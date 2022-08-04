Watch now: Dry weather Thursday across Iowa, but how long will it last?

Where did the summer go? Soon it will be time for students to return to their schools. In addition to their family and friends, they will need the help of the entire educational team -- teachers, administration and support staff. It has been a difficult time for many of them with COVID, budget cuts, short staffing, and increasing disagreements over social and cultural issues. Our public schools are the backbone of the education system that teaches the next generation history, facts, and how to be thoughtful citizens. We can help our schools by donating school supplies, volunteering in the schools and letting educators know we support them. It is a tough job, they may not feel heard and appreciated, and they are weary from the extra stresses and responsibilities of the pandemic.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO