‘Welcome to Flatch’ to begin season two filming in Burgaw

A travel guide to Wilmington, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerWilmington, NC
Ready for Adventure at the Beach? Spend the Night in a Shipping Container!The Planking TravelerCarolina Beach, NC
Historic CF Pope school film screening on Aug. 4 will raise funds for scholarshipsClaudia StackBurgaw, NC
Rev. Richard Keaton Lives on in SENC ChurchesClaudia StackPender County, NC
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: The Vine
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Southeastern North Carolina has no shortage of great spots to enjoy a drink and a bite to eat, though in the peak of tourist season, it can be difficult to find a spot that isn’t swarming with people. While I enjoy being at a busy rooftop bar or rubbing elbows at a beachside watering hole, sometimes you want a place that feels a little more private.
WECT
Beacon Education to host 8th Annual Celebrity Chef Events, Emeril Lagasse and Rachel Ray to attend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beacon Education announced Aug. 9 that Emeril Lagasse and Rachel Ray are expected to attend the foundation’s 8th Annual Celebrity Chef Events on Feb. 9 and 10, 2023. Per their announcement, the two will be in attendance for a dinner on Feb. 9 as well...
WECT
9th annual ‘Community Back to School Festival’ announced
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools announced that the 9th annual Community Back to School Festival would occur on Aug. 20 from noon-3 p.m. Per the release, school supplies and book bags will be distributed to students, as well as free food for those in attendance. Organized by...
WECT
Plans submitted for 7-Eleven on Market Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans were submitted Monday to the City of Wilmington’s planning department for a 7-Eleven on Market Street. According to the plans, the store would be located at 4615, 4621 and 4623 Market Street at the intersection with Birchwood Drive. Along with a 4,790-square-foot convenience store,...
WECT
Got ‘Em On King Mackerel Classic tournament held in Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Big fish bring big prizes at the Got ‘Em On King Mackerel Classic Tournament. Held in Carolina Beach for more than 40 years, the history of the tournament is rich. Back in the 1970′s VHF radios off the coast of Carolina Beach would scream...
WECT
Riverlights expanding with 700+ homes, commercial space on the horizon
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drive down River Road in Wilmington and you’ll see how the Riverlights community has grown and where it plans to grow even more. “It’ll be nice to have the street finished and all the landscaping done so it looks nice,” said Jonathan Betts, who moved into his home at Riverview Townes two years ago. Lately, his neighborhood has turned into a construction site.
WECT
Young Artists can now show off their work at a local museum
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time at Cameron Art Museum, young artists get to show off their artwork. On August 20th, the new display called “Kids State of the Art Exhibition” will be open to the public. Saturday, August 6th, children ages 5-17 dropped their pieces...
WECT
Brunswick Co. woman wins $146,052 in second-chance drawing
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Education Lottery announced Aug. 4 that Lorie Turner of Ocean Isle Beach won $146,052 in a second-chance drawing. Per the release, Turner’s win took place during the July 27 drawing. Her entry was picked from more than 16.8 million entries. She will take...
WECT
First Fruit Ministries receives donation to give fresh produce to people in need
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Produce Box raised $4,277 and gave it to First Fruit Ministries to provide fresh produce to people with little to no income. “Many families who rely on SNAP benefits can’t keep up with the rising food costs and rely on food pantries to supplement their weekly groceries,” said CEO Rick Stoker in a press release.
WECT
Construction to begin on living shoreline project at Soundside Park in Surf City
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City announced via press release that they are planning to create a living shoreline at a 200-foot stretch at Soundside Park. While the oysters will take some time to gather, the scaffolding construction will begin on August 15 and last for several days.
WECT
Video shows a recycling truck dump flaming materials onto the road
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - User-submitted video shows a recycling truck dump a pile of flaming materials on to the pavement near 1014 Grandiflora Drive in Leland. One video, sent in by Felicia High, shows a recycling truck labeled “Pratt Industries Recycling Division” with flames billowing out. Then, the truck dumps the flaming materials onto the pavement.
WECT
Boil water advisory issued for Columbus County at U.S. 701 and Peacock Road
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Public Utilities has issued a boil water advisory on August 8 for a section of U.S. 701 in Columbus County Water and Sewer District III. “The areas affected include Hwy 701 North from Bill Hooks Road to Peacock Road and on Peacock Road...
WECT
Wilmington firefighters help save two dogs from car accident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department were able to save two dogs from a flipped over car at 16th and Market streets in Wilmington. The WFD say in a release on August 9 that they recently responded to a flipped car. The human passengers made their way out of the car, but the dogs were still inside.
WECT
Motorcyclist reached for water bottle before deadly I-95 crash north of Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 95 wreck Saturday afternoon north of Fayetteville was traveling with a group of friends who saw his crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of...
WECT
Investigation begins into crash that killed a cyclist in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol has begun an investigation into a collision that killed a cyclist in Bladen County on Saturday, August 6. Highway Patrol writes that a bicyclist was struck by a passenger vehicle on N.C. 87 south of Tar Heel at around 10:08 p.m. The cyclist was killed, and the vehicle was seen fleeing the scene and driving north on N.C. 87.
WECT
‘It’s always shocking:’ city councilman reacts to shooting arrest
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Four months after a deadly shooting in Wilmington, Cameron Gerald, 21, is charged with first-degree murder. “It’s always shocking because what happens is two families now have lost their young person,” said Wilmington City Councilman Clifford Barnett. Gerald made his first courtroom appearance on...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: a week of changes at home and in the tropics
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another day of hot sun intervals across the Cape Fear Region. Expect afternoon high temperatures mainly in the lower 90s and heat index values within a few clicks of 100. Light southerly breezes could direct a few isolated cooling showers and storms across the area but, in keeping with recent days, most times and places ought to be dry. Also, watch for a moderate risk of rip currents in the 82-degree surf.
WECT
UPDATE: 16-year-old located after missing person report
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Police Department released a missing person report for Johnny Ray Davis on Aug. 7. Davis has been reportedly located and is safe. Davis was last seen at his Stony Woods Lane residence at around 11:11 a.m., per report. He was seen wearing black or dark blue shorts, a white t-shirt and a grey hat with the word “reckless” written on it.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: cold front to bring changes late this week
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cold fronts are infrequent visitors to the Cape Fear Region in summer, but one remains likely to pass later this week. Ahead of the front: your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday includes hot sun and a risk of showers and storms with afternoon high temperatures and heat index values mainly in the lower to middle 90s and lower to middle 100s, respectively. Along the cold front: Thursday will feature a spike in shower and storm chances - especially in the afternoon and night as it looks now. Behind the cold front: weekend days like Saturday ought to have a return to low rain odds, high temperatures in the quite reasonable middle and upper 80s, and morning readings in the middle 60s to lower 70s.
WECT
Convicted felon charged in 1995 rape case
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man currently serving time in prison has been charged in connection to a rape that occurred in 1995. The Wilmington Police Department says a recently processed DNA rape kit linked Freddie Jackson, 55, to the crime. Jackson has been charged with First Degree Rape, First...
