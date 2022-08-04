HIGHER EDUCATION PROGRAM TO INCREASE OPPORTUNITIES FOR ASPIRING NURSES AND SOCIAL WORKERS

A Texas attorney defending Alex Jones was ordered by a Connecticut judge to appear for a hearing in a defamation case related to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Andino Reynal faces possible sanctions – he had access to confidential medical records from another case that an opposing attorney says he shouldn’t have had. That became clear after Reynal apparently inadvertently sent records from Jones’ phone to lawyers for the parents of shooting victim Jesse Lewis, who have sued Jones for defamation in Texas. Their attorney Mark Bankston says the records include confidential medical information for the nine named plaintiffs in the Connecticut lawsuit.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO