(Greensboro, NC) — Joohyung Kim is celebrating a win at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Kim finished atop the leaderboard at 20 under par after shooting a 61 in the final round. John Huh and Sungjae Im finished five strokes behind Kim to tie for second place. Ben Griffin finished in fourth place at 14 under.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO