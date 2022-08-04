HIGHER EDUCATION PROGRAM TO INCREASE OPPORTUNITIES FOR ASPIRING NURSES AND SOCIAL WORKERS

Read on www.doingitlocal.com
cbia.com
Connecticut Wins $24M Grant for Workforce Development
Connecticut is set to receive a $23.9 million grant to upskill, reskill, and improve regional sector partnerships in the state. It is part of a federal investment in workforce training across the country. The Office of Workforce Strategy is among 32 workforce training partnerships chosen by the U.S. Department of...
DoingItLocal
LEGISLATION SIGNED STRENGTHENING CHILDHOOD LEAD POISONING STANDARDS
(WATERBURY, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has signed into law Public Act 22-49, which will align Connecticut’s standards on childhood lead poisoning with federal standards and help alleviate the risks associated with it. The governor proposed the legislation earlier this year as part of his package of priorities for the legislative session, explaining that the state needs to proactively do a better job of protecting children from lead poisoning.
CT essential private sector workers can now apply for pandemic bonuses
Essential CT private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the pandemic can now apply for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state.
Register Citizen
CT essential workers can apply for pandemic bonuses worth up to $1,000
Health care workers, grocery store employees and other private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic can begin applying for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state. Comptroller Natalie Braswell’s office opened the Premium Pay portal on its website Friday. And while...
Essential Connecticut workers can apply for $1,000 'hero' pay
HARTFORD, Conn — Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay is available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a new website for applications up and running on Friday. Workers must have earned $149,999 annually or less to be...
Connecticut awarded $23.9 million in hopes to diversify workplace
HARTFORD, Conn. — Today Gov. Ned Lamont announced that a $23.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce will be awarded to the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy. These millions of dollars will provide support in the creation of the Strengthening Sectoral Partnerships Initiative.
Abortion services offered by Lamont Administration
The Lamont Administration, reacting to the recent decision overturning Roe versus Wade, has offered two new abortion services, a hotline number and website. Officials call these tools essential.
Six states paying out direct payments worth up to $1,700 this MONTH – see when millions of Americans will get cash
AS inflation remains high, millions of Americans can expect to see some relief this August. States across the nation have been offering residents financial assistance in the form of checks or direct payments. Most recently, states like Connecticut and New Mexico have offered one-time payments that will be issued sometime...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Lt. governor takes swipes at Stefanowski
(WTNH) – Last week, it was Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz’s turn to take some swipes at her boss’s opponent, Bob Stefanowski. Bysiewicz got a Zoom call together so she could call out Stefanowski for addressing a group that calls themselves “Connecticut Residents Against Medical Mandates.” Bysiewicz along with State Senator Saud Anwar, who is also a physician, called out Stefanowski for standing with a group that promotes extreme views.
branfordseven.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Connecticut
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Connecticut using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut Legislates Equity, But Not a Share of the Profits for Marijuana
In an effort to open the newly legal marijuana market to those most harmed during the years it was criminalized, Connecticut lawmakers set strict standards for who may own the emerging businesses. But they didn’t legislate anything about profits. Last month the state’s Social Equity Council approved the applications...
KSLTV
GOP seeking power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s secretary of state has no role in elections, but that could change if Republicans are able to flip the seat this year and pass a law that would empower the office with far more responsibilities. All three GOP candidates competing for the nomination...
State officials unveil new COVID safety guidelines for Connecticut schools
Officials with the state Department of Education and Department of Health hope the new rules will keep the maximum number of students in the classroom this fall.
CT Department of Labor warns of text scams
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Commissioner of the Department of Labor is warning residents of text scams that include links to fake web pages resembling CTDOL unemployment pages, including the unemployment benefits login page. Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo said, the texts appear to come from the agency and may read “’ Connecticut’s Department of Labor warn […]
Where to go in CT for National Farmers’ Market Week
Conn. (WTNH) – It’s a summer specialty — farmers’ markets have been open across Connecticut this summer, though this week carries something a bit more special. That’s because it’s National Farmers’ Market Week. People from around the state can fill their bags at their local market. If you are wondering where to go, you’re in […]
fox61.com
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
NHPR
Judge orders Alex Jones’ Texas attorney to come to Connecticut to answer questions in defamation case
A Texas attorney defending Alex Jones was ordered by a Connecticut judge to appear for a hearing in a defamation case related to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Andino Reynal faces possible sanctions – he had access to confidential medical records from another case that an opposing attorney says he shouldn’t have had. That became clear after Reynal apparently inadvertently sent records from Jones’ phone to lawyers for the parents of shooting victim Jesse Lewis, who have sued Jones for defamation in Texas. Their attorney Mark Bankston says the records include confidential medical information for the nine named plaintiffs in the Connecticut lawsuit.
Doctors warn people to be careful in heat wave if taking certain medications
HARTFORD, Conn. — Some towns and cities across Connecticut reached almost 100 degrees on Thursday. It did not stop some people from being outside since they said winter will be here before we know it. "This heat is going to be booming!" said Julia Rivera of Hartford. Rivera said...
NBC Connecticut
‘Bark Bus' Brings Dogs From Overcrowded Shelters to Connecticut for Adoption
At Dog Star Rescue, Clear the Shelters takes on more than one meaning. Volunteers not only work tirelessly to find the dogs already at their Bloomfield location loving homes - they are also taking long road trips to southern states, getting dogs out of overcrowded shelters and bringing them to Connecticut.
Connecticut’s electric vehicle charger installation program scores a hit
The Connecticut Public Utility Regulatory Authority’s (PURA) incentives to promote the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at businesses and homes throughout the state have thus far proven effective, according to a recent webinar hosted by Eversource and United Illuminating. The rebate program, which offers to cover up to 100% of the cost of purchasing and installing charging facilities at business, public attractions and both single-family and multifamily properties still have openings, but they are going fast.
