking an embankment. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.
houstonherald.com
County deputies respond to domestic calls
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A deputy on July 24 was sent to a report of a domestic assault at a Shafer Road residence at Licking. The officer made contact with a 24-year-old woman there who said she and a...
ozarkradionews.com
Cabool Man Injured on Highway 60
Cabool, MO. – A 2016 Chevy Cruze has been totaled and its driver injured as a result of a crash that happened early yesterday morning. Stephen Hill, 32 of Cabool, was driving his vehicle Westbound on Highway 60, just East of Cabool, when he traveled off the left side of the roadway. He then struck a road sign, and the vehicle overturned.
Three teens dead after Cedar County crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
houstonherald.com
Police arrest woman; find drugs during vehicle search downtown
The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Kristina M. Shelton, 44, of 8140 Emery Road in Bucyrus, was arrested Aug. 6 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor paraphernalia charge.
KYTV
3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.
JERICO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three teenagers Thursday afternoon. According to the patrol, a car driven by Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., became airborne after it topped a hill on State Highway B. The car then ran off the road and overturned.
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Norma Lea Hinton
Services for Norma Lea Hinton, 89, are noon Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 11 a.m. until service time Thursday. Send an online condolence. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Houston Senior Center.
houstonherald.com
NORMA BARTON HINTON
Norma (Barton) Hinton, age 89, daughter of George and Mary Barton, was born Aug. 5, 1933. She passed away Aug. 6, 2022. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; her parents; sisters, Eva, Pearl and Iva; and brothers, Earnest, Everett, Clarence, Raymond, Eleda, Noah, John, Virgil, Arthur, Floyd, Lloyd and Herbert.
houstonherald.com
Texas County under heat advisory
The National Weather Service says Texas County is under a heat advisory Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Heat index values are expected to be 100 to 106. Spotty areas may see heat index values over 100 on Monday, it said.
KTLO
Man arrested in Fulton County for raping minor
Cody Redding (Photo courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff’s Office) A man is in the Fulton County Detention Center on accusations of raping a child on multiple occasions. Twenty-six-year-old Cody Redding is charged with 14 counts of rape and two counts each of sexually grooming a child and sexual indecency with a child. All charges are felonies.
houstonherald.com
Texas County under flash flood watch; additional thunderstorms possible today
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Texas County is under a flash flood watch through Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said. The Flood Watch continues until 7 a.m. Additional thunderstorm development is expected today, with isolated gusty downburst winds and...
Laclede Record
Route 66 Yard Sale: 100 Miles of Treasures on The Mother Road 2022
A record 102 yard sales, many with multiple sellers, are registered for the fourth annual 100-mile Route 66 Yard Sale this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6, in Missouri’s Pulaski, Laclede and Webster counties. Based on those who listed sales on the “Route 66 Yardsale” Facebook page and in the...
houstonherald.com
Expressing thanks
Being thankful should not just be reserved for November when we celebrate Thanksgiving. Any month is a time to be thankful and to give thanks. The Texas County Library wants to do just that by expressing our appreciation to these generous local donors who helped make our “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program so successful these past two months:
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
houstonherald.com
County land tax sale set for Aug. 22
Texas County will sell several tracts of property on the steps of the Texas County Administrative Center because the owners failed to pay their taxes. The land tax sale, overseen by Collector-Treasurer Tammy Cantrell is planned for 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22. Notices were earlier sent to property owners who...
houstonherald.com
Houston board of education set to interview architect candidates
Members of the Houston board of education will interview firms Tuesday to guide it through work on campus over the next several years. The board announced three finalists that will have interviews beginning at 3:45 p.m. at the Early Childhood Center on Hill Street. All are Springfield firms: GHN |...
houstonherald.com
PDF: Houston School District board of education agenda
Members of the Houston board of education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the high school library. A public hearing on the annual tax rate starts at 5:25 p.m.
