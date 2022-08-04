ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Suspect on a Can-Am vehicle leads Slidell cops on a high-speed chase

By Kenny Kuhn
 5 days ago

Slidell Police search for a suspect after leading officers on a high-speed chase early Wednesday evening leaving one officer injured.

“Shortly after 5:30 pm, a Slidell Police detective observed a blue Can-Am Maverick X3 driving recklessly through the busy Fremaux Town Center by running vehicles off the road and traveling at speeds upwards of 80 miles per hour. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, leading multiple Slidell Police officers on a chase through the city,” says a Slidell police report.

The suspect was able to evade officers by taking his vehicle off-road along a levee near Oak Harbor and then cut through to Interstate 10 where officers ultimately lost sight of the suspect.

During the chase, an officer was involved in a crash and was sent to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Slidell Police are asking for your help with identifying the suspect.

“He is described to be a light-skinned, African American male, in his late teens – early 20’s, with short dreadlock style hair. Slidell Police believe the suspect lives in the Slidell area,” says the police report.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal says, “During the last several months, we’ve had several issues with these types of vehicles driving recklessly around our city, causing issues, and putting innocent lives in danger. We ARE NOT going to tolerate it here. I can assure you we will find this individual, and he will face some very serious charges. And for anyone else who thinks they are going to be copycats and cause issues with these off-road vehicles, let me be the first to tell you that we will have zero tolerance. Expect to go to jail and have your vehicle impounded. Period.”

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call Slidell Police at 985-643-3131 (option 9) or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Comments / 2

 

