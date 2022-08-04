Details: Rock out with Jerborn at the Spanked Puppy in Colchester. Details: Dead Sessions, a Grateful Dead Tribute band, will be playing at the Essex Experience. Tickets are $20 not including a service fee. Winooski Farmer's Market. When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Aug 7. Where: Winooski Falls Way, Winooski. Details:...
TOWN OF ESSEX — Cars slowly poured into the parking lot of the Essex Town Home Plate Friday afternoon, Aug. 5 as the 8-10 Essex Town All-Star baseball team gathered before making the journey to Rhode Island for their regional tournament. “It's a great group, a lot of energy,...
Comments / 0