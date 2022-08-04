ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AWS will now lets you install Windows 11 on EC2 instances

By Craig Hale
 5 days ago
(Image credit: AWS)

Amazon Web Services will now allow customers to run Windows 11 on Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) instances, the firm has announced.

As explained in an AWS blog post (opens in new tab), the Import/Export function now supports migration of Windows 111 virtual machines, allowing customers to "launch instances using the imported images on EC2 Dedicated Hosts, and EC2 Dedicated Instances".

As reported by The Register (opens in new tab), AWS Senior Technical Account Manager Andrew Riley has set out a handful of criteria the must be met to import Windows 11 virtual machines to EC2:

  • An OVA, VHD/X, VMDK, or XVA file is required
  • Users should have a valid Microsoft E3 or E5 license for Windows 11
  • S3 storage for the AMI is required

AWS on Windows 11

The AWS blog post (opens in new tab) details that, in order to run a Windows 11 VM in EC2, the default boot mode should be set to Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI). This is a must, because Windows 11 required UEFI-enabled machines.

This is a move that is set to make running Windows’s latest operating system on AWS simpler, but The Register suspects that running DaaS-ware may also make this possible.

On an AWS VM Import/Export page, the company says that “you can import Windows and Linux VMs that use VMware ESX or Workstation, Microsoft Hyper-V, and Citrix Xen virtualization formats".

Availability is set to extend to “AWS GovCloud (US) and all public AWS Regions” with the sole exception of the Amazon Web Services Asia Pacific (Jakarta) Region.

Earlier this year, we found out that AWS’s share of the IaaS marketplace had fallen, making room for Azure’s growth, as the two tech giants continue to battle for global dominance.

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the electrification of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

One of the most useful Windows 11 tools is coming to Windows 10

Microsoft is bringing pin-protected printing to its Windows 10 operating system - a feature that actually premiered on Windows 11.
Your Amazon wedding registry definitely isn't as private as you think

Amazon gift registries are a treasure trove of personally identifiable information, and due to some glaring security flaws, one that needs no keys, experts have warned.
Appointlet review

Appointlet is a great tool for businesses to schedule appointments with clients.
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is its most important phone, right now

Within each phone maker's portfolio, one phone rules them all. The flagship – the standard-bearer for the company's direction and technology.
Samsung One UI 5 beta previews how Android 13 may run on your Galaxy S22

Just a few days before Samsung Unpacked on August 10, the tech giant rolled out an open beta for One UI 5, which could give Galaxy S22 owners a nice little software upgrade.
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Pixel 6a: What's the latest go-to Android phone?

Google's latest mid-range smartphone is now in shops, offering a classy experience for half the price of a flagship.
Samsung finally launches OLED TV range in Australia – but it's not cheap

Samsung's long-awaited OLED TV range has finally launched in Australia, and is available for pre-order from today.
Your Microsoft Teams setup could soon get a whole lot fancier

Bang & Olufsen is busy preparing a number of its headsets and Bluetooth products for Microsoft Teams and Zoom certification, the firm has announced.
We're in love with this leaked Xbox Elite Series 2 controller design

The Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller looks like it's getting a brand new color variant with a White Edition.
Microsoft Azure has a new top gaming partner

Microsoft Azure is set to become the official cloud partner of the top Unity game engine.
Windows 11 users with the latest CPUs at risk of losing their data

Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 users whose devices run on some of the newest processors are at risk of losing their data, Microsoft has warned.
Lenovo just leaked the next generation of AMD Ryzen Pro 5000 processors

The specifications for the next generation of AMD Ryzen Pro 5000 processors have apparently been leaked online by a fairly surprising source.
More Cisco SMB router ranges have serious security flaws

Cisco has announced fixes for three major vulnerabilities found in four different series of its SMB routers.
5 reasons why businesses should never use consumer-grade password managers

With ransomware attacks on the rise, businesses should ensure their networks are completely secure.
AWS has made it easier to migrate your workloads to its Graviton silicon

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is set to make it easier for users to migrate their workloads to Graviton processors with a new initiative.
